How To Become The Most Productive Person In The World

Like to say that the #5SecondRule is “change agnostic.” It will work with any
kind of behavior change that you are trying to make happen. The applications
of the #5SecondRule are only limited by your imagination. If you want to adopt a
positive new habit, just use the Rule to 5- 4- 3- 2- 1 and push yourself to do it.
You can also use the Rule to pull yourself away from destructive behavior like
gambling, drinking, drugs, and impulsive behavior like micromanaging your team,
snapping in frustration, and binge watching too many TV shows. Just 5- 4- 3- 2- 1
to assert control and shift your focus away from the destructive or impulsive
behavior. Then turn and walk away from it. Like all change, it’s simple—not easy,
and the Rule will help you get it done.
There are three behavior changes that we receive emails about constantly:
health, productivity, and procrastination. I address them in this section of the book.
You’ll learn the step-by-step approach to how you can use the #5SecondRule in
combination with some recent research-based strategies to improve these three
major areas of your life.
First, you’ll learn the secret to improving your health. You’re not going to like
it, but it works—and you’ll see posts of people all around the globe who are using
the #5SecondRule to do some pretty remarkable things for themselves.
Second, you’ll learn how to increase your productivity using the #5SecondRule,
and the latest research on focus, productivity, and your brain. There’s a particular
fact in there about the snooze button and how it impacts your productivity that will
really surprise you.
Third, you’ll dive into a subject that plagues us all—procrastination. You’ll
learn about the two forms of procrastination, and the step-by-step method for how
you can use the #5SecondRule in combination with 19 years of research to beat
procrastination once and for all.
Everything you are about to learn can be implemented immediately and is
backed by science. To reach your potential, you’ll have to push yourself—there is no
other way.
How To Become The Most Productive Person In The World
