Historic DeSean Jackson Punt Return | Today in Sports History

Today in sports history, one of the most iconic plays of recent memory happened in the NFL. The DeSean Jackson punt return against the New York Giants still leaves fans wondering why anyone would kick it to D-Jax. The play would forever be known as the "Miracle at the Meadowlands."

Credit: Bill Kostroun/AP Photo

In a 2010 game that featured both teams with a 9-4 record, the Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles were vying for the divisional lead. The Giants jumped out to an early lead, scoring 24 of the game's first 27 points. This put them up 24-3 at halftime.

In the second half, the Eagles ripped off 21 unanswered points and found themselves on the receiving end of a punt on the last play of the game. Instead of punting the ball out of bounds, Giants punter Matt Dodge punted it to Jackson.

DeSean Jackson bobbled the catch, but hit a hole and outran the entire Giants coverage team, scoring a touchdown as the clock ran out. The Eagles won the game and took a one-game lead in the NFC East.

DeSean Jackson Punt Return vs Giants | Dec. 19, 2010

Jackson Changes NFC Playoff Picture

With the incredible DeSean Jackson punt return, the Eagles were able to jump the Giants in the standings, claiming the NFC East lead. Later that day, the Falcons beat the Seahawks and, with the Giants' loss, Atlanta was able to clinch a playoff spot. The game was ultimately the deciding factor for the Eagles to win the East.

The loss by the Giants also left the door open for the Packers to make the playoffs. The next week, Green Bay beat the Giants and snuck into the playoffs as the sixth seed. Due to both the Packers and Giants ending the season with a 10-6 record, the Packers owned the tiebreaker and beat New York out for the playoffs. The Packers then went on to beat the Michael Vick-led Eagles in the playoffs and finished their run with a Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At the end of the season, Matt Dodge was released by the Giants. The team replaced him with former New York Jet Steve Weatherford.