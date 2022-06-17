Jacksonville, FL

Dynasty Fantasy Football Buy Low, Sell High on Travis Etienne and Miles Sanders

With OTAs winding down and the NFL Draft and free agency in the rear view mirror, now is another opportune time to evaluate your dynasty fantasy football roster and look for potential upgrades. Let’s look at some more buy low and sell high dynasty fantasy football recommendations. It's time to target trade offers and take advantage of market timing.

This week, let’s look at a couple of fantasy football RBs that fit these criteria to get you a jump on your 2022 dynasty fantasy football league championship run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyBEh_0gEQPQaG00
Credit: John Raoux/AP Photo

Dynasty Fantasy Football: Buy Low, Sell High RBs

Buy Low: Travis Etienne, Jaguars

With James Robinson recovering from a torn Achilles injury suffered late in the season, Travis Etienne is set to operate as the RB1 in Jacksonville throughout the summer. He could earn himself a large role this season and beyond. While Etienne is coming off of an injury of his own, a Lisfranc foot injury he suffered in training camp last season, he is much further along in his recovery. A first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Etienne was arguably the top RB in his class and has an all-around skill set to be a three-down back with his college quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne is an explosive player who excelled not only carrying the ball at Clemson but also as a receiver, with 102 receptions in his four seasons at Clemson with 48 coming in his senior season. While his fantasy football ADP is currently climbing from where it was for much of the offseason and you aren't buying at basement-level prices you could have had last season, Etienne oozes potential and could finish the season as an RB1. The window to buy low on Travis Etienne is nearly gone. It is worth floating an offer in your league to see what it would take to swing a trade.

Sell High: Miles Sanders, Eagles

The Eagles made quite the splash during the first round of the NFL Draft trading away their 18th and 101st picks to land A.J. Brown, giving Jalen Hurts a legitimate number one WR in addition to second-year receiver Devonta Smith. In addition to TE Dallas Goedert, this offense has plenty of options to put up fantasy points this season. With all of these weapons and the proverbial tide raising all ships, the Miles Sanders fantasy stock has gone up, making this the perfect time to sell high. Sanders failed to reach the endzone last season and has missed eight games over the last two seasons with a variety of ailments, including ankle, hamstring, hand, and knee injuries.

Even if the offense takes a step forward this season, Sanders has multiple things working against him. This includes ceding goal-line carries to both Hurts and Boston Scott inside the five-yard line. He simply doesn't get the workload on a weekly basis to count on as an RB2, finishing with 15+ touches and targets in only six of the 12 games he played last season. It's the reason Sanders was a bust in a third of his games last season.

In a crowded backfield, with Hurts as the primary goal-line threat and Kenneth Gainwell emerging as the primary receiving threat, it will be tough for Sanders to produce consistently on a weekly basis. See if you can capitalize on the optimism surrounding the Eagles' offense. Look to shop Sanders prior to the dynasty fantasy football season.

