Green Bay, WI

Redrafting the 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

FlurrySports

Usually, people in the media like to take a look back at NFL Draft classes from previous years and do a redraft. Of course, hindsight being 20/20 makes the puzzle much easier to put together. For this article, it's like we're dumping all of our Scrabble tiles into the bag and trying again, because we don't have a damn vowel. We will redraft the 2022 Green Bay Packers draft class, only picking players that were selected after where the Packers had draft picks.

So, we can't say we would have traded up or back. That's lame. We're making selections exactly where the Packers draft picks were. No, we're not going to trade up in the second round. We will use both of our second-round picks, as Jesus would have wanted.

Here is a redraft of the 2022 Green Bay Packers draft class. But first, let's remember who the Packers took.

2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

PICKPLAYERSCHOOL
1, 22Quay Walker, LBGeorgia
1, 28Devonte Wyatt, DLGeorgia
2, 34Christian Watson, WRNorth Dakota St.
3, 92Sean Rhyan, OLUCLA
4, 132Romeo Doubs, WRNevada
4, 140Zach Tom, OLWake Forest
5, 179Kingsley Enagbare, EDGESouth Carolina
7, 228Tariq Carpenter, LB/DBGeorgia Tech
7, 234Jonathan Ford, DTMiami
7, 249Rasheed Walker, OTPenn State
7, 258Samori Toure, WRNebraska

This may be Brian Gutekunst's best draft yet. However, with this being the deepest draft class in NFL history, many teams had one of their best draft classes. The theme for Gute was to take projects. His players likely won't be great this season, but they have a chance to become very good players once Aaron Rodgers is gone.

For me, there will obviously be some projects or picks for the future. However, my emphasis is to pick players to help the Packers win now. The Super Bowl door is nearly closed, so we must do what we can to take advantage of the current opening we have.

Redrafting the 2022 Packers Draft Class

For a reminder, here were the Green Bay Packers draft picks heading into the draft.

ROUNDOVERALLFROM
122via LV
128
253via LV
259
392
4132
4140Compensatory
5171
7228via CHI through HOU
7249
7258Compensatory

Round 1, Pick 22: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

Man, there are going to be a lot of teams disappointed that they passed on Jermaine Johnson II. While Green Bay got a good defensive player in the first round and a linebacker who has potential, the Packers will likely be wishing he was on their team.

One of the reasons why Johnson fell is because he's an older prospect. However, the Packers need pro-ready players ready to help them win a Super Bowl within the next two seasons, and Johnson is that. I also view him as more of a defensive end than an edge rusher, if that makes sense, which is a reason why some teams would think he doesn't fit their system.

Still, he has the instincts and moves to win as a pass rusher. He is also great against the run, either sealing the edge or making plays in the backfield. Johnson led the conference in both tackles for loss (18) and sacks (12).

Johnson is an every-down, all-around type of player. That doesn't mean you have to play him every down his rookie year. It's easy to see where he would be an upgrade over Preston Smith in some packages, and he'd be better than Rashan Gary in some others.

When the Packers are giving up long runs this season, they'll be wishing they had Johnson and a linebacker I took later on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBnhR_0fQpP2hJ00
Credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Round 1, Pick 28: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Those who know me and have followed my pre-draft coverage will be surprised with me having George Pickens here. However, I want the Packers to be aggressive and I want them to win a Super Bowl. They need a wide receiver that is capable of producing as a true number one in 2022. Pickens is the boom-or-bust pick that makes sense.

Anyone who worked with or played against Pickens in college says this guy is legit. He was clearly a top prospect at the wide receiver position. However, an ACL injury this past season has a discount sticker on his forehead, luckily.

He's a true X, is a long, tall athlete, has deep speed and is aggressive at the catch point. Pickens is a willing blocker as well, which is needed for the Packers' system. He can be used all over the formation, and he works back to the ball at all three levels. Simply, he has success and experience doing the things we have never seen Christian Watson even attempt. He could be a top player in this draft, or he could continue sliding because of the injury. I would put money on the former.

Round 2, Pick 53: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

It's possible Christian Watson falls here, since he was certainly overdrafted at No. 34 and was projected as a second-third round talented by most, including me. There's even a chance the Green Bay Packers draft Quay Walker here, in all honesty. But, since we don't know those things for sure, we will draft someone else.

We're using our first second-round pick on the best tight end in the draft and an immediate upgrade for the offense. Trey McBride has the potential to be a very good, versatile tight end for the Packers for a really long time. He thrived in a run-focused offense, not only as a premier receiver but he did alright as a blocker as well. McBride has great hands, tremendous ball security, he's mobile, can run routes and he has a high football IQ.

With the Packers' offensive scheme, it's easy to see weeks where he could be the focal point.

Round 2, Pick 59: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

You can switch this to Leo Chenal if you're a Wisconsin fan that wants to keep him home, since I believe both will be good linebackers in the NFL. I went with Chad Muma since there are no weak points in his game.

