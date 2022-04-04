Green Bay Packers 7-Round Mock Draft

We have four Mondays until the 2022 NFL Draft. So, every Monday we will be here to do a full seven-round Green Bay Packers mock draft. For this first edition, we will simply make draft picks where the Packers are currently slotted and not do any trades. Of course, given the collection of Packers draft picks, there will be some movement in the actual draft.

We will use the PFF Mock Draft tool to complete our mock draft since it helps to make things slightly more realistic in terms of player availability. Ready? Here we go!

Packers Draft Picks 2022

ROUND OVERALL FROM 1 22 via LV 1 28 2 53 via LV 2 59 3 92 4 132 4 140 Compensatory 5 171 7 228 via CHI through HOU 7 249 7 258 Compensatory

After trades and two compensatory picks, the Green Bay Packers have 11 total draft picks for the 2022 NFL Draft.

7-Round Green Bay Packers Mock Draft 1.0

Round 1, Pick 22: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

I love me some Trevor Penning. The offensive tackle from Northern Iowa is mean, nasty and an absolute dog. Remember the old clip of Marshawn Lynch practicing against high schoolers and beating them down? Penning's college highlights are the equivalent to that. It's not that he looked better than everyone else, it looked like he wasn't even supposed to be there.

Penning would be an immediate starter at right tackle, bringing that old-school, nasty mentality that this offensive line is missing now that Lucas Patrick is gone. An offensive line of David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan and Trevor Penning, with Marcedes Lewis at tight end and AJ Dillon running the ball, would be downright scary in December.

Round 1, Pick 28: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

For those who know me, this pick will be surprising. I'm not overwhelmingly a Treylong Burks guy. Mostly because he's slow, doesn't run routes well and will likely immediately lose the trust of Aaron Rodgers.

Yes, he's extremely athletic after the catch. He's also a big-bodied red zone weapon that could be good if he's on the same page as his quarterback. He certainly has potential, but those expecting him to be an immediate star could be disappointed.

We know Brian Gutekunst only looks 2-3 years down the road, since that's the best for job security, so there's a good chance Burks is high on his list. I took him because there is a drop-off at wide receiver after him and none of the players I like at this spot dropped for me. This would've been an obvious spot to trade back, for me.

Round 2, Pick 53: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

I was surprised to see Leo Chenal drop this far. If this somehow happens in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Packers better not break our hearts in a similar way to the TJ Watt situation.

The Packers return Krys Barnes on a one-year deal, and Chenal could be the future starter opposite De'Vondre Campbell at linebacker. It also gives the Packers a second defensive player who can tackle, which is a great thing. He is unbelievably strong, yet light on his feet.

Chenal will need to work on pass coverage, but he is an extremely high upside pick who would make Packer fans very, very happy. This was the easiest pick of the entire Green Bay Packers mock draft.

Round 2, Pick 59: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

Kingsley Enagbare is a power rusher that would be versatile for the Packers, giving the defense the ability to get creative with their linebacker rotation. He could step in and contribute immediately, though there absolutely are obvious areas he needs to work on. Enagbare could develop into a solid starter by the time Preston Smith's contract is up.

Round 3, Pick 92: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

While his route tree could use further development, Romeo Doubs is a solid route runner that possesses the game speed this offense lacks. Doubs is another receiver that is ridiculously dangerous after the catch. He has a high football IQ, comes down with 50/50 balls, and is aggressive at the catch point. In other words, Aaron Rodgers would love this guy. Doubs would complement Burks well.

Round 4, Pick 132: Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

High risk, high reward. If you're unaware of Grant Calcaterra, I'll give you the skinny.

He started at Oklahoma, where he was performing like one of the best tight ends in the country. However, after suffering a couple of concussions, he retired from football in 2019. He came back to football this past season, playing 11 games at SMU.

It wouldn't be terribly surprising if Calcaterra ends up being the best tight end in this draft class. However, it also, unfortunately, wouldn't be surprising if his next concussion ends his career. Drafting Calcaterra would be an immediate upgrade at starting receiving tight end, and it would help the Packers compete in 2022, which is what this organization should be focusing on.

Round 4, Pick 140: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

Zach Tom may be the most athletic offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is not ready to start Day 1, but he is a player the Packers could develop into a future starter on this offensive line. Tom started the past two seasons at left tackle for the Demon Deacons, but he played center before that, so he has the versatility the Packers often look for.

Tom clearly has the speed and quickness to deal with speed rushers at tackle. However, he doesn't have the length of a typical NFL tackle. For this reason, many see him as a guard at the next level. Regardless, he has the tools to be a freak and an absolute problem in the outside zone game. He's a depth guy for now, but he has the potential for more. That's exactly what you're looking for in a fourth-round offensive line pick.

Round 5, Pick 171: Noah Elliss, DL, Idaho

The Packers just signed defensive tackle Jarran Reed, which is a signing I love. However, drafting Noah Elliss gives the Green Bay defense more of a run-stopper in the middle of the defense. At 6-4, 360 pounds, Elliss is an absolute load and a great value pick in the fifth round.

Elliss has rare size, tremendous strength and quickness, and he knows how to plug gaps. His biggest criticism is that he needs to get into better shape to play more snaps. However, with the defensive line room the Packers have, all he needs to be is a situational, rotational piece.

Round 7, Pick 228: Jason Poe, OG, Mercer

My guy. Jason Poe is an absolute freak, in every good sense of the word. Remember the Combine performance of Dontari Poe? The testing of Jason Poe gives me flashbacks. Here are his measurables:

Bench Press — 34 reps (92nd percentile)

40-Yard Dash — 4.89 seconds (99th percentile)

Vertical Jump — 31.5 inches (89th percentile)

Broad Jump — 9 feet, 3 inches (92nd percentile)

10-Yard Split — 1.72 seconds (90th percentile)

Poe is so fast and strong that there is some talk among NFL circles that someone could try to use him as a fullback. Remember that December lineup I discussed above with Trevor Penning at right tackle and A.J. Dillon running the ball? I forgot to say we're in I-Formation and Poe is leading the way. Sorry about it, defensive lines that are about to be pooping themselves.

Round 7, Pick 249: Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State

Green Bay should absolutely take a late-round flier on a wide receiver just to see if they strike gold. For me, I prefer to do this with smaller schools guy. Starring at Nicholls State, Dai'Jean Dixon is more than worthy of a seventh-round pick in our Packers mock draft.

Dixon has the build of an outside receiver, at 6-3, 205 pounds. He is an above-average route-runner, a willing blocker and has amazing hands. Dixon had two 1,000-yards season in college, so he's worth kicking the tires on.

Round 7, Pick 258: Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

The Packers never, ever, invest in their special teams. This is the reason why this unit has been bad for so long. This pick is a pick solely for special teams.

Abram Smith is a former linebacker turned running back for Baylor. He recorded 48 tackles for the Bears in 2020, then 1,601 rushing yards last season. To me, this screams this guy invites contact and is more than willing to make plays. Put him on every special teams unit. And if tragedy strikes in the game to either the running back or linebacker position, maybe Smith can step in.