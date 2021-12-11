Memphis, TN

Memphis Tigers Lose Fourth Straight, Falling to Murray State

FlurrySports

After Memphis basketball lost to Iowa State by 19, alarm bells started to ring. One loss isn’t the end of the world, but the way they lost was alarming. Although it was followed up with a loss to Georgia, that game was close. In addition, if anyone knows a little something about upsets, it’s Georgia head coach Tom Crean. With two more losses to Ole Miss, and Friday night to Murray State, there is no way around what is going on with Penny Hardaway’s team.

Memphis is on the brink of .500 and plays two ranked teams in No. 9 Alabama and No. 13 Tennessee for their next two games.

It was a tale of two halves for Memphis. They carried a 14-point lead into halftime and things were looking rosy for the Tigers. In the second half, however, Murray State erased the deficit in under nine minutes, thanks to a 27-12 run to open the half. Memphis is far ahead of Murray State on paper but was embarrassed on their own home court. We’re only 10 games into the season, and it’s already time to wonder if it’s time for Memphis to find a new head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41d5G5_0dK0bFOt00
Penny HardawayCredit: Sam Greenwood/ Getty Images

Memphis Basketball Upset by Murray State

Free Throws Bite Memphis

After Memphis was dropped by Ole Miss last Saturday, I mentioned how poor free throw shooting would plague this team for the season and cause them to lose a few games they’d otherwise win. On Friday night against the Racers of Murray State, it once again made the difference in the result. While Murray State wasn’t great themselves from the line, the Tigers let them off the hook. Memphis went to the lines 22 total times but failed to capitalize too often from the stripe.

Memphis shot 14-22 (63.6%) from the line in a game that they lost by two points. On Friday, Lester Quinones, Earl Timberlake and DeAndre Williams were the main culprits. The trio combined to shoot just 6-12 from the line. Not only does it seem like half of the team is struggling to shoot free throws on any given night, but it’s also seemingly different players every game too. With Alabama and Tennessee on deck, due to free throws alone, Memphis will be pressed to find a way to win.

Emoni Bates Flat Again

Everybody has their fair share of bad games. For Emoni Bates, however, this is starting to become a concerning trend. Bates was the third overall high school prospect in ESPN’s Top 100 for the Class of 2021. Since the third game of the season, against St. Louis University, Bates has looked more like a three or four-star recruit. Over the past six games, Bates has scored in double figures just twice. Over that span, he is averaging under nine points a game. For a player that was regarded as a “dangerous contested shot maker” coming out of high school, he seems to have a tough time making open shots as well.

While Bates did struggle with foul trouble in this game, that wasn’t the reason he shot poorly. Bates was just 3-7 from the field and 1-4 from downtown. Over the last six games, Bates has shot 30.5% from the field and 16.6% from deep. For a player that was supposed to be a transcendent talent and one of the leaders on this team, he’s arguably been a liability. He needs to figure his game out fast, as Memphis’ tournament hopes are already starting to fade away.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Emoni BatesMemphis TigersCollege BasketballPenny HardawayMurray State Racers

Comments / 0

Published by

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

Green Bay, WI
1242 followers

More from FlurrySports

Packers Own Top NFC Spot in NFL Playoff Picture

The NFL playoff picture for the NFC looks more separated from the top to the bottom when it comes to teams who are still in it. Three teams at the top tied at 10-3, and there are still two teams that are 4-9 that mathematically still are alive for the NFL Playoffs.

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Memphis Upsets #6 Alabama for First Top-10 Win Since 2014

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and no team has been more desperate than Memphis. After rising to ninth in the AP poll after a 5-0 start, the Tigers lost four straight. Not only did the Tigers fall out of the rankings, but they also had to try to break their skid against No. 6 Alabama. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said that the Tigers had the best practice of the year the day before the game and there was a players-only meeting after their loss to Murray State.

Read full story

USF Basketball Gets Much-Needed Win over Austin Peay

Not much was expected from the South Florida Bulls this year in terms of competing in the AAC or even qualifying for the NCAA tournament. With that being said, nobody expected this team to turn around and lose at home to South Carolina State either. Coming in with a 3-4 record, South Florida basketball needed a win to not only get back to .500, but to get their season back on the rails.

Read full story

Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs Back on Top

Just when you think the playoff picture can’t get any more convoluted, it gets even crazier. While the NFC is incredibly top-heavy, the AFC is in disarray from top to bottom. The difference between the New England Patriots at the top seed and the Miami Dolphins, who are 13th, is just three games. After being carted off Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s injury status is up in the air for the next few weeks. Will the Ravens drop out of the playoff picture, or will they be able to tread water until Jackson gets back? Let’s check out the updated NFL Power Rankings for Week 15.

