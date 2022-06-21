San Francisco, CA

Best Players to Wear #80 in NFL History

FlurrySports

It is officially 80 days until the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season! As our official countdown here on FlurrySports, we will be releasing the best players to ever wear the jersey number of the number of days remaining. Follow along to keep track of how many days until the NFL season, and share who YOU think the best player to ever wear that jersey number is! Click here to see the best NFL players from yesterday.

With 80 days until the 2022 NFL season, we give you the best NFL players to wear #80. Of course, some of the all-time greats at this number will still be playing this season. They have the ability to continue rising up the list! The official ranking of these players is based on the Approximate Value (AV) from Pro Football Reference.

Without further ado, here are the all-time best players to wear #80 in NFL history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEPd3_0gGL2kM300
Credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Allsport

Best Players to Wear 80 in NFL History

1) Jerry Rice, WR (1985-2004)

NFL Draft: 1985, Round 1, Pick 16 to the San Francisco 49ers

Hall of Fame

13x Pro Bowl | 10x All-Pro

Super Bowl Champion (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX)

Super Bowl MVP (XXIII)

Offensive Player of the Year (1987, 1993)

1,549 Receptions, 22,895 Rec Yards, 197 Rec TDs

NFL Records for career receptions (1,549), career receiving yards (22,895), career receiving touchdowns (197), total touchdowns (208) and career all-purpose yards (23,546).

2) Steve Largent, WR (1976-89)

NFL Draft: 1976, Round 4, Pick 117 to the Houston Oilers

Hall of Fame

7x Pro Bowl | 1x All-Pro

819 Receptions, 13,089 Rec Yards, 100 Rec TDs

3) James Lofton, WR (1978-93)

NFL Draft: 1978, Round 1, Pick 6 to the Green Bay Packers

Hall of Fame

8x Pro Bowl | 1x All-Pro

764 Receptions, 14,004 Rec Yards, 75 Rec TDs

4) Cris Carter, WR (1987-2001)

NFL Draft: 1987 Supplemental Draft, Round 4, Pick 3 to the Philadelphia Eagles

Hall of Fame

8x Pro Bowl | 2x All-Pro

1,101 Receptions, 13,899 Rec Yards, 130 Rec TDs

5) Rod Smith, WR (1995-2006)

NFL Draft: Undrafted in 1994

3x Pro Bowl

Super Bowl Champion (XXXII, XXXIII)

849 Receptions, 11,389 Rec Yards, 68 Rec TDs

NFL# Sports# San Francisco 49ers# Jerry Rice# Steve Largent

