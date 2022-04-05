Matt Kuchar Misses First Masters in Over a Decade

FlurrySports

Amongst the most surprising names golf fans will not see at Augusta National this week is 20-year PGA Tour veteran Matt Kuchar, who will miss the Masters Tournament for the first time since 2009. Kuchar has a storied past on his quest for a Green Jacket, including playing twice as an amateur in 1998-99 and only ever missing the cut one time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOlXu_0f0Nj0SY00
Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Matt Kuchar's Masters Success

Matt Kuchar failing to qualify for the 2022 Masters Tournament is even more shocking to most than fan favorite Rickie Fowler failing to qualify for the second consecutive season.

Kuchar has never been a particularly dominant PGA Tour pro, but he has a career anyone could be envious of. With nine wins and over $50 million in career earnings (the most by any golfer to never win a major), the 43-year-old has carved himself out a nice little fanbase and has become one of the most consistent and familiar faces on the PGA Tour. He also put together a 10-year run in the Masters that could rival almost anyone in history.

From 2010 through 2020, Kuchar never missed a cut in the Masters. While this is impressive in itself, it does not highlight just how much success Kuchar really had at Augusta National. In that 10 year span, Kuchar finished outside the top-28 just twice. More impressive is his string of top-10 finishes, with four between 2012-17. Three of those four finishes were inside the top-5.

Matt Kuchar Misses Masters Cut in 2021 - Fails to Qualify in 2022

After all that success, how is it that Matt Kuchar does not have a spot in the 2022 Masters Tournament? Quite simply, he has not been playing good golf since missing the cut in 2021. He has fallen all the way to number 148 in the newest World Golf Rankings, which is actually up an incredible 98 spots from where he was last week thanks to a 16th place finish at the Valspar Championship in March, and a second-place finish at the Valero Texas Open just three days ago.

His detriment has been missed cuts. While he has seemed to round back into form in recent weeks, Kuchar followed up his 2021 Masters performance by missing the cut in 10 of his next 20 tournaments. You simply cannot miss the cut at a 50% clip and expect to be competing with the best in the world on golf's grandest stage.

Kuchar's presence at the Masters will certainly be missed around the clubhouse and on the course. Don't expect this to become normal though. Smart money would say we will see Kuchar making his way up Magnolia Lane in 2023.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Matt Kuchar# PGA# Masters Tournament# Golf# sports

Comments / 3

Published by

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

Green Bay, WI
1797 followers

More from FlurrySports

Cedar Falls, IA

Trevor Penning NFL Draft Profile, Highlights and Projection

It is officially mock draft season! The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, with the first round kicking off on Thursday, April 28th. Of course, draft analysis, projections and rumors will be dominating the headlines until then. Among the players expected to hear his name called on the first day is offensive tackle Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa.

Read full story

Bruce Buffer’s Net Worth and UFC Salary

The explosion of popularity the UFC has had over the past couple of years is well documented. With a high-value production, exciting personalities and the best fighters in the world, the UFC has truly become a must-watch sport. But one key individual shouldn't be overshadowed in the growing success of the UFC — Bruce Buffer.

Read full story

Rickie Fowler Will Officially Miss Second Consecutive Masters Tournament

Rickie Fowler will officially miss the Masters Tournament for the second consecutive PGA season after qualifying for 10 straight years to start his career as a full-time PGA pro.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Giants MLB Free Agency Transactions, Projected Lineup and Roster Breakdown

Very little was expected from the San Francisco Giants last season. In fact, some MLB analysts were picking them to finish in the NL West Division cellar before the start of the year. What followed was a season that defied expectations unlike anything in recent memory. Not only did the Giants contend, but they finished with the best regular-season record in baseball. They won the division crown by a single game over a loaded Los Angeles Dodgers ballclub. While San Francisco failed to parlay their improbable season into success in the playoffs, the Giants earned a great deal of respect.

Read full story

Tiger Woods Will Participate in the 2022 Masters

No one moves the needle more at the Masters Tournament than Tiger Woods. As arguably the greatest golfer in PGA history, all Tiger Woods has to do is show up to the first tee box on Thursday and millions of fans around the world will hold tight to the belief he can win again.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers 7-Round Mock Draft

We have four Mondays until the 2022 NFL Draft. So, every Monday we will be here to do a full seven-round Green Bay Packers mock draft. For this first edition, we will simply make draft picks where the Packers are currently slotted and not do any trades. Of course, given the collection of Packers draft picks, there will be some movement in the actual draft.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Padres MLB Free Agency Transactions, Starting Lineup and Roster Breakdown

Coming into the 2021 MLB season, expectations surrounding the San Diego Padres were higher than they had been in some time. Excluding the shortened and completely doofy 2020 season, the Padres have not even made the postseason since 2006. Last offseason, the front office appeared to go all in to set the team up for success. After a strong first half, San Diego wilted over the final two months. Not only did the Padres miss the playoffs, but they also wound up with a sub-.500 record. Throw out the 2020 numbers and the franchise has not even had a winning season since 2010.

Read full story

North Carolina Wins 1982 NCAA Tournament | Today in Sports History

Today in sports history (1982), the North Carolina Tar Heels took down the Georgetown Hoyas in the 1982 NCAA Tournament Championship Game. Two of the biggest coaches in college basketball history matched up in this game — John Thompson for Georgetown and Dean Smith for North Carolina.

Read full story

Rams Draft Picks, Team Needs and Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Rams wagered their draft picks and their future for a chance to win right now. Their risk paid off, winning last season's Super Bowl. However, now the target is on their back and there are fewer Rams draft picks to fill areas of need with young, cheap players.

Read full story

Michael Jordan Scores 69 Points | On This Day in Sports History

Today in sports history (1990), Michael Jordan scored 69 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jordan, who is one of, if not the greatest basketball player of all time was known for his competitive edge. After the 1997 NBA Finals, Jordan gave the background on his career-high.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings Draft Picks, Team Needs and Mock Draft

The Mike Zimmer era for the Minnesota Vikings is over (fans rejoice). It has been an offseason of change in Minnesota, replacing the head coach and general manager. However, extending Kirk Cousins does show that some things never change. Now, the Vikings draft picks will have to be put to good use for this team to be true contenders next season.

Read full story
5 comments
Detroit, MI

Lions Draft Picks, Team Needs and Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are coming off arguably the most exciting two-win season of all time. Head coach Dan Campbell has captivated the world and garnered respect around the NFL. However, wins must begin to pick up before the tide turns on the grit master. Luckily the Detroit Lions have the draft picks to bring a bunch of talent to the Motor City.

Read full story
3 comments
Green Bay, WI

Packers Draft Picks, Team Needs and Mock Draft

The Green Bay Packers continue to go "all-in" while getting worse, which is an interesting dynamic. To general manager Brian Gutekunst's credit, he has stuck to his philosophy of looking two or three years down the road at all times. Now, with Aaron Rodgers back on the team, the window is still open to contend. However, there are many Green Bay Packers draft needs this season. Still, there are quite a few Packers draft picks to fill these holes.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Mel Kiper Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft a OL and WR

The first wave of NFL Free Agency is in the books. Now, many will be shifting their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft. Right on cue, the Mel Kiper Mock Draft 3.0 was dropped this morning. So, who does the long-time draft analyst project the Green Bay Packers to select in the first round?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy