ACC Basketball News and Notes | Duke Takes Care of Business Against Kentucky

FlurrySports

The first week of the 2021-22 college basketball season is officially in the books. While most are still locked in on the college football season, there were, and will be many more, great non-conference games for ACC basketball teams. It may still be a long way off, but we are starting to see early signs of what to expect from teams in this conference for this season.

With some early crazy games and performances from teams and players in the ACC, let us take a look at a recap from the first week of ACC basketball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAjcb_0cxHLvTR00
Credit: Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY

ACC Basketball Opening Week Headlines

After a poor season from the ACC last year, this season has not been much better. The top-tier teams, like North Carolina and Duke, are off to good starts, but they seem to be the only two teams that can contend. The ACC had four ranked teams in the last FlurrySports Top-25, but after a couple of losses, that number may be cut in half. ACC programs had plenty of strong performances and made several headlines during college basketball’s opening week.

Virginia Fallas to Navy

One of the storylines surrounding the ACC this season was how will Virginia respond after losing many of their key players from last year? Tony Bennett is obviously a top-tier coach, but a coach can only do so much. We saw this in Virginia’s first game of the year, as they lost to Navy, 66-58. This was Navy’s first win against a ranked opponent since the David Robinson days.

Jayden Gardner leads the way for the Cavaliers, with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kihei Clark added 12 points. The story of this game was Navy hitting seven more three-pointers than Virginia and out-rebounding them, 34-27. The Cavaliers played their defensive style of basketball, turning Navy over 17 times. They were unable to capitalize, as they only scored 20 points off of turnovers.

There is a lot to be desired from Virginia’s half-court offense. However, they were able to come back and take down Radford in their next game.

Duke Outlasts Kentucky

The Coach K reunion tour started out with a bang for the Blue Devils, as they took down Kentucky, 79-71. This game saw star-freshman Paolo Banchero score 22 points on 7/11 shooting from the field. Trevor Keels added another 25 points. If this game is indicative of how the season will progress, the Blue Devils look like they will have a strong 1-2 punch in the ACC.

Although they beat Kentucky, it is worrisome to see Duke shoot 1/13 from beyond the arc. They were also taken advantage of on the boards, as Kentucky finished with 16 offensive rebounds. The lack of a true, dominant big guy could spell a problem for the Blue Devils this year.

During the first week, the Blue Devils also took down Army and Campbell to move to 3-0 on the year.

Florida State Loses to In-State Rival Florida

Florida State laid an egg against a good Florida team. In a grind-it-out kind of game, the Gators were able to control the boards. The Seminoles were out-rebounded, 40-28, with 16 out of Florida’s rebounds coming on the offensive glass. Malik Osborne poured in 18 points on 6/10 shooting for the Seminoles. He did not get much help, as only one other player for Florida State scored in double figures.

Florida State is an excellently-coached team, but you could tell they were missing their guys in this game. How do you replace Scottie Barnes? You really can’t. What Florida State needs to work on is rebounding the ball, something that they have become accustomed to in recent years.

This Seminoles team may find themselves in the middle of the ACC basketball standings if that rebounding and low-post defense does not improve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAqao_0cxHLvTR00
Credit: Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

Upcoming ACC Basketball Games to Note

Here are a handful of ACC games to watch for as week two in college basketball is hours away.

Virginia vs. Houston

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 16
Time: 8 pm EST
TV Coverage: ESPN

Tulane vs. Florida State

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 17
Time: 8 pm EST
TV Coverage: ACC Network

Lafayette vs. Duke

Date: Friday, Nov. 19
Time: 8 pm EST
TV Coverage: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. Purdue

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20
Time: 4 pm EST
TV Coverage: ESPNews

Boston College vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20
Time: 5 pm EST
TV Coverage: N/A

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

Green Bay, WI
953 followers

More from FlurrySports

San Francisco, CA

Jeff Wilson Fantasy Value Rises Following the Elijah Mitchell Injury Update

Injuries continue to pile up at the running back position in the NFL, and the San Francisco 49ers are not safe for NFL Week 11. The recent Elijah Mitchell injury update suggests he will miss this week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, this does mean the Jeff Wilson fantasy value is on the rise.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Armando Bacot’s Career-High Propels North Carolina to a Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels faced their first road test of the season, as they traveled to Charleston, South Carolina. This game came on the back of a North Carolina basketball two-game home winning streak against Brown and Loyola (Maryland).

Read full story
Houston, TX

Marcus Sasser, Kyler Edwards Lead Houston Over Virginia

Although Virginia came into Houston no longer ranked after an embarrassing opening night loss at home to Navy, it didn’t make Tuesday night’s college basketball game any less of a statement for the Houston Cougars. After all, any team with Tony Bennett at the helm is far from an easy out. Houston basketball had a tall task containing Kihei Clark and a long Virginia Cavaliers team, but boy did they deliver, winning 67-47.

Read full story
Michigan State

Big Ten Basketball News and Notes | Wolverines Move Into Top 4

It’s hard to believe the college basketball season started last week, while most of our minds were on football. However, it is also hard to believe simply because it passed pretty quietly. With Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan all being contenders on the football field, it’s easy to miss the fact that in the most recent AP Poll, the Big Ten had three teams in the top 10. Michigan, Purdue, and Illinois are all top-10 teams at the moment, but they have some big tests in front of them.