Read full story

Top 25 College Basketball Rankings | Purdue Goes Down to Rutgers

With college basketball continuing to move forward, there have been upsets, blowouts and rivalries reunited. That rang true this past week as well, as we saw the Purdue Boilermakers lose at the buzzer to Rutgers. We now have a better idea for the Top 25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Jack Nunge and Xavier Dominate Cincinnati Basketball

College basketball rivalries are as good as it gets for the season outside of the NCAA tournament. One of the most underrated rivalry games is between Xavier and Cincinnati basketball teams. Separated by just three miles, things get intense. If you have any doubts about how big this game is for both teams, take into account the fact that 10 years ago, the game was called early due to a massive fight breaking out.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane Basketball Suspends Season Due to COVID Outbreak

Coming into the season, little was expected of the Tulane basketball program. Not only has the program been historically bad, but they have to face some heavyweights in the AAC conference. Their season just got a heck of a lot tougher. On Saturday, the university released a statement saying that all men’s basketball activities are put on hold until further notice.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

How the Detroit Lions Can Still Make the NFL Playoffs

They did it. The Detroit Lions won their first game of the 2021 NFL season. They have a better record than both the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams since the beginning of November (1-2-1). With that, do the Vikings and Rams really deserve to make the 2021 NFL Playoffs? I suggest no.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Kendric Davis Leads SMU Basketball Past Dayton

Coming into the season, SMU basketball was slated to be a dark horse in the AAC. Unfortunately, the Mustangs stumbled out of the gates. Their first loss was a trainwreck, losing by 23 by the Oregon Ducks. SMU also lost back-to-back games to Missouri and Loyola Marymount. Since falling to 3-3, however, the Mustangs have hit a nice stride. With a 77-69 win over a solid Dayton team Wednesday night, they may just have their season back on track.

Read full story
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Drops Another Game Against a College Basketball Mid-Major

In terms of Virginia basketball, the early part of this season has been a flat-out disappointment. Normally, we see Virginia teams ranked close to the top of the top-25 rankings. This season, with the loss of talent, the Cavaliers have not been ranked since the preseason rankings.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.

Read full story
55 comments
Foxborough, MA

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Patriots Keep Winning

It finally happened. The Detroit Lions finally made it to the promised land and won their first game of the year. Believe it or not, the Lions have a better record since the start of November than the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. In the AFC, the New England Patriots are proving passing is overrated. With the playoff race as crazy as ever, here are your updated NFL Power Rankings for Week 14.

Read full story

Top-25 College Basketball Rankings | Gonzaga Loses Again

With college basketball continuing to move forward, there has been upsets, blowouts and rivalries reunited. That rang true this past week as well, as we saw the Gonzaga Bulldogs drop yet another game, this time to Alabama. We now have a better idea for the Top-25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

Read full story
4 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

North Carolina Basketball Extends Win Streak to Three

The North Carolina Tar Heels traveled to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first ACC matchup for both teams. They both came into the game with a 5-2 record, looking to move up in the conference. With this game being the first conference match-up for both teams, there was a pretty good indication that was going to be a great game. North Carolina basketball was coming off of a much-needed win against Michigan to get on track.

Read full story

Poor Shooting and Decision-Making Leads to Third Straight Memphis Basketball Loss

The Memphis Tigers started out the season ranked 12th in the NCAA. They were eventually able to climb all the way to ninth before a 19-point loss to Iowa State. Memphis then compounded their slide by losing on the road to a 2-5 Georgia team. Coming into a road matchup against Ole Miss, Memphis basketball needed a bounce-back win. Instead, they shot themselves in the foot too many times en route to a 67-63 loss in Oxford, Mississippi.

Read full story
Arizona State

Should Bobby Hurley Be Fired From Arizona State?

The Green Bay Packers have scored more than 29 points in four of their games this NFL season. In today’s NFL, scoring 29 points in a game is almost normal for many teams. However, 29 points in a college basketball game is just straight-up embarrassing. Last night, the Arizona State Sun Devils took on Washington State in a college basketball game in Arizona. I won’t get into the ins and outs of the game, but the final score was 51-29 in favor of the visiting squad. Yes, you read that correctly. The Sun Devils only scored 29 points in a 40-minute college basketball game, and one has to ask how much blame head coach Bobby Hurley deserves.

Read full story
22 comments

Top 25 College Basketball Rankings | Duke Gets Huge Win

With college basketball three weeks into existence in 2021, we have seen a couple of surprising wins, overtime games and dominant performances. We now have a better idea for the Top 25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Mike Saunders Jr. Leads Cincinnati Past Illinois

Cincinnati may have come into Monday’s game with a 4-0 record, but they were still looking for their first signature win of the season. While a five-point college basketball win over Georgia is nothing to scoff at, their other three opponents have left plenty to be desired in terms of helping the Bearcats strengthen an early tournament resume. Cincinnati had a tough matchup with Kofi Cockburn and 14th-ranked Illinois in a game pitting the AAC against the Big Ten.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy