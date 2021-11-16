Top 25 College Basketball Rankings: UCLA Starts Strong With OT Win

With college basketball one week into existence in 2021, we have seen a couple of surprising wins, overtime games and dominant performances. After the first week, we have a little bit better idea for the Top 25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the second week of the top 25 college basketball rankings and what to watch for in Week 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WviP_0cxGA7PE00
Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

  1. Gonzaga (2-0, 0-0)
  2. UCLA (1-0, 0-0)
  3. Kansas (2-0, 0-0)
  4. Villanova (1-1, 0-0)
  5. Purdue (2-0, 0-0)
  6. Michigan (2-0, 0-0)
  7. Duke (3-0, 0-0)
  8. Illinois (2-0, 0-0)
  9. Texas (2-0, 0-0)
  10. Oregon (2-0, 0-0)
  11. North Carolina (2-0, 0-0)
  12. Baylor (2-0, 0-0)
  13. Auburn (2-0, 0-0)
  14. Houston (2-0, 0-0)
  15. Kentucky (1-1, 0-0)
  16. Arkansas (2-0, 0-0)
  17. Memphis (2-0, 0-0)
  18. Maryland (3-0, 0-0)
  19. Alabama (2-0, 0-0)
  20. Ohio State (2-0, 0-0)
  21. Tennessee (2-0, 0-0)
  22. Saint Bonaventure (2-0, 0-0)
  23. Uconn (2-0, 0-0)
  24. LSU (2-0, 0-0)
  25. Florida (2-0, 0-0)

College Basketball Top-25 Headlines

UCLA mounted a strong comeback to take down Villanova in OT.

Ohio State survives against Akron in a game that came down to the fire.

Kansas outlasts Michigan State.

Houston goes to OT with Hofstra, where the Cougars won by 8.

Duke beats Kentucky by 8 points.

Drew Timme puts up 37/7/3 in Gonzaga’s win over Texas.

Florida upsets Florida State, 71-55.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAjcb_0cxGA7PE00
Credit: Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY

College Basketball Top-25 Games to Watch For Week 2

Monday, November 15

Nicholls vs Baylor

Bowling Green vs. Ohio State

Illinois vs. Marquette

Alcorn State vs. Gonzaga

Long Beach State vs. UCLA

LSU vs. Liberty

Tuesday, November 16

Howard vs. Villanova

Gardner-Webb vs. Duke

Mount Saint Mary’s vs. Kentucky

Wright State vs. Purdue

South Alabama vs. Alabama

Virginia vs. Houston

Saint Louis vs. Memphis

North Carolina vs. Charleston

Seton Hall vs. Michigan

BYU vs. Oregon

Wednesday, November 17

LIU vs. Uconn

George Mason vs. Maryland

Central Arkansas vs. Baylor

Northern Iowa vs. Arkansas

Northern Colorado vs. Texas

North Florida vs. UCLA

Thursday, November 18

Saint Bonaventure vs. Boise State

Ohio State vs. Xavier

Stony Brook vs. Kansas

Milwaukee vs. Florida

McNeese State vs. LSU

Friday, November 19

Hofstra vs. Maryland

Ohio vs. Kentucky

Auburn vs. South Florida

Lafayette vs. Duke

Oakland vs. Alabama

Western Kentucky vs. Memphis

Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

UNLV vs. Michigan

Saturday, November 20

Binghamton vs. Uconn

Stanford vs. Baylor

Villanova vs. Tennessee

North Carolina vs. Purdue

San Jose State vs. Texas

Sunday, November 21

No top-25 games

