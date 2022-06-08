It is officially 92 days until the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season! As our official countdown here on FlurrySports, we will be releasing the best players to ever wear the jersey number of the number of days remaining. Follow along to keep track of how many days until the NFL season, and share who YOU think the best player to ever wear that jersey number is! Click here to see the best NFL players from yesterday.

With 92 days until the 2022 NFL season, we give you the best NFL players to wear #92. Of course, some of the all-time greats at this number will still be playing this season. They have the ability to continue rising up the list! The official ranking of these players is based on the Approximate Value (AV) from Pro Football Reference.

Without further ado, here are the all-time best players to wear #92 in NFL history.

Credit: Chuck Rydlewski/Getty Images

Best Players to Wear 92 in NFL History

1) Reggie White, DE (1986-2000)

Supplemental NFL Draft: 1984, Round 1, Pick 4 to the Philadelphia Eagles

Hall of Fame

13x Pro Bowl | 8x All-Pro

Super Bowl Champion (XXXI)

Defensive Player of the Year (1987, 1998)

1,111 Tackles, 198 Sacks, 33 Forced Fumbles

NFL Records for most consecutive seasons with 10+ sacks (9), most seasons leading the league in sacks (2) and more consecutive seasons leading the league in sacks (2).

2) Michael Strahan, DE (1993-2007)

NFL Draft: 1993, Round 2, Pick 40 to the New York Giants

Hall of Fame

7x Pro Bowl | 4x All-Pro

Super Bowl Champion (XLII)

Defensive Player of the Year (2001)

854 Tackles, 141.5 Sacks, 24 Forced Fumbles

NFL Records for most seasons leading the league in sacks (2) and most sacks in a season (22.5).

3) Haloti Ngata, DT (2006-17)

NFL Draft: 2006, Round 1, Pick 12 to the Baltimore Ravens

5x Pro Bowl | 2x All-Pro

Super Bowl Champion (XLVII)

517 Tackles, 32.5 Sacks, 63 Tackles For Loss

4) James Harrison, OLB (2004-17)

NFL Draft: Undrafted 2002

5x Pro Bowl | 2x All-Pro

Super Bowl Champion (XL, XLIII)

Defensive Player of the Year (2008)

811 Tackles, 84.5 Sacks, 34 Forced Fumbles, 128 Tackles For Loss

5) Ted Washington, DT (1995-2007)

NFL Draft: 1991, Round 1, Pick 25 to the San Francisco 49ers

4x Pro Bowl | 1x All-Pro

Super Bowl Champion (XXXVIII)

763 Tackles, 34.5 Sacks, 8 Forced Fumbles