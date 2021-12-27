Top 25 College Basketball Rankings | Baylor Continues to Reign Supreme

With college basketball continuing to move forward, there have been upsets, blowouts and rivalries reunited. With an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country, many schools have put their basketball program on pause. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week. With that being said, let’s take a look at this week’s top 25 college basketball rankings and what to watch for this week.

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

Baylor (11-0, 0-0)

(11-0, 0-0) UCLA (8-1, 1-0)

(8-1, 1-0) Duke (11-1, 1-0)

(11-1, 1-0) Purdue (11-1, 1-1)

(11-1, 1-1) Kansas (9-1, 0-0)

(9-1, 0-0) Gonzaga (10-2, 0-0)

(10-2, 0-0) Michigan State (10-2, 2-0)

(10-2, 2-0) USC (12-0, 2-0)

(12-0, 2-0) Iowa State (12-0, 0-0)

(12-0, 0-0) Auburn (11-1, 0-0)

(11-1, 0-0) Houston (11-2, 0-0)

(11-2, 0-0) Texas Tech (9-2, 0-0)

(9-2, 0-0) Arizona (11-1, 1-0)

(11-1, 1-0) Tennessee (9-2, 0-0)

(9-2, 0-0) LSU (12-0, 0-0)

(12-0, 0-0) Ohio State (8-2, 2-0)

(8-2, 2-0) Seton Hall (9-1, 0-0)

(9-1, 0-0) Colorado State (10-0, 0-0)

(10-0, 0-0) Texas (9-2, 0-0)

(9-2, 0-0) Kentucky (9-2, 0-0)

(9-2, 0-0) Providence (11-1, 1-0)

(11-1, 1-0) Xavier (11-2, 1-1)

(11-2, 1-1) Villanova (8-4, 1-1)

(8-4, 1-1) Wisconsin (9-2, 1-1)

(9-2, 1-1) Alabama (9-3, 0-0)

College Basketball Top-25 Headlines

Baylor stays undefeated with a win over Alcorn State.

Iowa State stays undefeated with a win over Chicago State.

Villanova outlasts Xavier in a Big East matchup, with the Wildcats winning 71-58.

Davidson upsets Alabama, 79-78.

Tennessee takes down Arizona in an out-of-conference matchup, 77-73.

LSU stays undefeated with a 35 point win over Lipscomb.

Duke wins their first conference game of the year, beating Virginia Tech 76-65.

Credit: Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY

Top-25 Games to Watch this Week

Games are subject to change with COVID

Monday, Dec. 27

No Top-25 Games

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Texas Tech vs. Alabama State

Gonzaga vs. North Alabama

Ohio State vs. New Orleans

Xavier vs. UConn

Baylor vs. Northwestern State

Texas vs. Incarnate Word

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Michigan State vs. High Point

Purdue vs. Nicholls

Kentucky vs. Missouri

LSU vs. Auburn

Seton Hall vs. Providence

Wisconsin vs. Illinois State

Kansas vs. Harvard

Villanova vs. Temple

Alabama vs. Tennessee

Thursday, Dec. 30

Gonzaga vs. San Diego

Friday, Dec. 31

Kentucky vs. High Point

Saturday, Jan. 1

Texas vs. West Virginia

Providence vs. DePaul

Baylor vs. Iowa State

Seton Hall vs. Villanova

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Kansas vs. TCU

Duke vs. Notre Dame

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount

Sunday, Jan. 2

Michigan State vs. Northwestern

Houston vs. Temple

Ohio State vs. Nebraska