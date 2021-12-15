Packers Own Top NFC Spot in NFL Playoff Picture

The NFL playoff picture for the NFC looks more separated from the top to the bottom when it comes to teams who are still in it. Three teams at the top tied at 10-3, and there are still two teams that are 4-9 that mathematically still are alive for the NFL Playoffs.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the NFL playoff picture for the NFC going into Week 15 of the regular season. Included with each team is their playoff probabilities.

Credit: Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

NFL Playoff Picture | NFC

#1 Green Bay Packers (10-3) 1st NFC North

99% chance to make the playoffs

99% chance to win the division

45% chance to earn the one seed

Remaining games: @BAL, CLE, MIN, @DET

#2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) 1st NFC South

99% chance to make the playoffs

99% chance to win the division

39% chance to earn the one seed

Remaining games: NO, @CAR, @NYJ, CAR

#3 Arizona Cardinals (10-3) 1st NFC West

99% chance to make the playoffs

89% chance to win the division

10% chance to earn the one seed

Remaining games: @DET, IND, @DAL, SEA

#4 Dallas Cowboys (9-4) 1st NFC East

99% chance to make the playoffs

95% chance to win the division

5% chance to earn the one seed

Remaining games: @NYG, WSH, ARI, @PHI

#5 Los Angeles Rams (9-4) 2nd NFC West

97% chance to make the playoffs

11% chance to win the division

0.6% chance to earn the one seed

Remaining games: SEA, @MIN, @BAL, SF

#6 San Francisco 49ers (7-6) 3rd NFC West

75% chance to make the playoffs

0.2% chance to win the division

<0.1% chance to earn the one seed

Remaining games: ATL, @TEN, HOU, @LAR

#7 Washington Football Team (6-7) 2nd NFC East

27% chance to make the playoffs

3% chance to win the division

<0.1% chance to earn the one seed

Remaining games: @PHI, @DAL, PHI, @NYG

Out of NFL Playoffs If They Started Today

Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

Remaining games: @CHI, LAR, @GB, CHI

Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Remaining games: WSH, NYG, @WSH , DAL

Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

Remaining games: @SF, DET, @BUF, NO

New Orleans Saints (6-7)

Remaining games: @TB, MIA, CAR, @ATL

Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Remaining games: @BUF, TB, @NO, @TB

Seattle Seahawks (5-8)

Remaining games: @LAR, CHI, DET, @ARI

New York Giants (4-9)

Remaining games: DAL, @PHI, @CHI, WSH

Chicago Bears (4-9)

Remaining games: MIN, @SEA, NYG, @MIN

Maybe Next Year