Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Tells Packer Fans to "Temper Expectations"

FlurrySports

Following the trade of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason, the Green Bay Packers had a massive hole to fill in their offense. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling also gone, Green Bay's only addition to the receiver room with NFL experience has been the often-injured Sammy Watkins.

Of course, analyzing the Packers offseason moves objectively, I have continued to say on Twitter and Lombardi Sweep that the Green Bay Packers are not a Super Bowl team this season. In fact, Green Bay has continued to take steps backward, as their "two to three years" down the line approach either leads to treading water, at best, or submerging. This has led to pushback and insults from the "owners" of the team regarding my analysis, which is fine I suppose.

However, after taking the field with the rookies for the first time, Aaron Rodgers is also telling Packers fans to temper expectations for this season. Will Packers fans listen and adjust expectations accordingly, or feel let down after winning the division is the only accomplishment of the season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQxGE_0g3QvUmS00
Credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers Says to Temper Expectations on Packers WRs

We saw Aaron Rodgers arrive in Green Bay and take the field for Packers minicamp today. To nobody's surprise, he looked sharp. Rodgers wasted no time connecting with Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb. He even had a nice throw-and-catch to rookie Christian Watson down the sideline. By all accounts, the passing game, when Rodgers was throwing the ball, looked decent today.

Speaking with media following practice, Aaron Rodgers had his headline-worthy quote: "I like production over potential. There’s some production and a lot of potential. So, we need to temper expectations and heighten accountability."

It's not a surprise that Aaron Rodgers is highly critical of the inexperienced players on the team, which is a big reason why he didn't show up until now. Obviously, the inexperienced players are further along than a couple of weeks ago, but it's clear they are not where Rodgers needs them to be.

What Are the Packers 2022 Expectations?

Obviously, these expectations vary depending on who you ask. These Packers expectations from me are what everyone should adjust to, because it's illogical to believe this is a Super Bowl-winning team this year. If Green Bay makes it out of Wild Card Weekend, it should be considered a massive success and, while it won't happen, Rodgers will likely be in a position to win yet another NFL MVP.

Many like to hype the 2022 Packers defense. It makes sense since there is so much draft capital invested in that side of the ball. The reality is that the defense is incredibly thin already, injuries obviously make it worse, and the active game-day roster construction will be an absolutely nightmare for the special teams. No matter who the coach is, the Packers continue to devalue the importance of special teams in their game-day roster formation, which has been the main issue for so many years.

Now, with a tough schedule to begin the season and plenty of growing pains to fight through offensively, the Packers better hope they can at least stay healthy. But with a Week 14 bye, a tough road stretch and injury concerns with the only experienced wide receivers, how can anybody truly believe the Green Bay Packers will bring the Lombardi Trophy home this season?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Aaron Rodgers# Green Bay Packers# NFL# Christian Watson# Sammy Watkins

Comments / 2

Published by

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

Green Bay, WI
1893 followers

More from FlurrySports

Green Bay, WI

Davante Adams Speaks on Aaron Rodgers' and Jordan Love's Future

Wide receiver Davante Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason was a tough pill to swallow for Green Bay Packers fans. It led to the spreading of many false rumors, many of which have not been corrected. Still, many Packer fans are confused or angry at the situation.

Read full story

Best Players to Wear #92 in NFL History

It is officially 92 days until the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season! As our official countdown here on FlurrySports, we will be releasing the best players to ever wear the jersey number of the number of days remaining. Follow along to keep track of how many days until the NFL season, and share who YOU think the best player to ever wear that jersey number is! Click here to see the best NFL players from yesterday.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

LIV Golf Format, Field and Teams for London

The PGA Tour has not experienced much competition in its existence. However, thanks to the Phil Mickelson drama and lots of money to back it, LIV Golf quickly skyrocketed and pushed itself to the forefront of the golf news. This week is the very first LIV Golf Tournament, taking place in London from June 9-11.

Read full story

Best Players to Wear #94 in NFL History

It is officially 94 days until the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season! As our official countdown here on FlurrySports, we will be releasing the best players to ever wear the jersey number of the number of days remaining. Follow along to keep track of how many days until the NFL season, and share who YOU think the best player to ever wear that jersey number is! Click here to see the best NFL players from yesterday.

Read full story

Best Players to Wear #97 in NFL History

It is officially 97 days until the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season! As our official countdown here on FlurrySports, we will be releasing the best players to ever wear the jersey number of the number of days remaining. Follow along to keep track of how many days until the NFL season, and share who YOU think the best player to ever wear that jersey number is! Click here to see the best NFL players from yesterday.

