Derrick Henry Injury Update Positive Ahead of Saturday's Game

It’s scary to think that both of the top seeds in the NFL Playoffs will be getting All-Pro players back in their lineup this weekend. Of course, the teams needed to see how these players responded to practice reps this week. The Green Bay Packers look to get both Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander back. In the case of the Tennessee Titans, the Derrick Henry injury update has been positive.

Credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Derrick Henry Injury Update

Mike Vrabel and the Titans held a padded practice on Tuesday, ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach Vrabel wanted to simulate some game situations and hits that Henry could take in order to see how his All-Pro running back would respond. Luckily, the Derrick Henry injury update was positive. His body responded well to the contact, which puts him on track to play Saturday.

Henry suffered a foot injury back in Week 8 on October 31st. Obviously, it was a big loss for the Titans offense, and getting him back will be a massive addition. Through those eight games, Henry had already carried the ball 219 times for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added another 154 yards through the air.

The final decision on Derrick Henry’s status is expected to be made on Friday. However, barring any setbacks, he looks to be on track to play. The question is how large of a role he will have. He has been out of action for nearly three months. Henry will likely not be 100 percent in shape, though his 80-90 percent is better than most players’ 100 percent.