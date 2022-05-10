Former Alabama RB Joins Birmingham Stallions in USFL

We are a full month into the inaugural season of the USFL. There are many players around the USFL who have made a case for a promotion to the NFL. Now, former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough is joining the league in hopes of doing the same.

Growing up in Tuscaloosa and playing for Alabama, it makes sense that Scarbrough is joining the hometown team in the Birmingham Stallions. For the rest of the USFL, it seems as though the best team just got better.

Bo Scarbrough Joins the Birmingham Stallions

The Stallions have gotten off to the best start in the USFL (4-0). Now, we're not saying it's because FlurrySports has a podcast starring Stallions center Jordan McCray called Inside the USFL. We're also not not saying it.

Bo Scarbrough was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He would be released before the season began. After, Scarbrough spent time on the practice squads of the Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars before getting signed by the Seattle Seahawks.

However, his first taste of NFL action came with the Detroit Lions in 2019. Not only did Scarbrough see snaps, but he also started five of his six games with the team. He ended up running for 377 yards and a touchdown with a 4.24-yard average. His best game was against Washington, running for 98 yards.

Since then, Scarbrough has spent time with the Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders.

Birmingham Stallions Get Better

As stated above, the rich get richer. The Birmingham Stallions sit atop the USFL standings with a 4-0 record. Still, running the ball the past couple of weeks has been an issue, as discussed on Inside the USFL.

The USFL rushing stats for the Stallions were not good this past weekend against the Tampa Bay Bandits. CJ Marable ran for 55 yards on 17 attempts, while Tony Brooks-James totaled 32 yards on five carries. Quarterback Alex McGough had some success on zone reads, totaling 39 yards and the Stallions' only touchdown of the day.

It remains to be seen what type of role Bo Scarbrough will have in USFL Week 5 with the Birmingham Stallions. However, given the recent lack of success on the ground, he will likely be given an opportunity to carve out a significant role.