Green Bay, WI

Should Bobby Hurley Be Fired From Arizona State?

FlurrySports

The Green Bay Packers have scored more than 29 points in four of their games this NFL season. In today’s NFL, scoring 29 points in a game is almost normal for many teams. However, 29 points in a college basketball game is just straight-up embarrassing. Last night, the Arizona State Sun Devils took on Washington State in a college basketball game in Arizona. I won’t get into the ins and outs of the game, but the final score was 51-29 in favor of the visiting squad. Yes, you read that correctly. The Sun Devils only scored 29 points in a 40-minute college basketball game, and one has to ask how much blame head coach Bobby Hurley deserves.

Overall, the game was ugly. Each team turned the ball over 15 times and shot a combined 26% from the field. On top of that, Arizona State was out-rebounded, 53-29. It was a bad game all-around, but it’s not something we’ve come to expect from the legendary Duke guard. However, things have not gone well for the St. Anthony’s product this season.

The Sun Devils are now 2-6 and face a huge test on Sunday at Oregon. Both of the Sun Devils wins this year were against far inferior teams, in Portland and North Florida. So, how did we get here with Bobby Hurley?

Great Start in Buffalo for Bobby Hurley

In 2010, Hurley decided to join the Wagner coaching staff, which was headed by his brother Dan. After that, in 2012, both of the Hurley brothers took jobs with Rhode Island. However, the best move made by Bobby Hurley came in 2013 when he was named the head coach at Buffalo. In his first season in Buffalo, the Bulls went 19-10 and 13-5 in MAC play to earn the third seed in the MAC Tournament. After their automatic bye into the quarterfinals, they lost to Eastern Michigan to take them out of their NCAA Tournament chase.

The next year, in 2014-15, Hurley and Buffalo really started to impress some people in the media. They played tough against the top team in the country, Kentucky, but eventually lost. However, their early-season schedule proved vital, as the Bulls would cruise to a 12-6 record in the MAC and got the first seed in the MAC Tournament. This time around, they won the tournament and clinched a birth to the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, the Bulls lost in the first round to West Virginia. After the season, Hurley would take the job at Arizona State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLGYF_0dClnsVU00
Credit: Mike Christy/Arizona Daily Star

Rocky Start in Tempe

When Hurley took the job in 2015, the Sun Devils would proceed to go 30-35 through his first two seasons. After the season, many around the media were saying he had a thin line to keep his job. However, he seemed to have it all turned around in 2017. That year, Arizona State went 20-12 and earned a birth in the NCAA Tournament. Well, kind of. They were selected to play in the First Four against Syracuse. It was a tightly-contested game, but Syracuse pulled away and got the win.

In 2018-19, he had his best season so far at Arizona State. The team went 23-11 and finished second in the Pac-12. However, all the work they put in during the season did not pay off in the end. They were once again selected to play in the First Four, but this time they beat St. John’s, 74-65. Their run wouldn’t last much longer, however, they would lose in the next game to, ironically enough, Hurley’s old team, Buffalo. From there, things started going downhill.

There was no tournament played in 2020, which was a big blow to Hurley and his team, coming off of another 20-win season. On top of that, Hurley had recruited a nice group of freshmen to play in Tempe. He brought in two ESPN top-100 recruits, in four stars Jaelen House and Jalen Graham. However, the leader and best player on the team was point guard Remy Martin. He struggled through injuries at times, but he still averaged 12.9 points per game that season.

Beginning of the End

Martin had an interesting timeline from the end of the 2019 season until now, as he is now with the Kansas Jayhawks. He declared for the NBA Draft after the disastrous 2020-21 season. The Sun Devils went 11-14 and 7-10 in Pac-12 play. Hurley was pretty much given a pass for last year’s horrible season because of the ongoing COVID pandemic. However, the higher-ups at Arizona State should have taken a better look at the 2020-21 season.

Before the 2020 season, Hurley signed Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley, two five-star recruits. Those two joined Martin in what should have been a very good Arizona State basketball team. They started off the season 4-1, with their only loss coming to third-ranked Villanova. However, after beating Grand Canyon in a non-conference game, the Sun Devils went on to lose six straight, with only one loss coming outside of conference play. They would go 6-5 in their last 11 games and earned the eighth seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. They won their first game, then they lost to Oregon to end their season.

