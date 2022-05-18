NBA Draft Lottery: Orlando Magic Get First Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The results of the NBA Draft Lottery are in! With the completion of the league's annual ping-pong ball extravaganza on Tuesday night, we now have a clear picture of the entire 2022 NBA Draft order. By virtue of winning the lottery, the Orlando Magic will be the first team on the clock in next month's draft. This marked the fourth time in the history of the lottery that the Magic won the rights to the No. 1 overall pick.

Like any other year, there were plenty of winners and losers in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery. Nonetheless, the focus now shifts solely to the pre-draft process, including the ongoing draft combine. With the complete NBA Draft order now set, the rumors are sure to heat up with regard to which prospects will be drafted where.

The Magic may have their pick of the litter with the first pick, but there is plenty of talent scattered throughout this year's draft class. Jabari Smith Jr., Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey are just a few of several quality prospects who will hear their names called on draft night.

The following provides a full look at the 2022 NBA Draft order following the completion of the lottery. All picks for both the First and Second Rounds are included.

Complete 2022 NBA Draft Order

All picks and swaps are fully updated to reflect the results of the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

First Round

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from LAL)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LAC)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (from NOP)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from BKN)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from TOR)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from UTA)

23. Philadelphia 76ers*

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from BOS)

26. Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from PHX)

* — pick may be sent to Brooklyn

Second Round

31. Indiana Pacers (from HOU via CLE)

32. Orlando Magic

33. Toronto Raptors (from DET via SAS, WAS and CHI)

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. Orlando Magic (from IND via MIL)

36. Portland Trail Blazers

37. Sacramento Kings

38. San Antonio Spurs (from LAL via CHI and WAS)

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from SAS via UTA)

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from WAS via CLE)

41. New Orleans Pelicans

42. New York Knicks

43. Los Angeles Clippers

44. Atlanta Hawks

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. Detroit Pistons (from BKN)

47. Cleveland Cavaliers**

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. Sacramento Kings (from CHI via MEM and DET)

50. Minnesota Timberwolves (from DEN via PHI)

51. Golden State Warriors (from TOR via PHI)

52. New Orleans Pelicans (from UTA)

53. Boston Celtics***

54. Washington Wizards (from DAL)

55. Golden State Warriors

56. Cleveland Cavaliers (from MIA via IND)

57. Portland Trail Blazers (from MEM via UTA)

58. Indiana Pacers (from PHX)

** — pick will be sent either to New Orleans via ATL or to Memphis via NOP and ATL

*** — pick forfeited by Milwaukee; pick acquired by Miami from PHI via DEN and then forfeited by Miami