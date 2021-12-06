Top-25 College Basketball Rankings | Gonzaga Loses Again

With college basketball continuing to move forward, there has been upsets, blowouts and rivalries reunited. That rang true this past week as well, as we saw the Gonzaga Bulldogs drop yet another game, this time to Alabama. We now have a better idea for the Top-25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

With that being said, let’s take a look at this week's top-25 college basketball rankings and what to watch for this week.

Credit: Tyler Tjomsland/Spokeman

Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

Purdue (8-0, 1-0)

(8-0, 1-0) UCLA (7-1, 1-0)

(7-1, 1-0) Baylor (8-0, 0-0)

(8-0, 0-0) Villanova (6-2, 0-0)

(6-2, 0-0) Gonzaga (6-1, 0-0)

(6-1, 0-0) Texas (4-1, 0-0)

(4-1, 0-0) Duke (7-1, 0-0)

(7-1, 0-0) Arkansas (6-0, 0-0)

(6-0, 0-0) Arizona (7-0, 1-0)

(7-0, 1-0) Kentucky (5-1, 0-0)

(5-1, 0-0) Kansas (5-1, 0-0)

(5-1, 0-0) Tennessee (6-1, 0-0)

(6-1, 0-0) Alabama (7-1, 0-0)

(7-1, 0-0) Michigan State (5-2, 0-0)

(5-2, 0-0) Auburn (5-1, 0-0)

(5-1, 0-0) Uconn (6-1, 0-0)

(6-1, 0-0) USC (8-0, 2-0)

(8-0, 2-0) Wisconsin (7-1, 0-0)

(7-1, 0-0) Houston (7-1, 0-0)

(7-1, 0-0) North Carolina (6-2, 1-0)

(6-2, 1-0) I owa State (6-0, 0-0)

(6-0, 0-0) Florida (6-0, 0-0)

(6-0, 0-0) Ohio State (5-2, 0-0)

(5-2, 0-0) LSU (8-0, 0-0)

(8-0, 0-0) Seton Hall (7-2, 0-0)

Credit: Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

College Basketball Top-25 Headlines

Ohio State takes down in Duke in the ACC/Big 10 challenge.

North Carolina picks up much-needed wins over Michigan and Georgia Tech.

Florida goes down to Oklahoma, 74-67.

Wisconsin survives against unranked Georgia Tech.

Houston annihilated Bryant to a tune of 111-44.

Purdue outlasts Iowa, 77-70.

Washington State brings USC to the wire, where the Trojans won 63-61.

Gonzaga loses their second game of the season to Alabama.

The UCLA/Washington game was forfeited in favor of UCLA after Washington saw COVID-19 going around the program.

Top-25 Games to Watch This Week

Monday, December 6

Florida vs. Texas Southern

Houston vs. Alcorn State

Tuesday, December 7

Tennessee vs. Texas Tech

Kentucky vs. Southern

Kansas vs. UTEP

Arkansas vs. Charlotte

Villanova vs. Syracuse

USC vs. Eastern Kentucky

Wednesday, December 8

Uconn vs. West Virginia

Wisconsin vs. Indiana

Florida vs. North Florida

Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Arizona vs. Wyoming

Thursday, December 9

Texas vs. Seton Hall

Purdue vs. Rutgers

Gonzaga vs. Merrimack

Iowa State vs. Iowa

Friday, December 10

Saturday, December 11

Auburn vs. Nebraska

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma

Michigan State vs. Penn State

UCLA vs. Marquette

Kansas vs. Missouri

Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro

Arizona vs. Illinois

Kentucky vs. Notre Dame

Houston vs. Alabama

Sunday, December 12

Iowa State vs. Jackson State

Purdue vs. North Carolina State

Villanova vs. Baylor

Florida vs. Maryland

Gonzaga vs. Washington

USC vs. Long Beach State

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers