Cultivation Of Cultures

Cultivation

CultivationEmployees can be compared to plants they need to be rooted in the rich soil of a supportive environment in order to develop and bloom they need to be carefully nurtured and warmed by the sun of gratitude yet all thumbs in the art of human horticulture too many leaders treat their people like cacti they expect them to thrive in arid isolated environments every company has a corporate culture whether it is intentional or not however i imagine that most businesspeople would struggle to articulate theirs in any depth culture (others prefer climate) in my opinion is a broad phrase

employees common awareness of team dynamics and how they f I t in the tribe's behavior dress look and rituals embracing the conditions and standards that characterize the office environment the collective personality and identity of the squad you know a good culture when you see it whether or not you can put your finger on what makes it great It's a place where people congregate

look forward to coming to work take pride in being a part of the team consider their coworkers friends get excited about the organization's vision gladly go above and beyond when necessary and enjoy personal satisfaction when the team succeeds feel in sync with the organization's operating values and believe their work contributes to the team's success a leader who fails to grow his organization's culture is putting his organization's culture at risk

he is at risk It's true that altering an existing culture is difficult but it is possible the stress of running a business might divert your attention away from your staff the fact that it's difficult to keep focused on their satisfaction doesn't make it any less important the faster the revolving door of turnover turns the less attention paid to people's inherent desire to offer value and feel valued (of course morale is nothing to an informed entrepreneur without a healthy bottom line) while excellent morale is beneficial to a healthy bottom line morale should not be used to justify anything for employees this can have a negative impact on the bottom line the best employees those who are productive creative and passionate won't settle for anything less than an energizing ethical workplace with a positive team atmosphere lasseter john

pixar animation studios senior vice president would agree the studio's animated blockbusters (monsters lnc a bug's life the toy story films finding nemo the Incredibles) have grossed more than $3.2 billion worldwide under his guidance as newsweek put it with such success you'd think all the other companies would have plundered pixar like an unprotected vault which technically it is since nobody outside lasseter works under contract at pixar everyone has so far stayed put a scrap of paper isn't going to keep them here lasseter argues you're looking for their heart here as a result you satisfy their creative needs.

