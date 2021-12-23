Packers Have 79% Chance to Get Top Seed | NFL Playoff Picture

The NFC has continued to separate themselves from the top to the bottom after a weird Week 15. Some upsets kept some teams in the hunt, while others have hurt themselves in the NFL Playoff picture with an embarrassing loss. The NFL had its first team lock up a spot in the NFL Playoffs this past week, with the Green Bay Packers clinching the NFC North.

With three weeks left to play in the season, some games this week can make or break the NFL Playoff chances for some teams as well as make some divisions clearer.

Credit: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

NFL Playoff Picture | NFC

Playoff percentages provided by FiveThirtyEight

#1 Green Bay Packers (11-3) 1st NFC North

Clinched NFC North

79% chance to earn the one seed

Remaining games: CLE, MIN, @DET

#2 Dallas Cowboys (10-4) 1st NFC East

99% chance to make playoffs

99% chance to win division

14% chance to earn the one seed

Remaining games: WSH, ARI, @PHI

#3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) 1st NFC South

99% chance to make the playoffs

99% chance to win the division

5% chance to earn the one seed

Remaining games: @CAR, @NYJ, CAR

#4 Arizona Cardinals (10-4) 1st NFC West

99% chance to make the playoffs

58% chance to win division

0.9% chance to earn one seed

Remaining games: IND, @DAL, SEA

#5 Los Angeles Rams (10-4) 2nd NFC West

99% chance to make the playoffs

40% chance to win the division

1% chance to earn the one seed

Remaining games: @MIN, @BAL, SF

#6 San Francisco 49ers (8-6) 3rd NFC West

81% chance to make the playoffs

2% chance to win the division

Remaining games: @TEN, HOU, @LAR

#7 Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

29% chance to make the playoffs

Remaining games: LAR, @GB, CHI

Out of NFL Playoffs if They Started Today

Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

Remaining games: NYG, @WSH, DAL

New Orleans Saints (7-7)

Remaining games: MIA, CAR, @ATL

Washington Football Team (6-8)

Remaining games: @DAL, PHI, @NYG

Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

Remaining games: DET, @BUF, NO

Carolina Panthers (5-9)

Remaining games: TB, @NO, @TB

Seattle Seahawks (5-9)

Remaining games: CHI, DET, @ARI

New York Giants (4-10)

Remaining games: @PHI, @CHI, WSH

Maybe Next Year

Chicago Bears (4-10)