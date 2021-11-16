Top 25 College Basketball Rankings: UCLA Starts Strong With OT Win

With college basketball one week into existence in 2021, we have seen a couple of surprising wins, overtime games and dominant performances. After the first week, we have a little bit better idea for the Top 25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.
With that being said, let’s take a look at the second week of the top 25 college basketball rankings and what to watch for in Week 2.
Top 25 College Basketball Rankings
- Gonzaga (2-0, 0-0)
- UCLA (1-0, 0-0)
- Kansas (2-0, 0-0)
- Villanova (1-1, 0-0)
- Purdue (2-0, 0-0)
- Michigan (2-0, 0-0)
- Duke (3-0, 0-0)
- Illinois (2-0, 0-0)
- Texas (2-0, 0-0)
- Oregon (2-0, 0-0)
- North Carolina (2-0, 0-0)
- Baylor (2-0, 0-0)
- Auburn (2-0, 0-0)
- Houston (2-0, 0-0)
- Kentucky (1-1, 0-0)
- Arkansas (2-0, 0-0)
- Memphis (2-0, 0-0)
- Maryland (3-0, 0-0)
- Alabama (2-0, 0-0)
- Ohio State (2-0, 0-0)
- Tennessee (2-0, 0-0)
- Saint Bonaventure (2-0, 0-0)
- Uconn (2-0, 0-0)
- LSU (2-0, 0-0)
- Florida (2-0, 0-0)
College Basketball Top-25 Headlines
UCLA mounted a strong comeback to take down Villanova in OT.
Ohio State survives against Akron in a game that came down to the fire.
Kansas outlasts Michigan State.
Houston goes to OT with Hofstra, where the Cougars won by 8.
Duke beats Kentucky by 8 points.
Drew Timme puts up 37/7/3 in Gonzaga’s win over Texas.
Florida upsets Florida State, 71-55.
College Basketball Top-25 Games to Watch For Week 2
Monday, November 15
Nicholls vs Baylor
Bowling Green vs. Ohio State
Illinois vs. Marquette
Alcorn State vs. Gonzaga
Long Beach State vs. UCLA
LSU vs. Liberty
Tuesday, November 16
Howard vs. Villanova
Gardner-Webb vs. Duke
Mount Saint Mary’s vs. Kentucky
Wright State vs. Purdue
South Alabama vs. Alabama
Virginia vs. Houston
Saint Louis vs. Memphis
North Carolina vs. Charleston
Seton Hall vs. Michigan
BYU vs. Oregon
Wednesday, November 17
LIU vs. Uconn
George Mason vs. Maryland
Central Arkansas vs. Baylor
Northern Iowa vs. Arkansas
Northern Colorado vs. Texas
North Florida vs. UCLA
Thursday, November 18
Saint Bonaventure vs. Boise State
Ohio State vs. Xavier
Stony Brook vs. Kansas
Milwaukee vs. Florida
McNeese State vs. LSU
Friday, November 19
Hofstra vs. Maryland
Ohio vs. Kentucky
Auburn vs. South Florida
Lafayette vs. Duke
Oakland vs. Alabama
Western Kentucky vs. Memphis
Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga
UNLV vs. Michigan
Saturday, November 20
Binghamton vs. Uconn
Stanford vs. Baylor
Villanova vs. Tennessee
North Carolina vs. Purdue
San Jose State vs. Texas
Sunday, November 21
No top-25 games
