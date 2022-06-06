It is officially 94 days until the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season! As our official countdown here on FlurrySports, we will be releasing the best players to ever wear the jersey number of the number of days remaining. Follow along to keep track of how many days until the NFL season, and share who YOU think the best player to ever wear that jersey number is! Click here to see the best NFL players from yesterday.

With 94 days until the 2022 NFL season, we give you the best NFL players to wear #94. Of course, some of the all-time greats at this number will still be playing this season. They have the ability to continue rising up the list! The official ranking of these players is based on the Approximate Value (AV) from Pro Football Reference.

Without further ado, here are the all-time best players to wear #94 in NFL history.

Credit: Tim Sharp/AP Photo

Best Players to Wear 94 in NFL History

1) DeMarcus Ware, DE/OLB (2005-16)

NFL Draft: 2005, Round 1, Pick 11 to the Dallas Cowboys

9x Pro Bowl | 4x All-Pro

Super Bowl Champion (50)

657 Tackles, 138.5 Sacks, 171 Tackles For Loss, 35 Forced Fumbles

NFL Record for most seasons leading the league in sacks (2).

2) Cameron Jordan, DE (2011-Present)

NFL Draft: 2011, Round 1, Pick 24 to the New Orleans Saints

7x Pro Bowl | 1x All-Pro

573 Tackles, 107 Sacks, 137 Tackles For Loss

3) Chad Brown, LB (1993-2006)

NFL Draft: 1993, Round 2, Pick 44 to the Pittsburgh Steelers

3x Pro Bowl | 2x All-Pro

1,091 Tackles, 79 Sacks, 17 Forced Fumbles

4) Charles Haley, DE/OLB (1986-99)

NFL Draft: 1986, Round 4, Pick 96 to the San Francisco 49ers

Hall of Fame

5x Pro Bowl | 2x All-Pro

Super Bowl Champion (XXIII, XXIV, XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)

503 Tackles, 100.5 Sacks, 26 Forced Fumbles

5) Domata Peko, DT (2006-18)

NFL Draft: 2006, Round 4, Pick 123 to the Cincinnati Benga;s

616 Tackles, 20 Sacks, 47 Tackles For Loss