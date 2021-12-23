Chiefs Have 95% Chance to Win Division | NFL Playoff Picture

The NFL playoff picture for the AFC has changed a bit, with some surprises last week. We saw a change at the top, as well as a new division leader. With three weeks left to play in the season, some games this week can make or break the NFL Playoff chances for some teams as well as make some divisions clearer.
NFL Playoff Picture | AFC
NFL Playoff percentages provided by FiveThirtyEight
#1 Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) 1st in AFC West
- 99% chance to make the playoffs
- 95% chance to win the division
- 62% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: PIT, @CIN, @DEN
#2 New England Patriots (9-5) 1st in AFC East
- 98% chance to make the playoffs
- 67% chance to win the division
- 23% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: BUF, JAX, @MIA
#3 Tennesee Titans (9-5) 1st in AFC South
- 95% chance to make the playoffs
- 84% chance to win the division
- 11% chance earn the one seed
- Remaining games: SF, MIA, @HOU
#4 Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) 1st in AFC North
- 50% chance to make the playoffs
- 38% chance to win the division
- 1% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: BAL, KC, @CLE
#5 Indianapolis Colts (8-6) 2nd AFC South
- 89% chance to make the playoffs
- 16% chance to win the division
- 1% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: @ARI, LV, @JAX
#6 Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) 2nd in AFC West
- 76% chance to make the playoffs
- 5% chance to win the division
- .9% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: @HOU, DEN, @LV
#7 Buffalo Bills (8-6) 2nd AFC East
- 76% chance to make the playoffs
- 33% chance to win the division
- .6% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: @NE, ATL, NYJ
Out of NFL Playoffs if They Started Today
Baltimore Ravens (8-6)
Remaining games: @CIN, LAR, PIT
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)
Remaining games: @KC, CLE, @BAL
Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
Remaining games: DEN, @IND, LAC
Miami Dolphins (7-7)
Remaining games: @NO, @TEN, NE
Cleveland Browns (7-7)
Remaining games: @GB, @PIT, CIN
Denver Broncos (7-7)
Remaining games: @LV, @LAC, KC
