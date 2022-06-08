LIV Golf Format, Field and Teams for London

The PGA Tour has not experienced much competition in its existence. However, thanks to the Phil Mickelson drama and lots of money to back it, LIV Golf quickly skyrocketed and pushed itself to the forefront of the golf news. This week is the very first LIV Golf Tournament, taking place in London from June 9-11.

So, what is LIV Golf? Below, we will go over the LIV Golf format, field and teams for the London event this week.

What is LIV Golf? Tour Schedule, Prizes and More

Led by former golf star Greg Norman, LIV Golf International Series is a new golf league that is looking to compete with the PGA. LIV has received criticism due to the Saudi financial backing of the start-up league. The name is LIV because it is the Roman numeral for 54, which is the number of holes in each tournament.

For its first year, LIV Golf will feature seven regular-season tournaments and one team championship.

LIV Golf Prize Money, Purse, Payout

In total, $255 million will be awarded across the eight tournaments. Each regular-season tournament will have a $25 million purse, with $20 million in individual payouts and $5 million to the top three teams. After the seven regular-season tournaments, the top three scoring golfers will share an additional $30 million ($18 million, $8 million and $4 million each). The final $50 million will be awarded at the Team Championship.

It’s important to note that no golf will leave empty-handed, which is a big selling point. For the regular-season tournaments, $4 million is awarded to the winner and the last-place golfer still earns $120,000.

The LIV payouts are larger than that of the PGA.

LIV Golf Format

The LIV Golf events are all three-round, 54-hole contests. There are 48 players and no cuts. They also feature shotgun starts, meaning every golfer begins at the same time, but at a different hole.

The individual scoring is judged by stroke play, like any other golf event you have seen. For the team events, there are 12 four-person groups that are determined by a draft during the week of each event. The best two stroke play scores over the first two rounds will count for each team, then the best three will count in the final round. The team with the lowest overall score after 54 holes will be named the team winner.

The Team Championship will be a four-day, four-round, match-play knock-out event in Miami from October 27-30.

LIV Golf Teams and Draft Results for London

The team names below all have golf connotations and end with "GC" for Golf Club. Captains (bolded) drafted their teams and had 54 seconds to make each pick. Along with 54 holes per tournament, the 54 seconds stick to the overall 54 theme. LIV, of course, is 54 in Roman numerals.

Here are the LIV Golf teams and draft results for London.

4 ACES GC

Dustin Johnson

Shaun Norris

Oliver Bekker

Kevin Yuan

HY FLYERS GC

Phil Mickelson

Justin Harding

TK Chantananuwat (a)

Chase Koepka

PUNCH GC

Wade Ormsby

Matt Jones

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Blake Windred

CLEEKS GC

Martin Kaymer

Pablo Larrazabal

JC Ritchie

Ian Snyman

IRON HEADS GC

Kevin Na

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Hideto Tanihara

Viraj Madappa

SMASH GC

Sihwan Kim

Scott Vincent

Jinichiro Kozuma

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

CRUSHERS GC

Peter Uihlein

Richard Bland

Phachara Khongwatmai

Travis Smyth

MAJESTICKS GC

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfield

Laurie Canter

STINGER GC

Louis Oosthuizen

Hennie du Plessis

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

FIREBALLS GC

Sergio Garcia

David Puig (a)

James Piot (a)

Jediah Morgan

NIBLICKS GC

Graeme McDowell

Bernd Wiesberger

Turk Pettit

Oliver Fisher

TORQUE GC

Talor Gooch

Hudson Swafford

Adrian Otaegui

Andy Ogletree

Following the LIV Golf teams draft, Kevin Na and Peter Uihlein made a trade, exchanging Hideto Tanihara and Richard Bland.