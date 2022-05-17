Chicago, IL

Tarik Cohen Suffers Livestream Injury on Instagram

Injuries continue to be the worst part of sports. So, when someone is training for a big comeback from an injury, they often have a great deal of support behind them. This was the case for former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who tore his ACL back in 2020. Now a free agent, all hoped for positive Tarik Cohen injury updates.

Tarik Cohen Suffers Injury on Instagram Live

The talented, shifty running back took to Instagram Live to stream a training session, in his pursuit to fully come back and sign with an NFL time. Unfortunately, there was another Tarik Cohen injury in front of his fans.

When doing a footwork drill, Cohen collapsed and instantly grabbed his lower leg. In what appears to be an Achilles injury, Cohen was in pain live on stream. We will not show the video here. However, you can watch the Tarik Cohen injury video here. Obviously, we hope the injury is less serious than it appears to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4s7L_0fhHbIxB00
Credit: Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune

Tarik Cohen Stats

With the NFL largely being a backfield-by-committee league, teams often look for running backs who can specialize in a specific area. So, while he was coming off an injury, it was likely Cohen could find a new home because of his skill set as a shifty, receiving back that can be moved around the formation. Unfortunately, the recent Tarik Cohen injury on Instagram will likely postpone his NFL return.

2019 Stats

  • Rush Yards - 213
  • Yards Per Carry - 3.3
  • Receptions - 79
  • Receiving Yards - 456
  • Touchdowns - 3