He is an elite tackler, diagnosing and finishing plays with ease. His anticipatory skills are off the charts, which is what Quay Walker is missing. Muma has a nose for the football, slips blockers and is ultra-competitive. He was also a stud on special teams in college and would be a massive help to the Packers' kickoff unit.

Round 3, Pick 92: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

The Packers opted to draft an offensive guard with the thought of sliding Elgton Jenkins out to tackle. I will do the opposite since I believe Max Mitchell is the more talented prospect.

His pass sets are a thing of beauty, showing perfect fundamentals. He's a big 6-6 tackle, but Mitchell always seems to be under control. Mitchell also has good bend and manages to get leverage despite his size. His only knock is that he could put on more weight and strength, but that happens naturally when you live in Wisconsin. Get him a brat and a Spotted Cow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118x7g_0fQpP2hJ00
Credit: Joe Rondone/USA TODAY Sports

Round 4, Pick 132: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

I like Romeo Doubs, but I think he has a big adjustment to playing well in the NFL on offense. He struggled with tight coverage at Nevada, and the NFL is quite the step up. Doubs is an improvement at punt returner, but switching the pick to Calvin Austin III gives the Packers an even better punt returner and a versatile offensive weapon.

Austin has 4.32-second speed while also being shifty. He has good hands, runs with balance against physical defenders, and he's a solid route-runner. Austin has back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and a punt return touchdown. He also has 20 combined receiving and rushing touchdowns in the past two seasons.

This is the type of player to take an offense to the next level because his talent demands you to get creative. The fact that he's a great returner is just a bonus.

Round 4, Pick 140: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

This is a pick the Packers made, and I love it. Zach Tom won't be contributing to anything this season, hopefully, but he has the potential to convert into one of the better guards in the NFL.

Tom may be the most athletic offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started at left take for Wake Forest, but his lack of length leads to him being more successful inside. Still, he has the speed and footwork to be an absolute problem for defenses in outside zones and screens. I can already see Austin catching a middle screen and Tom leading the way downfield in a couple of seasons.

Round 5, Pick 171: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

Kingsley "JJ" Enagbare shouldn't have fallen to the fifth round. So, much like what the Packers actually did in the fifth, we have to take him here. He's a broad, strong player who should bring a nice punch at the point of attack. Enagbare isn't a special athlete, but he is smart in how he sets up offensive linemen.

While he had his inconsistencies in college against the run, he has the strength and football IQ to thrive in this area with the right coaching. Drafting him as the second edge rusher gives the Packers the ability to develop him his rookie year without throwing him into the fire. He has a significant role on the Packers in the future, but he is only a rotational piece if the Packers suffer injuries for now, with my Packers draft class.

Round 7, Pick 228: Tariq Carpenter, LB/DB, Georgia Tech

I'm a sucker for a feel-good story, sue me. There are better players on the board than Tariq Carpenter, but we'll make the same Packers draft pick as reality. After being drafted, Carpenter posted a childhood picture on Twitter of him in a Packers Super Bowl champion tee, saying this has always been a dream of his. With my revised Green Bay Packers draft class, it's possible we get him a new Packers Super Bowl champion tee.

Carpenter is a versatile player, with him being capable of lining up all over the defense. Most importantly, he has the physical tools and the right mindset to be a strong special teams contributor for the Packers.

Round 7, Pick 249: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

We saw Justyn Ross go undrafted, but we're not letting him slip to free agency and letting him pick where he wants to go. Instead, we're drafting him in the seventh.

Ross was once considered a future first-round prospect. His college production peaked his freshman year, totaling 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. However, injury issues began to stack, costing him a 2020 season. He totaled 514 yards last season in a sub-par Clemson offense.

This is a kid who is an obvious injury risk. However, the Packers would only be investing a seventh-round pick in him. Clearly, he has something to prove. Draft him, put him on the practice squad and see if he can reach his once-projected potential. It's a no-risk, high-reward pick.

Round 7, Pick 258: Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

Abram Smith has the makings to be a special teams MVP. At Baylor, Smith once played linebacker. Two years ago, he totaled 48 tackles. Last year, he totaled 1,600 rushing yards. The kid loves contact, and he is going to be a monster on kickoff team.

Having a player with experience on both sides of the football also gives the Packers someone who could step in and contribute on either side, if there is an extreme emergency. However, this is mostly a special teams pick.

Packers Draft Class: UDFAs

Obviously, these players get to pick where they want to go, so we likely wouldn't get them all. However, here are some of the undrafted free agents I would've pursued after the Packers draft class was finished.

Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

Noah Elliss, DL, Idaho

Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State

Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Jason Poe, G, Mercer

JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska

Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State

Ryan Stonehouse, P, Colorado State

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Green Bay Packers# NFL# NFL Draft# George Pickens# Jermaine Johnson

Comments / 1

Published by

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

Green Bay, WI
1816 followers

More from FlurrySports

Philadelphia, PA

76ers Optimistic Joel Embiid Plays Tonight Against Heat

Few teams have much of a chance of making in-roads in the NBA Playoffs when forced to compete without their best player. The Philadelphia 76ers know this feeling all too well at this point. The Sixers suffered double-digit defeats in both Games 1 and 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Miami Heat. Notably absent from the 76ers’ lineup in both games was superstar center, Joel Embiid. Not only is he the team’s best player, but he is an NBA MVP Award finalist at that. Ahead of Friday night’s Heat vs 76ers Game 3 showdown, Philly got a very positive Joel Embiid injury update.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers Draft WR Romeo Doubs

With the 132nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers draft Romeo Doubs, wide receiver out of Nevada. The Packers had an obvious need at wide receiver and a desire to get faster at the position. With their selections of Christian Watson and Doubs, they have certainly gotten faster. Let's take a closer look at the Packers' newest wide receiver.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers Day 2 Draft Grades

The first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft are complete, with Rounds 4-7 taking place today. The Green Bay Packers entered the draft with obvious holes and a large collection of draft picks to fill them. The Packers draft picks have been met with mixed feelings and different Packers draft grades amongst the fanbase. On Friday, the Packers selected Christian Watson and Sean Rhyan.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Packers Draft Targets For Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers stayed put during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They clearly had an agenda, drafting two quick, athletic players from the University of Georgia, Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. We have the Packers draft grades for those two picks here.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers First Round Draft Grades

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. Surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers stayed put, making their picks at No. 22 and 28. The Packers draft picks were met with mixed feelings and different Packers draft grades amongst the fanbase. The organization has made it three first-round Georgia Bulldogs in a row, with them selecting linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22 and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt at No. 28.

Read full story
2 comments
Green Bay, WI

When is the NFL Draft 2022?

It's finally here — Christmas for football fans! The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, Thursday, April 28th. It's unique that a draft for a sport garners more headlines than sports that are actually in-season, but that's the power the NFL has. Here, we will show you how to watch the NFL Draft for free tonight, regardless if you have cable television or not.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Final 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson Goes First

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, and it's like Christmas for those of us who nerd out about football, scouting and team-building. This draft in particular seems unique. Not only is the narrative that this is a weak quarterback class, but many of the early-round teams don't have a pressing need for a passer either. That is why everyone is having so much fun creating their own 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Jimmy Butler Out With a Knee Injury For Miami Heat

The NBA Playoffs have already provided many memorable moments. Unfortunately, injuries continue to cast an ugly shadow over what is always the most exciting part of the NBA season. In an unexpected development on Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Heat ruled Jimmy Butler out for tonight with a knee injury.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

ESPN NFL Mock Draft Picks for the Green Bay Packers

Everyone is finishing up their mock drafts, with the 2022 NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, April 28th. One of the most popular is the Matt Miller NFL Mock Draft from ESPN. He recently did a full seven-round mock draft, making his selections for every pick in the draft.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Takeaways From the Brian Gutekunst Pre-Draft Packers Press Conference

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28th, and fans of the Green Bay Packers are at the edge of their seats. Not often do you see a supposed Super Bowl-contending team trade away a future Hall of Fame player a season after trying to trade away a different Hall of Famer the season prior, so there is a spotlight on what the Packers will do next. One of the more influential men behind these moves, general manager Brian Gutekunst, took to the podium today for his pre-draft Packers press conference.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Top Green Bay Packers Draft Needs

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers are in an interesting situation. They have four picks in the first two rounds, with obvious holes that need to be filled. However, they are still considered a contending team, if they successfully find an answer for these Packers draft needs.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers need help in the wide receiver room in the worst way, after losing both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Green Bay finally made a move at wide receiver in NFL Free Agency, agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran Sammy Watkins.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Kobe's Final Game | On This Day in Sports History

Today in sports history (2016), NBA legend Kobe Bryant ended his career, scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz. This game was the end of an era as one of the greatest basketball players of all time was stepping away from the sport. The 37-year-old did what he did best in this game, and that was scoring the ball.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Mel Kiper Projects the Packers to Reach at WR Early

We have a new Mel Kiper mock draft to look at, with him expanding his projections to the first two rounds. For fans of the Green Bay Packers, this means he has the first four draft picks projected for the Green and Gold.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Trent McDuffie NFL Draft Profile, Projection, Highlights and Stats

It is officially mock draft season! The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, with the first round kicking off on Thursday, April 28th. Of course, draft analysis, projections and rumors will be dominating the headlines until then. Among the players expected to hear his name called on the first day is cornerback Trent McDuffie out of Washington. The following is a complete Trent McDuffie NFL Draft profile, including stats, highlights and a mock projection.

Read full story
1 comments
Cedar Falls, IA

Trevor Penning NFL Draft Profile, Highlights and Projection

It is officially mock draft season! The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, with the first round kicking off on Thursday, April 28th. Of course, draft analysis, projections and rumors will be dominating the headlines until then. Among the players expected to hear his name called on the first day is offensive tackle Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa.

Read full story

Bruce Buffer’s Net Worth and UFC Salary

The explosion of popularity the UFC has had over the past couple of years is well documented. With a high-value production, exciting personalities and the best fighters in the world, the UFC has truly become a must-watch sport. But one key individual shouldn't be overshadowed in the growing success of the UFC — Bruce Buffer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy