Top 25 College Basketball Rankings | Baylor Continues to Reign Supreme

With college basketball continuing to move forward, there have been upsets, blowouts and rivalries reunited. With an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country, many schools have put their basketball program on pause. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week. With that being said, let’s take a look at this week’s top 25 college basketball rankings and what to watch for this week.
Top 25 College Basketball Rankings
- Baylor (11-0, 0-0)
- UCLA (8-1, 1-0)
- Duke (11-1, 1-0)
- Purdue (11-1, 1-1)
- Kansas (9-1, 0-0)
- Gonzaga (10-2, 0-0)
- Michigan State (10-2, 2-0)
- USC (12-0, 2-0)
- Iowa State (12-0, 0-0)
- Auburn (11-1, 0-0)
- Houston (11-2, 0-0)
- Texas Tech (9-2, 0-0)
- Arizona (11-1, 1-0)
- Tennessee (9-2, 0-0)
- LSU (12-0, 0-0)
- Ohio State (8-2, 2-0)
- Seton Hall (9-1, 0-0)
- Colorado State (10-0, 0-0)
- Texas (9-2, 0-0)
- Kentucky (9-2, 0-0)
- Providence (11-1, 1-0)
- Xavier (11-2, 1-1)
- Villanova (8-4, 1-1)
- Wisconsin (9-2, 1-1)
- Alabama (9-3, 0-0)
College Basketball Top-25 Headlines
Baylor stays undefeated with a win over Alcorn State.
Iowa State stays undefeated with a win over Chicago State.
Villanova outlasts Xavier in a Big East matchup, with the Wildcats winning 71-58.
Davidson upsets Alabama, 79-78.
Tennessee takes down Arizona in an out-of-conference matchup, 77-73.
LSU stays undefeated with a 35 point win over Lipscomb.
Duke wins their first conference game of the year, beating Virginia Tech 76-65.
Top-25 Games to Watch this Week
Games are subject to change with COVID
Monday, Dec. 27
No Top-25 Games
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Texas Tech vs. Alabama State
Gonzaga vs. North Alabama
Ohio State vs. New Orleans
Xavier vs. UConn
Baylor vs. Northwestern State
Texas vs. Incarnate Word
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Michigan State vs. High Point
Purdue vs. Nicholls
Kentucky vs. Missouri
LSU vs. Auburn
Seton Hall vs. Providence
Wisconsin vs. Illinois State
Kansas vs. Harvard
Villanova vs. Temple
Alabama vs. Tennessee
Thursday, Dec. 30
Gonzaga vs. San Diego
Friday, Dec. 31
Kentucky vs. High Point
Saturday, Jan. 1
Texas vs. West Virginia
Providence vs. DePaul
Baylor vs. Iowa State
Seton Hall vs. Villanova
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State
Kansas vs. TCU
Duke vs. Notre Dame
Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount
Sunday, Jan. 2
Michigan State vs. Northwestern
Houston vs. Temple
Ohio State vs. Nebraska