Read full story
Dublin, OH

Will Zalatoris Starts Memorial Tournament Hot

Since bursting onto the scene with a second place finish at the 2021 Masters Tournament, Will Zalatoris has played some incredible golf, earning large paychecks and building a fanbase along the way. His -4 in the opening round of the Memorial Tournament has him sitting in solo fifth place after 18 holes of action.

Read full story

Best Players to Wear #98 in NFL History

It is officially 98 days until the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season! As our official countdown here on FlurrySports, we will be releasing the best players to ever wear the jersey number of the number of days remaining. Follow along to keep track of how many days until the NFL season, and share who YOU think the best player to ever wear that jersey number is! Click here to see the best NFL players from yesterday.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Michael Carter's Fantasy Value Falls Following Comments at Jets OTAs

The New York Jets are an interesting team for fantasy football. They have invested heavily in their offense during the past couple of seasons, adding many new weapons to the team. This is especially true in the backfield, with the Jets drafting Michael Carter and Breece Hall in back-to-back seasons.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Best Players to Wear #99 in NFL History

It is officially 99 days until the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season! As our official countdown here on FlurrySports, we will be releasing the best players to ever wear the jersey number of the number of days remaining. Follow along to keep track of how many days until the NFL season, and share who YOU think the best player to ever wear that jersey number is!

Read full story
2 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Top Indianapolis 500 Traditions - Milk, Bricks, Balloons and More

The Indy 500 is about as tradition-rich as any other sporting event in the world. The 2022 Indianapolis 500 is set to take place on Sunday, May 29th. The date of the race itself is in accordance with a tradition that goes all the way back to the very first running of the event. The first-ever Indy 500 was held on Memorial Day Weekend in 1911. It has remained a staple of the holiday weekend ever since. Over the years, many more Indianapolis 500 traditions. In preparation for the 106th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing", the following highlights five of the top Indy 500 traditions.

Read full story
3 comments
Indianapolis, IN

When is the Indy 500? Lineup, Winners and Qualifying Notes

When is the Indy 500? This is a question that is often asked as soon as the racing season begins. Luckily for IndyCar fans, the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place this weekend! Below, we will go over the Indy 500 start time, schedule, starting lineup and grid, qualifying notes and past winners of the Indianapolis 500.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Shea Patterson Released From USFL's Michigan Panthers

It was a head-scratching pick on draft day, but the Michigan Panthers went with the hometown kid, selecting Shea Patterson with the first overall pick in the USFL. Patterson had his fair share of struggles with the Michigan Panthers for two years. After going undrafted, he spent some time up in Canada before being drafted to the USFL.

Read full story

5 Ways to Fix the NFL Pro Bowl

It's clear the NFL Pro Bowl needs fixing. Of all the top professional sports leagues, it's fair to say the NFL has the worst "All-Star Game," which is sad considering it's the top league. So, for fear the Pro Bowl may be scrapped altogether, the NFL is willing to listen to changes to make the Pro Bowl better.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Packers Compare Practice Squad WR to Davante Adams

This offseason saw the Green Bay Packers part ways with both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, leaving the wide receiver room looking a bit empty. After passing on the more NFL-ready prospects in the NFL Draft and signing the often-injured Sammy Watkins, there are many question marks regarding the Packers wide receiver corps. However, in a recent interview, Packers receiver Juwann Winfree says there isn't anything to worry about, in a unique way.

Read full story
6 comments

USFL Expands Roster Size Heading Into Week 6

The USFL is five games into its 10-game inaugural season. By all accounts, everything has gone smoothly and to plan. The startup football league is using this season to show a proof of concept and prove live sports can draw an audience on streaming platforms as well, much like Thursday Night Football in the NFL will show this upcoming season. So, when uninformed critics of the USFL point to in-person attendance, it's clear they don't understand the business side of sports, as the USFL has been a success.

Read full story
Tulsa County, OK

Tiger Woods PGA Championship Group and Tee Time

With his sights set on winning his 16th major, the PGA Championship 2022 on Thursday will be the next opportunity for Tiger Woods. We recently saw him make his miraculous return at the Masters, where he finished 47th.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

NBA Draft Lottery: Orlando Magic Get First Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The results of the NBA Draft Lottery are in! With the completion of the league's annual ping-pong ball extravaganza on Tuesday night, we now have a clear picture of the entire 2022 NBA Draft order. By virtue of winning the lottery, the Orlando Magic will be the first team on the clock in next month's draft. This marked the fourth time in the history of the lottery that the Magic won the rights to the No. 1 overall pick.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Tarik Cohen Suffers Livestream Injury on Instagram

Injuries continue to be the worst part of sports. So, when someone is training for a big comeback from an injury, they often have a great deal of support behind them. This was the case for former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who tore his ACL back in 2020. Now a free agent, all hoped for positive Tarik Cohen injury updates.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy