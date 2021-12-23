Packers Have 79% Chance to Get Top Seed | NFL Playoff Picture

The NFC has continued to separate themselves from the top to the bottom after a weird Week 15. Some upsets kept some teams in the hunt, while others have hurt themselves in the NFL Playoff picture with an embarrassing loss. The NFL had its first team lock up a spot in the NFL Playoffs this past week, with the Green Bay Packers clinching the NFC North.
With three weeks left to play in the season, some games this week can make or break the NFL Playoff chances for some teams as well as make some divisions clearer.
NFL Playoff Picture | NFC
Playoff percentages provided by FiveThirtyEight
#1 Green Bay Packers (11-3) 1st NFC North
- Clinched NFC North
- 79% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: CLE, MIN, @DET
#2 Dallas Cowboys (10-4) 1st NFC East
- 99% chance to make playoffs
- 99% chance to win division
- 14% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: WSH, ARI, @PHI
#3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) 1st NFC South
- 99% chance to make the playoffs
- 99% chance to win the division
- 5% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: @CAR, @NYJ, CAR
#4 Arizona Cardinals (10-4) 1st NFC West
- 99% chance to make the playoffs
- 58% chance to win division
- 0.9% chance to earn one seed
- Remaining games: IND, @DAL, SEA
#5 Los Angeles Rams (10-4) 2nd NFC West
- 99% chance to make the playoffs
- 40% chance to win the division
- 1% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: @MIN, @BAL, SF
#6 San Francisco 49ers (8-6) 3rd NFC West
- 81% chance to make the playoffs
- 2% chance to win the division
- Remaining games: @TEN, HOU, @LAR
#7 Minnesota Vikings (7-7)
- 29% chance to make the playoffs
- Remaining games: LAR, @GB, CHI
Out of NFL Playoffs if They Started Today
Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)
Remaining games: NYG, @WSH, DAL
New Orleans Saints (7-7)
Remaining games: MIA, CAR, @ATL
Washington Football Team (6-8)
Remaining games: @DAL, PHI, @NYG
Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
Remaining games: DET, @BUF, NO
Carolina Panthers (5-9)
Remaining games: TB, @NO, @TB
Seattle Seahawks (5-9)
Remaining games: CHI, DET, @ARI
New York Giants (4-10)
Remaining games: @PHI, @CHI, WSH
