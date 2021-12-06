Top-25 College Basketball Rankings | Gonzaga Loses Again

With college basketball continuing to move forward, there has been upsets, blowouts and rivalries reunited. That rang true this past week as well, as we saw the Gonzaga Bulldogs drop yet another game, this time to Alabama. We now have a better idea for the Top-25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.
With that being said, let’s take a look at this week's top-25 college basketball rankings and what to watch for this week.
Top 25 College Basketball Rankings
- Purdue (8-0, 1-0)
- UCLA (7-1, 1-0)
- Baylor (8-0, 0-0)
- Villanova (6-2, 0-0)
- Gonzaga (6-1, 0-0)
- Texas (4-1, 0-0)
- Duke (7-1, 0-0)
- Arkansas (6-0, 0-0)
- Arizona (7-0, 1-0)
- Kentucky (5-1, 0-0)
- Kansas (5-1, 0-0)
- Tennessee (6-1, 0-0)
- Alabama (7-1, 0-0)
- Michigan State (5-2, 0-0)
- Auburn (5-1, 0-0)
- Uconn (6-1, 0-0)
- USC (8-0, 2-0)
- Wisconsin (7-1, 0-0)
- Houston (7-1, 0-0)
- North Carolina (6-2, 1-0)
- Iowa State (6-0, 0-0)
- Florida (6-0, 0-0)
- Ohio State (5-2, 0-0)
- LSU (8-0, 0-0)
- Seton Hall (7-2, 0-0)
College Basketball Top-25 Headlines
Ohio State takes down in Duke in the ACC/Big 10 challenge.
North Carolina picks up much-needed wins over Michigan and Georgia Tech.
Florida goes down to Oklahoma, 74-67.
Wisconsin survives against unranked Georgia Tech.
Houston annihilated Bryant to a tune of 111-44.
Purdue outlasts Iowa, 77-70.
Washington State brings USC to the wire, where the Trojans won 63-61.
Gonzaga loses their second game of the season to Alabama.
The UCLA/Washington game was forfeited in favor of UCLA after Washington saw COVID-19 going around the program.
Top-25 Games to Watch This Week
Monday, December 6
Florida vs. Texas Southern
Houston vs. Alcorn State
Tuesday, December 7
Tennessee vs. Texas Tech
Kentucky vs. Southern
Kansas vs. UTEP
Arkansas vs. Charlotte
Villanova vs. Syracuse
USC vs. Eastern Kentucky
Wednesday, December 8
Uconn vs. West Virginia
Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Florida vs. North Florida
Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Arizona vs. Wyoming
Thursday, December 9
Texas vs. Seton Hall
Purdue vs. Rutgers
Gonzaga vs. Merrimack
Iowa State vs. Iowa
Friday, December 10
Saturday, December 11
Auburn vs. Nebraska
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma
Michigan State vs. Penn State
UCLA vs. Marquette
Kansas vs. Missouri
Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro
Arizona vs. Illinois
Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
Houston vs. Alabama
Sunday, December 12
Iowa State vs. Jackson State
Purdue vs. North Carolina State
Villanova vs. Baylor
Florida vs. Maryland
Gonzaga vs. Washington
USC vs. Long Beach State
Seton Hall vs. Rutgers
