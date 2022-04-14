Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers need help in the wide receiver room in the worst way, after losing both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Green Bay finally made a move at wide receiver in NFL Free Agency, agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran Sammy Watkins.

Watkins was once a big name in the NFL, oozing with potential. However, due to injuries and failing to live up to expectations, he is no longer considered the star he once was. So, what can we expect from Sammy Watkins with the Green Bay Packers?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9DhH_0f9Suq4s00
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Sammy Watkins Signs With the Packers

The report is that the Sammy Watkins contract with the Packers is worth $4 million for one year. We wait to see the structure of this deal, but it is an inexpensive, short-term deal for a veteran who has had success in the NFL.

We know the Packers are desperate for wide receiver talent. Currently, the top wide receiver is Allen Lazard, who is known for his blocking and improvisational skills. He certainly isn't a number one, and he shouldn't be a number two option either. After him, Randall Cobb occupies the slot, though the number of snaps he can play is up in the air. Amari Rodgers is after him, though if there aren't any improvements from the second-year receiver, it can be argued he doesn't deserve a spot on the active roster.

What to Expect From Watkins in 2022?

It's clear the Packers have a need at outside receiver, which is where Sammy Watkins has played in his career. Green Bay also needs a deep threat. While Watkins has lost quite a bit of speed, he can still stretch the field more than others currently on the roster.

Watkins average depth of target has been 13.5 yards or more in each of the past four seasons, which is greater than his career average of 12.9. When healthy, he can be a solid contributor for the Packers. However, health is the giant question mark.

We haven't seen Sammy Watkins play a full season since his rookie year, back in 2014. He played 13 games last season, though he played less than half of the snaps in the majority of his games. Watkins played 10 games in 2020, 14 games in 2019 and 10 games in 2018.

So, will Watkins stay healthy? Who knows. Aaron Rodgers has said he is excited about the Packers signing though. For $4M, that's worth it.

