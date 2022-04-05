Giants MLB Free Agency Transactions, Projected Lineup and Roster Breakdown

San Francisco, CA

Very little was expected from the San Francisco Giants last season. In fact, some MLB analysts were picking them to finish in the NL West Division cellar before the start of the year. What followed was a season that defied expectations unlike anything in recent memory. Not only did the Giants contend, but they finished with the best regular-season record in baseball. They won the division crown by a single game over a loaded Los Angeles Dodgers ballclub. While San Francisco failed to parlay their improbable season into success in the playoffs, the Giants earned a great deal of respect.

Over the past decade, the Giants have been one of the most successful teams in baseball. The franchise won three World Series titles in a five-year span from 2010-14. However, they have only two postseason appearances since and failed to advance beyond the NLDS either time. Topping last year's success story will be tough, and the Giants certainly won't be sneaking up on anyone this year. The following article recaps the most notable San Francisco Giants free agency and offseason transactions, looks at the team's projected starting lineup and previews the roster's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the 2022 MLB season.

San Francisco Giants 2021 Season in Review

Record: 107-55 (No. 1 in NL West)
Run Differential: +210
Team Batting Average: .249 (No. 9 in MLB)
Team Pitching ERA: 3.24 (No. 2 in MLB)
Postseason Result: NLDS (lost to LAD 3-2)

San Francisco Giants Free Agency Transactions

Key Additions

  • Joc Pederson, OF (from ATL)
  • Carlos Rodon, SP (from CHW)
  • Alex Cobb, SP (from LAA)
  • Matt Boyd, SP (from DET)
  • *Carlos Martinez, SP (from STL)

* — signed to a minor league contract

Key Re-Signings

  • Anthony DeSclafani, SP
  • Alex Wood, SP

Key Losses

  • Kris Bryant, OF (to COL)
  • Donovan Solano, 2B (to CIN)
  • Kevin Gausman, SP (to TOR)
  • Jose Quintana, SP (to PIT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qECUS_0f0FIiGM00
Credit: Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group

2022 MLB Season Preview | San Francisco Giants

Last year saw the Giants drastically exceed expectations. The team's starting pitching was a major part of a remarkable season in which San Francisco finished with the best record in all of baseball. One could argue that the rotation will be even better in 2022 after the bulk of the San Francisco Giants' MLB free agency transactions involved starting pitchers. In fact, the Giants will enter the new season with a surplus of quality starting arms. How manager Gabe Kapler opts to utilize his pitching depth remains to be seen. There is a real possibility that the team could offer six players regular starts throughout the year.

Arriving in the Bay Area for the 2022 season are Carlos Rodon, Alex Cobb and Matt Boyd. These three additions more than account for the departing Kevin Gausman, who signed with Toronto in free agency. The Giants also successfully resigned both Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood. Thus, the team brings back three of the four primary starters from last year's 107-win campaign. While trade deadline acquisition Kris Bryant did depart for the NL West rival Colorado Rockies, the Giants managed to lure Joc Pederson away from the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. He figures to bolster a lineup that will half to adjust to life without retired catcher Buster Posey.

Projected San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

Lineup and rotation projections reflect the latest update on RotoChamp.com

  1. Tommy La Stella, 2B
  2. Brandon Belt, 1B
  3. Brandon Crawford, SS
  4. LaMonte Wade, OF
  5. Evan Longoria, 3B
  6. Mike Yastrzemski, OF
  7. Darin Ruf, DH
  8. Joc Pederson, OF
  9. Joey Bart, C

Projected San Francisco Giants Starting Rotation

  1. Logan Webb
  2. Carlos Rodon
  3. Anthony DeSclafani
  4. Alex Wood
  5. Alex Cobb
  6. Matt Boyd

San Francisco Giants Roster Breakdown

Greatest Strength — Wealth of Starting Pitching

Any baseball manager will surely echo the sentiment that having options is a thing of beauty. Gabe Kapler certainly has plenty when it comes to his starting rotation this season. The Giants signed three veteran starters in MLB free agency and also resigned two of the three free agents from last year's staff. The acquisitions are headlined by Carlos Rodon, who was in the mix for the AL Cy Young Award deep into last season with the Chicago White Sox. Behind young ace Logan Webb, Kapler has five capable starters at his disposal.

Fans should not overlook the minor league contract signed by Carlos Martinez either. If he can rediscover his stuff, the former St. Louis flamethrower could also provide an impact for the Giants at the big league level this season.

Glaring Weakness — Lack of Reliable Bats

Things will be different this season with Buster Posey having hung up his cleats at the conclusion of last season. While the San Francisco Giants still have several household names in the lineup, they lack a true game-changing superstar. Both Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt were phenomenal last season. However, both are also well into their 30's. So is Evan Longoria, who is far from the hitter he once was. LaMonte Wade earned the nickname "Late Night LaMonte" for his heroics in the latter part of games last season. Several of those clutch moments came as a pinch-hitter. Wade's ability to generate consistent success in an everyday role could prove vital for the Giants in 2022.

San Francisco Giants Season Outlook and Prediction

Last year's run was epic, especially considering that the San Francisco Giants came into the year with little to no expectations. There were some analysts who felt that they would be closer to finishing in the NL West Division cellar than to winning the division crown. What can this year's squad possibly offer for an encore?

Unfortunately, expectations have to be tempered a bit. The Giants cannot be expected to win 107 games again this season. A betting win total of 85.5 is a pretty good indicator that oddsmakers are expecting significant regression. With the Los Angeles Dodgers virtually a lock to win the NL West, that figures to leave the Giants fighting for one of two Wild Card spots. Considering all of the other quality teams in the National League, an even-money price on San Francisco to miss the postseason is worth pursuing.

