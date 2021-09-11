Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Chargers Keys to Victory in Week 1 vs Washington Football Team

FlurrySports

The time has come. It is officially football season! The Los Angeles Chargers head to the nation’s capital to take on last year’s NFC East Champions for their Week 1 matchup.

In what is expected to be the biggest NFL season yet, the Chargers are beginning to make a name for themselves. A brand new coaching staff and the return of Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert should propel the Bolts to higher expectations in 2021.

Last season didn’t turn out how the Los Angeles Chargers would have hoped, but finishing the season winning their last four games should be a good sign to move forward with. Here are their keys to victory in the Chargers vs Washington matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baunh_0btJLCA700
Justin HerbertCredit: Jason Behnken/AP Photo

Los Angeles Chargers Keys to Victory in Week 1 vs Washington

It all starts in the trenches. The Chargers’ offensive and defensive lines have played under expectations the last few years. So, what did the Bolts go out and do this offseason? Upgraded the big men. Los Angeles welcomed top center, Corey Linsley, in free agency and drafted Rashawn Slater to seriously upgrade the offensive line. That should allow for Herbert to feel more comfortable in the pocket, and allow for a better run game.

Washington is a good football team. Their defense is elite, especially their defensive line. It’s going to be a tough first game for the new Chargers’ offensive line, but that is why they went out and upgraded it. It is going to take an all-out effort from the line to contain the WFT defense, and Herbert will have to keep his head on a swivel more often than not. Former No. 2 overall pick defensive end Chase Young should make an impact.

Health. The single most important factor to winning games for the Chargers is staying healthy. With reports of Austin Ekeler already dealing with a hamstring injury, his ability to play the full game will be vital.

Another major key to victory is situational football. Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers lost games because of simple mistakes. The coaching staff couldn’t figure out how to finish games. Whether it was under two minutes in either half or wasting valuable timeouts early in the game, the Chargers couldn’t figure it out. This new coaching staff has already proven to fix that problem. New head coach Brandon Staley said that he won’t allow for those mental mistakes to continue to happen. If the Chargers can play well in two-minute situations on both sides of the ball, then we should see a significant improvement for this team.

Chargers vs Washington Preview

The Chargers’ defense might be one of the more underrated units in the league. The return of All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. is something every Chargers fan has been waiting for. His return, alongside the return of linebacker Drue Tranquill, should benefit the defense. The entire unit is healthy as of now, and that will go a long way for this team.

The Bolts rookies will have a big impact in this game, and all year. Slater is the top gun as he should solidify the left side of the line. Asante Samuel Jr. is a rising star and should help fellow cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Michael Davis tremendously. Receiver Josh Palmer will get a ton of reps and his size should be a key factor in the red zone.

Another name to keep an eye on is rookie linebacker Nick Neimann. He is a tackling machine and will be one of the top special teamers in 2021.

Chargers vs Washington Prediction

I expect the Chargers to win and start the season 1-0. It won’t be an easy one and may be a low-scoring game, but the Chargers should come out on top. Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting for the WFT and he’s proven to get the job done, regardless of what team he’s on.

The Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen connection should start right where they left off last year, creating multiple highlights.

This game will be a great season opener, and one of the tougher NFL picks to make in Week 1.

--------------------

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

Green Bay, WI
861 followers

More from FlurrySports

Los Angeles, CA

Matthew Stafford is the Difference Maker for the LA Rams This Season

The Los Angeles Rams had a decisive 34-14 victory over the Chicago Bears Sunday night during their Week 1 debut. Of course, all eyes were on the Rams’ shiny new offseason addition — Matthew Stafford. In his new yellow and blue digs, the former Detroit Lions quarterback more than delivered.

Read full story

Can Taylor Heinicke be a Legit Starting NFL QB?

Taylor HeinickeCredit: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports. Taylor Heinicke has now played in back-to-back games for the Washington Football Team and has looked like a capable starting NFL quarterback both times.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Raheem Mostert Injury Update Improves Elijah Mitchell’s Fantasy Value

The injuries to running backs continue. While the Baltimore Ravens have been the most cursed, San Francisco 49ers fans must be having horrible flashbacks to last season. In the 49ers vs Lions matchup, San Francisco lost cornerback Jason Verrett for the season. There was also a Raheem Mostert injury that didn’t initially seem serious, though it irritated fantasy football owners everywhere.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Gus Edwards Injury Update Boosts Ty’Son Williams’ Fantasy Value

What is going on in Baltimore? News broke Thursday afternoon that they have suffered more injuries. They had already seen JK Dobbins and Justice Hill suffer season-ending injuries. Now, there has been a Gus Edwards injury that will reportedly end his season as well. Before playing a single snap, the Ravens have lost their top three running backs.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

Florida Atlantic vs Florida College Football Preview, Predictions and Players to Watch

The college football season is officially beginning in Gainesville! The Florida Gators will open their 2021 season at home against the FAU Owls on Saturday night in a 7:30 pm Kickoff. The Gators will have a bunch of fresh faces on their roster for this Florida Atlantic vs Florida matchup, after losing eight starters to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Chargers Roster Cuts Lead to Questionable Decisions

The Los Angeles Chargers shocked many with a few surprising roster cuts as the regular season arrives. Los Angeles utilized the entire preseason as tryouts for the team. Hardly any of the starters played, besides a few linemen and linebackers. That allowed for many of the backups and rookies to earn reps in the three games. Regardless of the results, head coach Brandon Staley and his staff had a lot of thinking to do leading up to Tuesday’s roster deadline.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Did the Cincinnati Bengals Get the Final Roster Correct?

The Cincinnati Bengals cut the roster to 53 on Tuesday and there was not a shortage of surprising moves. There were fan favorites that shockingly made the final cut, while some fell just short.

Read full story
Darlington, SC

Darlington Raceway Overview, Stats and Weekend Racing Schedule

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are now upon us. To kick off the chase for the 2021 championship this week, the drivers and teams will visit the track “Too Tough to Tame”. Darlington Raceway will host the last NASCAR Crown Jewel event of 2021, the Southern 500. There is a ton of storied history behind this race. All three NASCAR national series will take to the track on this Labor Day Weekend to provide fans with an action-packed two days.

Read full story
3 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds Are Surging Towards the MLB Playoffs

The Cincinnati Reds have surpassed the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card spot, with 38 games remaining. The Reds are picking up momentum at the perfect time, as their sights are set on the postseason. They hold a one-game lead over the Padres and sit 7.5 games back from the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

Read full story

3 Chicago Bears Undrafted Rookies Pushing for a Roster Spot

Nearly 500 players on final rosters last season were undrafted. With the Chicago Bears lacking depth at some positions, there are a handful of undrafted rookies that are pushing for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Read full story

Top NBA Free Agents Still Remaining

The bulk of NBA Free Agents have signed new contracts this season. However, there are still many players who, surprisingly, do not have a team to begin the new season with. Here are some of the top NBA Free Agents still remaining.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado Rockies on Pace to Make Some Obscure Baseball History

After a forgettable “season” last year, Major League Baseball returned with a vengeance in 2021. Yes, we are still stuck with some of 2020’s lunacy, including seven-inning doubleheaders and the extra innings ghost runner. Nonetheless, the 2021 baseball season has been compelling since the very first pitch on Opening Day.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Packers Attempted to Trade Aaron Rodgers Justin Herbert

Have you heard that there has been a bit of tension between MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office? Surprising, I know. This topic has been discussed ad nauseam this summer, with stories being recycled as news and fake stories becoming the most influential among the Packer fan base. Due to this, it’s safe to say the majority of Packer Nation has turned on the reigning MVP, with many calling for an Aaron Rodgers trade so the drama can simply end.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers NBA Free Agency Targets Following the Russell Westbrook Trade

After the Los Angeles Lakers bombshell Russell Westbrook trade, their roster consists of five players. They solved a major problem with the trade for Westbrook, by giving LeBron James another playmaker on the team. However, they also created a couple more issues by sending off their best shooter and some valuable depth, which they must address in NBA Free Agency.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Woes Continue in 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that have been bitten by the injury bug so often in recent years. On Monday, they got two more unfortunate pieces of injury news. The first directly involves their team, with first-round draft pick DeVonta Smith reportedly having a sprained MCL in his knee that will keep him out of practice for two to three weeks. The second one is an indirect blow, with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz getting foot surgery, which could have him out anywhere between 5-12 weeks.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Can the Cincinnati Reds Realistically Make the Playoffs?

The Cincinnati Reds made it abundantly clear at the MLB Trade Deadline that they were attempting to make the playoffs. They acquired three relievers to aid their MLB-worst bullpen, and Cincinnati is expecting key players to make their return from injury extremely soon. The biggest roadblock the Reds are facing is chasing the star-studded Brewers and Padres.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Quinn Ewers to Forgo Senior High School Season to Enroll at Ohio State

On Monday, ESPN’s No. 2 prospect in the class of 2022, Quinn Ewers, announced he would be forgoing his senior year of high school to enroll at Ohio State. Ewers would have been a senior at Southlake Carroll this upcoming season.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Packers Rumored to Be Trading for Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers and Randall CobbCredit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images. On the same day that Aaron Rodgers has been reported to be returning to the Green Bay Packers this season, Green Bay has found themselves to be in another rumor. According to Trey Wingo, the Packers are rumored to be involved in a Randall Cobb trade. If you think the Rodgers and Cobb news is connected, you may be correct.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Indicates He Plans to Play for Packers in 2021

The Green Bay Packers have yet to focus on football this offseason, which could quickly prove to be an issue. However, there is a bit of good news today. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he plans on playing for the Packers this season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy