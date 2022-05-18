Tiger Woods PGA Championship Group and Tee Time

With his sights set on winning his 16th major, the PGA Championship 2022 on Thursday will be the next opportunity for Tiger Woods. We recently saw him make his miraculous return at the Masters, where he finished 47th.

Woods had some good moments at the Masters, which he will look to build on for the PGA Championship 2022. Below, we will go over the various Tiger Woods tee time on Thursday, his stacked group for Rounds 1 and 2, and more for the 2022 PGA Championship.

PGA Championship 2022 Info and More

PGA Championship 2022

Date: May 19-22

Where: Southern Hills Country Club - Tulsa, OK

How to Watch: ESPN+

Defending Champ: Phil Mickelson

Purse: $12,000,000 (2021 amount)

Tiger Woods Tee Time | PGA Championship 2022

Fans won't have to wait too long for the Tiger Woods tee time during the PGA Championship 2022. On Thursday, the Tiger Woods tee time is set for 9:11 a.m. EST, along with two other golfers in his group. Scroll down below to see who is in this incredible group with Tiger.

Credit: Eric Gay/AP Photo

Tiger Woods Group

The Tiger Woods group for Rounds 1 and 2 of the PGA Championship is stacked! With him, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth together, this will clearly be the must-watch group for golf fans. This group will also hopefully get the best out of Tiger Woods in the early rounds, so hopefully, we will be able to watch him on Sunday afternoon.

It's clearly foolish to count Tiger out at any point, given how much he has accomplished. We will see if he can put together another major win here.