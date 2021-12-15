Packers Own Top NFC Spot in NFL Playoff Picture

The NFL playoff picture for the NFC looks more separated from the top to the bottom when it comes to teams who are still in it. Three teams at the top tied at 10-3, and there are still two teams that are 4-9 that mathematically still are alive for the NFL Playoffs.
With this in mind, let’s take a look at the NFL playoff picture for the NFC going into Week 15 of the regular season. Included with each team is their playoff probabilities.
NFL Playoff Picture | NFC
#1 Green Bay Packers (10-3) 1st NFC North
- 99% chance to make the playoffs
- 99% chance to win the division
- 45% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: @BAL, CLE, MIN, @DET
#2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) 1st NFC South
- 99% chance to make the playoffs
- 99% chance to win the division
- 39% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: NO, @CAR, @NYJ, CAR
#3 Arizona Cardinals (10-3) 1st NFC West
- 99% chance to make the playoffs
- 89% chance to win the division
- 10% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: @DET, IND, @DAL, SEA
#4 Dallas Cowboys (9-4) 1st NFC East
- 99% chance to make the playoffs
- 95% chance to win the division
- 5% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: @NYG, WSH, ARI, @PHI
#5 Los Angeles Rams (9-4) 2nd NFC West
- 97% chance to make the playoffs
- 11% chance to win the division
- 0.6% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: SEA, @MIN, @BAL, SF
#6 San Francisco 49ers (7-6) 3rd NFC West
- 75% chance to make the playoffs
- 0.2% chance to win the division
- <0.1% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: ATL, @TEN, HOU, @LAR
#7 Washington Football Team (6-7) 2nd NFC East
- 27% chance to make the playoffs
- 3% chance to win the division
- <0.1% chance to earn the one seed
- Remaining games: @PHI, @DAL, PHI, @NYG
Out of NFL Playoffs If They Started Today
Minnesota Vikings (6-7)
Remaining games: @CHI, LAR, @GB, CHI
Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
Remaining games: WSH, NYG, @WSH , DAL
Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
Remaining games: @SF, DET, @BUF, NO
New Orleans Saints (6-7)
Remaining games: @TB, MIA, CAR, @ATL
Carolina Panthers (5-8)
Remaining games: @BUF, TB, @NO, @TB
Seattle Seahawks (5-8)
Remaining games: @LAR, CHI, DET, @ARI
New York Giants (4-9)
Remaining games: DAL, @PHI, @CHI, WSH
Chicago Bears (4-9)
Remaining games: MIN, @SEA, NYG, @MIN
