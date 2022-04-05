Tiger Woods Will Participate in the 2022 Masters

No one moves the needle more at the Masters Tournament than Tiger Woods. As arguably the greatest golfer in PGA history, all Tiger Woods has to do is show up to the first tee box on Thursday and millions of fans around the world will hold tight to the belief he can win again. 

How realistic is a second Masters victory in four years for Tiger Woods? How much will his storied car accident and incredible recovery come into play this week? Let’s take a look at the Tiger Woods Masters odds, tee time and history at Augusta National. 

Recapping the Tiger Woods Injury History

Those PGA fans who have followed Tiger’s career in its entirety already know the absurd amount of back pain and surgeries that he has endured since the mid-2000s. We have seen multiple comebacks, all resulting in varying success. 

Sometimes Woods would come back to do nothing more than miss some cuts, then take more time off. Other returns manifested in resounding successes, such as his fourth Green Jacket at the Masters in 2019. We are in the midst of what could be Tiger’s greatest and most unlikely comeback yet. 

For PGA fans that may not know, Tiger was involved in a very severe single-car accident on February 23, 2021. The crash resulted in multiple broken bones in his right leg, as well as ankle and foot injuries on his left leg and additional complications with his back. After weeks of rest and recovery, Tiger Woods started rehab for all sustained injuries. No one, including Woods, knew when or even if he would come back this time. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tsjuf_0f0D2V3W00
Credit: Augusta National via Getty Images

Tiger Woods’ Masters Return is Very Fitting

Less than two weeks ago, heavy speculation started circulating that Tiger was aiming to participate in the 2022 Masters Tournament. The buzz started after the PGA released a list of former Masters Champions who would not be in the field of competitors this year. Tiger Woods’ name was nowhere to be found. 

Speculation continued this week at Augusta, even from Tiger himself who had stated he feels good and hopes to be able to play. In many statements, he has made it clear he feels he can compete from a golf standpoint, but his concern and hesitation come from the four days of walking and stamina needed to complete a Masters Tournament. Most estimates put the total walking distance over an entire Masters weekend somewhere between 18-24 miles. 

Tiger Woods Tee Time

In spite of all those things, the official Tiger Woods tee time was assigned just a few hours ago. Unless something dramatic changes in the next 36 hours or so, it seems fans will be treated to the spectacle that is Tiger Woods at Augusta National once again.

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 10:34 AM ET on Thursday morning.

We expect heavy Tiger coverage, and it is likely for him to be in The featured groups on both Thursday and Friday.

Tiger Woods’ Masters Performance History

There is a great Golf Channel article that details every one of the Tiger Woods Masters performances. It is complete with pictures, individual round scores and final results. We encourage you to check that out to see the full scale of what Tiger has accomplished at Augusta National.

The cliff notes, though, are impressive. They include five Green Jackets spanning from 1997-2019 where Tiger was the youngest and second-oldest Masters Champion of all time. Tiger also still owns the record for the largest margin of victory not just at the Masters, but in any major tournament in PGA history. At just 21 years old, he blew out the field, winning his first Masters Championship by 12 strokes. That remains a record that has stood for the last 25 years and counting.

