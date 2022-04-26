ESPN NFL Mock Draft Picks for the Green Bay Packers

Everyone is finishing up their mock drafts, with the 2022 NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, April 28th. One of the most popular is the Matt Miller NFL Mock Draft from ESPN. He recently did a full seven-round mock draft, making his selections for every pick in the draft.

Miller is taking his predictions a step further by including trades in his NFL mock draft. With the Green Bay Packers having a bunch of draft picks and plenty of holes to be filled, let's take a look at what the Matt Miller NFL Mock Draft believes the Packers will be doing this week.

After trades and two compensatory picks, the Green Bay Packers have 11 total draft picks for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Matt Miller NFL Mock Draft for the Green Bay Packers

Round 1, Pick 22: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

In this Matt Miller NFL Mock Draft, he has the Green Bay Packers addressing offensive line early. Clearly, right guard was a massive issue last season for the Packers. Drafting Kenyon Green out of Texas A&M would give the Packers an immediate starter, and Elgton Jenkins could start at right tackle upon his return.

It's important to note that Miller has the top four wide receivers off the board by pick No. 16.

Round 1, Pick 28: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

We discussed yesterday how the Packers were selective with their pre-draft visits, and Treylon Burks was one of their visits. Now, the comparisons to Deebo Samuel are a bit silly, but Burks is a high-character wide receiver who is dangerous with the ball in his hands. However, he doesn't have great speed and he played almost exclusively in the slot in order to give him some space, since his route-running isn't great and he doesn't do well with press coverage.

Is this the best pick the Packers could make? Absolutely not. Is it a likely one? Absolutely.

Credit: Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, Pick 53: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

The Matt Miller NFL Mock Draft has the Packers continuing to address their pass-catcher need in the second round. Of course, we hear the unlikely rumors lately about Green Bay trying to trade for Darren Waller. That won't happen, but it does help prepare fans for the team selecting the best tight end in the draft.

With Robert Tonyan sidelined for at least the start of the season, drafting Trey McBride gives the Packers a solid receiving option at the position. He is also a capable blocker.

Round 2, Pick 59: Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH)

This seems a bit early for Dominique Robinson, but he does give the Packers a project to fill their ego. Robinson is a wide receiver-turned-edge rusher. He has all of the makings to be a solid speed rusher in the NFL, but he is still learning the position. That being said, I like the edge rusher and I even took him in my most recent mock draft. However, that was in the fourth round.

Round 3, Pick 92: Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State

If you're unfamiliar with Malcolm Rodriguez, he is an undersized (5-11) linebacker that likes to fly around and hit. There's almost no chance he becomes a great starter at the NFL level, but he could be a strong rotational piece who can be a core special teamer. I don't agree with the pick here, but I like the mindset behind the pick.

Round 4, Pick 132: Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State

Eric Johnson is another player the Packers brought in for a pre-draft visit. He's an explosive defensive lineman who needs to work on run recognition. It's a reach a round early and he brings the same skillset that the Packers already have, when they really should be looking for a run stopper in the middle.

Round 4, Pick 140: Tre Turner, WR, Virginia Tech

Tre Turner is at least an outside receiver. He has a below-average build and frame, but he runs tough. Turner plays the catch point aggressively and has good open-field instincts, showing his basketball background. However, he does have an injury history, a history with fumbles and poor quickness. Many grade him as a sixth or seventh-round player.

Round 5, Pick 171: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Why?

Round 7, Pick 228: Myron Cunningham, OT, Arkansas

Cunningham has poor quickness and bad footwork. It would shock me if he was drafted.

Round 7, Pick 249: Tyree Johnson, DE, Texas A&M

Tyree Johnson is a great athlete off the edge. He could grow into a rotational role, and you can never have too many edge rushers. It remains to be seen if his lack of size and length will be able to translate to the next level.

Round 7, Pick 258: EJ Perry, ATH, Brown

The final Matt Miller NFL Mock Draft pick for the Green Bay Packers is EJ Perry out of Brown. Perry is another quarterback, but I would assume he knows he won't be a quarterback in the NFL. He's a great athlete, but it's unknown where or how he could actually contribute.