Read full story

Top 25 College Basketball Rankings: UCLA Starts Strong With OT Win

With college basketball one week into existence in 2021, we have seen a couple of surprising wins, overtime games and dominant performances. After the first week, we have a little bit better idea for the Top 25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

Read full story
Wichita, KS

AAC Basketball News and Notes | Tyson Etienne Saves Wichita State

The first week of the 2021-22 college basketball season is officially in the books. While most are still locked in on the college football season, there were, and will be many more, great non-conference games for AAC basketball teams. It may still be a long way off, but we are starting to see early signs of what to expect from teams in this conference for this season.

Read full story
Durham, NC

ACC Basketball Preview and Predictions

College basketball is back! The first round of games starts on Tuesday, Nov. 9. College basketball has slowly become one of the premier sports to watch, due to the unpredictable upsets, the crazy fans and the lovely commentating of Jay Bilas. This article will dive into the beast that is ACC basketball. The ACC had a down year last season, with Florida State and Syracuse making the farthest runs in the NCAA Tournament. In what are new-look North Carolina, Duke and Virginia teams, the ACC should make for one of the most fun conferences this season.

Read full story
Avondale, AZ

Kyle Larson Caps Historic Season with NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Victory

The 2021 NASCAR season wrapped up on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (yes, that was the actual name of the race) was held in Avondale, Arizona. A sold-out Phoenix Raceway hosted the final race of the season for the second straight year. The Championship 4 found themselves in front for most of the day, and all four drivers displayed various strengths and weaknesses throughout the race. In the end, it was only fitting that Kyle Larson cap off a dominant season by earning his tenth win and capturing his first career NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Read full story
1 comments

Preseason Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

College basketball is right around the corner. There are new coaches everywhere, many high profile players are at new schools and there are many teams that are ready to win the national championship. If you are new to ready college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

Read full story
7 comments
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Out For Week 9 With COVID

Shocking news came out on Wednesday morning. Green Bay Packers nation found out their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers contracted COVID-19. While it's bad news, it's not terribly surprising due to the other players in the building who also had/have the virus.

Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Marlon Mack NFL Trade Deadline Destinations

During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, running back Marlon Mack ran a yard short of 2,000 yards and added just shy of 200 receiving yards with 18 total touchdowns. Fast forward two seasons and Mack is now the odd man out. The Indianapolis Colts backfield is now led by Jonathan Taylor, with Nyheim Hines paid like a top-10 running back. At only 25 years old, it’s clear that Mack has plenty left to give. Mack has been granted a trade request from the team and will likely be shipped elsewhere. With the NFL Trade Deadline looming, here are three likely places he could end up.

Read full story
3 comments
East Rutherford, NJ

Is New York Giants Rookie Azeez Ojulari a Frontrunner for DROY?

After a legitimate outing in Week 7, New York Giants rookie linebacker Azeez Ojulari may have found his way into the defensive rookie of the year conversation. Ojulari fell to the Giants in the second round of the draft after a knee problem was flagged. The Giants looked at taking Ojulari in the first round prior to his knee issues. His being available in the second round felt meant to be.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Davante Adams Placed on COVID List, Likely Out For TNF

Following a Week 1 embarrassment, the Green Bay Packers have been rolling. The most significant criticism the team has had since then has been their terrible red zone defense. They answered the call Sunday, shutting down Washington inside the 20-yard line consistently. However, they now face significant adversity yet again, with Davante Adams added to the COVID-19 reserve list. With a matchup on Thursday Night Football against the lone undefeated team, this is bad news.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Why the Cincinnati Bengals Are Super Bowl Contenders

Every Monday during the NFL season, after a full slate of unpredictable outcomes on Sunday, analysts and fans love to overreact. Narratives change on a weekly basis on which teams are contenders and which teams are pretenders. One narrative that is not an overreaction is that the Cincinnati Bengals are a legitimate contender.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

3 Outside RB Additions for the Chiefs Following Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury

Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs lost much more than the Sunday Night Football game. A team that already had injuries suffered a few more. One of the most notable was the Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury. With the second-year running back expected to miss some time, the Chiefs may look to bring in some outside talent to improve their backfield.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Update Suggests He’ll Be Out Weeks

Clyde Edwards-HelaireCredit: Charlie Riedel/AP Photo. On Sunday Night Football, we saw two top AFC contenders face-off, though only the road team truly showed up to play. The Kansas City Chiefs were handled with ease, and injuries were the main takeaway from their side. One of the biggest injuries was to their running back, and we recently got a Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury update that provides a bit of clarity.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Matthew Stafford is the Difference Maker for the LA Rams This Season

The Los Angeles Rams had a decisive 34-14 victory over the Chicago Bears Sunday night during their Week 1 debut. Of course, all eyes were on the Rams’ shiny new offseason addition — Matthew Stafford. In his new yellow and blue digs, the former Detroit Lions quarterback more than delivered.

Read full story

Can Taylor Heinicke be a Legit Starting NFL QB?

Taylor HeinickeCredit: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports. Taylor Heinicke has now played in back-to-back games for the Washington Football Team and has looked like a capable starting NFL quarterback both times.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy