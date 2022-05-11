How To Become The Most Productive Person In The World

Vision check

Think of your vision statement as a list of dreams committed to paper It’s a collection of shooting stars that inspire people to reach for the heavens not only did I share our vision with new hires, I reinforced it every quarter at regular team meetings I never missed an opportunity to plug it our people worked harder when they were excited about where we were headed more important they’d give blood when they understood how our arrival would affect them personally I saw the fire in their eyes when I’d single one of them out and say Joe how old are you going to be in ten years forty huh well if we grow 15 percent every year for ten years and turn our vision into reality how will our perfor mance incentives affect your salary what kind of opportunities do you see for yourself in a $1.7 billion company with your help and the help of everyone in this room we can make it happen people crave a clear sense of purpose (mission) but they also love to be on a winning team (vision) show them the way by painting idealistic yet reachable targets help them plug into the high voltage current of your company’s vision here’s the six part vision statement we came up with at tires plus 62 1 become a national player with $1.7 billion in revenues and eleven hundred stores by 2010 2 become the marquee tire company in the U S 3 become the number-one or number two market share leader in every market we serve while creating a fair return for our efforts 4 serve guests so well that 99 percent recommend us to family and friends 5 develop the strengths of a big company while maintaining the agility of a small one 6 provide a nurturing and healthy environment that establishes us among america’s most desirable companies to work for unlike a mission statement, you can tinker with a vision statement at the close of each year determine whether your objectives need to be modifi ed in light of unexpected events but don’t tarnish them with the rust of lower expectations unless you have a compelling reason need to update your vision statement follow the steps you took to retool your ission (chapter 8) keeping in mind two distinctions bold and fearless are the operative words shoot for the moon like JFK in a 1961 speech to congress I believe that this nation should mit itself to achieving the goal before this decade is out of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth telescope out seven to ten years peering that far requires visionary thinking and a willingness to look beyond current capabilities and market conditions.