Should Bobby Hurley Be Fired?

Coming into this season, Arizona State was kind of flying under the radar. They had lost Martin, who transferred to Kansas, and seven other players also transferred, which is not a good sign for your program. Bobby Hurley also brought in an underwhelming recruiting class this season. He brought in three four-stars this season, but late in the recruiting process, he picked up a huge commitment from ESPN top-30 recruit, big man Enoch Boakye. However, none of those players have done much to improve the season for the Sun Devils.

After a season-opening win versus Portland, the Sun Devils lost the next game to UC-Riverside, 66-65. However, they would bounce back to beat North Florida in the next game. Since then, they have not won a game. They’ve now lost five straight by an average score of 72-59. Last night was just the cherry on top of what has been a miserable start to the season for Arizona State. Not to mention, Hurley was crushed online by multiple media members

Now, the question of firing should be an easy one, at least in my opinion. You have to let the guy go. He has only one NBA Draft pick in his time at Arizona State. On top of that, they have never gotten past the first round of the NCAA Tournament under Hurley.

Listen, the Hurley name will always be legendary. I mean, his dad was likely the greatest high school basketball coach of all time. However, now it’s fair to say he’s a bit out of his league and either needs to get another job at a lower level or go back to selling and owning thoroughbreds like he did before he got into coaching. The man had a great college career, albeit at a terrible university, but still, he’s a college basketball icon. However, as we often find out with some of the best players, they just aren’t the best coaches

Unfortunately for Arizona State and Bobby Hurley himself, the best move for both of these parties is to part ways.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Bobby HurleyArizona State Sun DevilsCollege BasketballArizona StateRemy Martin

Comments / 5

Published by

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

Green Bay, WI
991 followers

More from FlurrySports

Top 25 College Basketball Rankings | Duke Gets Huge Win

With college basketball three weeks into existence in 2021, we have seen a couple of surprising wins, overtime games and dominant performances. We now have a better idea for the Top 25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Mike Saunders Jr. Leads Cincinnati Past Illinois

Cincinnati may have come into Monday’s game with a 4-0 record, but they were still looking for their first signature win of the season. While a five-point college basketball win over Georgia is nothing to scoff at, their other three opponents have left plenty to be desired in terms of helping the Bearcats strengthen an early tournament resume. Cincinnati had a tough matchup with Kofi Cockburn and 14th-ranked Illinois in a game pitting the AAC against the Big Ten.

Read full story

North Carolina Suffers Two Losses | ACC Basketball News and Notes

This year, many people thought that the ACC may come down to a two or three-team race. With Duke continuing to dominate and North Carolina dropping two straight, other teams have stepped up to challenge the Blue Devils. Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Duke are the only four ACC basketball teams left undefeated in the conference. With that being said, how many teams remain undefeated after Week 3?

Read full story

Gonzaga Stays Atop Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

With college basketball two weeks into existence in 2021, we have seen a couple of surprising wins, overtime games and dominant performances. After the first week, we have a little better idea for the Top 25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Jeff Wilson Fantasy Value Rises Following the Elijah Mitchell Injury Update

Injuries continue to pile up at the running back position in the NFL, and the San Francisco 49ers are not safe for NFL Week 11. The recent Elijah Mitchell injury update suggests he will miss this week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, this does mean the Jeff Wilson fantasy value is on the rise.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Armando Bacot’s Career-High Propels North Carolina to a Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels faced their first road test of the season, as they traveled to Charleston, South Carolina. This game came on the back of a North Carolina basketball two-game home winning streak against Brown and Loyola (Maryland).

Read full story
Houston, TX

Marcus Sasser, Kyler Edwards Lead Houston Over Virginia

Although Virginia came into Houston no longer ranked after an embarrassing opening night loss at home to Navy, it didn’t make Tuesday night’s college basketball game any less of a statement for the Houston Cougars. After all, any team with Tony Bennett at the helm is far from an easy out. Houston basketball had a tall task containing Kihei Clark and a long Virginia Cavaliers team, but boy did they deliver, winning 67-47.

Read full story
Michigan State

Big Ten Basketball News and Notes | Wolverines Move Into Top 4

It’s hard to believe the college basketball season started last week, while most of our minds were on football. However, it is also hard to believe simply because it passed pretty quietly. With Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan all being contenders on the football field, it’s easy to miss the fact that in the most recent AP Poll, the Big Ten had three teams in the top 10. Michigan, Purdue, and Illinois are all top-10 teams at the moment, but they have some big tests in front of them.

Read full story

ACC Basketball News and Notes | Duke Takes Care of Business Against Kentucky

The first week of the 2021-22 college basketball season is officially in the books. While most are still locked in on the college football season, there were, and will be many more, great non-conference games for ACC basketball teams. It may still be a long way off, but we are starting to see early signs of what to expect from teams in this conference for this season.

Read full story

Top 25 College Basketball Rankings: UCLA Starts Strong With OT Win

With college basketball one week into existence in 2021, we have seen a couple of surprising wins, overtime games and dominant performances. After the first week, we have a little bit better idea for the Top 25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

Read full story
Wichita, KS

AAC Basketball News and Notes | Tyson Etienne Saves Wichita State

The first week of the 2021-22 college basketball season is officially in the books. While most are still locked in on the college football season, there were, and will be many more, great non-conference games for AAC basketball teams. It may still be a long way off, but we are starting to see early signs of what to expect from teams in this conference for this season.

Read full story
Durham, NC

ACC Basketball Preview and Predictions

College basketball is back! The first round of games starts on Tuesday, Nov. 9. College basketball has slowly become one of the premier sports to watch, due to the unpredictable upsets, the crazy fans and the lovely commentating of Jay Bilas. This article will dive into the beast that is ACC basketball. The ACC had a down year last season, with Florida State and Syracuse making the farthest runs in the NCAA Tournament. In what are new-look North Carolina, Duke and Virginia teams, the ACC should make for one of the most fun conferences this season.

Read full story
Avondale, AZ

Kyle Larson Caps Historic Season with NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Victory

The 2021 NASCAR season wrapped up on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (yes, that was the actual name of the race) was held in Avondale, Arizona. A sold-out Phoenix Raceway hosted the final race of the season for the second straight year. The Championship 4 found themselves in front for most of the day, and all four drivers displayed various strengths and weaknesses throughout the race. In the end, it was only fitting that Kyle Larson cap off a dominant season by earning his tenth win and capturing his first career NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Read full story
1 comments

Preseason Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

College basketball is right around the corner. There are new coaches everywhere, many high profile players are at new schools and there are many teams that are ready to win the national championship. If you are new to ready college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

Read full story
7 comments
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Out For Week 9 With COVID

Shocking news came out on Wednesday morning. Green Bay Packers nation found out their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers contracted COVID-19. While it's bad news, it's not terribly surprising due to the other players in the building who also had/have the virus.

Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Marlon Mack NFL Trade Deadline Destinations

During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, running back Marlon Mack ran a yard short of 2,000 yards and added just shy of 200 receiving yards with 18 total touchdowns. Fast forward two seasons and Mack is now the odd man out. The Indianapolis Colts backfield is now led by Jonathan Taylor, with Nyheim Hines paid like a top-10 running back. At only 25 years old, it’s clear that Mack has plenty left to give. Mack has been granted a trade request from the team and will likely be shipped elsewhere. With the NFL Trade Deadline looming, here are three likely places he could end up.

Read full story
3 comments
East Rutherford, NJ

Is New York Giants Rookie Azeez Ojulari a Frontrunner for DROY?

After a legitimate outing in Week 7, New York Giants rookie linebacker Azeez Ojulari may have found his way into the defensive rookie of the year conversation. Ojulari fell to the Giants in the second round of the draft after a knee problem was flagged. The Giants looked at taking Ojulari in the first round prior to his knee issues. His being available in the second round felt meant to be.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Davante Adams Placed on COVID List, Likely Out For TNF

Following a Week 1 embarrassment, the Green Bay Packers have been rolling. The most significant criticism the team has had since then has been their terrible red zone defense. They answered the call Sunday, shutting down Washington inside the 20-yard line consistently. However, they now face significant adversity yet again, with Davante Adams added to the COVID-19 reserve list. With a matchup on Thursday Night Football against the lone undefeated team, this is bad news.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy