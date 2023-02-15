Fredericksburg Farm to Table Restaurant, Hill & Vine

Front of the Fredericksburg restaurant, Hill & Vine Photo by Camillo Vitale

After a full day of visiting nearby wineries lining Highway 290 on the way from Austin to Fredericksburg, the perfect ending of the day is to enjoy a meal at Hill & Vine, a farm to table restaurant that opened during the peak of the pandemic on June 1st, 2021. Created by manager and co-owner, Jesse Barter, the restaurant concept immediately welcomes you with a design aesthetic of warm woods and cool white limestone walls. The dining area is an open concept with a clear vision of the long, expansive kitchen that can be seen with all its activity and excitement of bringing fresh ingredients to life.

Expansive dining available for larger groups at the Fredericksburg restaurant, Hill & Vine Photo by Camillo Vitale

Open concept kitchen at Hill & Vine Photo by Camillo Vitale

Warm woods and cool limestone slab walls line the dining room of Hill & Vine Photo by Camillo Vitale

The menu of Hill & Vine touts specialties including Black-Eyed Pea Hummus, Chili-Citrus Brined Pork Chops and a Pan-Seared Redfish topped with Queso Fresco. The must have pre-dinner dish for me had to be the Whiskey and Brussels Salad. It can be a meal in itself as it's made with shaved Brussel sprouts, topped with tender, flavorful grilled chicken and the perfect tartness provided by slices of fresh green and red apples mixed in. For dinner, as a nod to the German roots of its community of Fredericksburg where the restaurant is located, the Chicken Schnitzel is a highlighted feature on the menu. We love how the culinary team here has added their own flare to this dish by adding gremolata, lemon garlic aioli, and a charred, grilled lemon for good measure on the plate.

If you are worried about reservations, don't be! The restaurant has announced that the online waitlist previously in place is no longer being utilized; nor are reservations being taken. It is now a First Come, First Served restaurant concept that we've seen work well in the past with other businesses across Texas, particularly in the BBQ community.

Save room for dessert while visiting as you will not be disappointed! The current menu consists of a blackberry buckle, which exceeded our expectations. Not overly sweet because of a blueberry mint syrup on top that complements the blackberry cake, house made granola and OroBianco gelato. Wondering what OroBianco is if you're not a local? It's a gelateria out of Austin, Texas, about 45 minutes east of the restaurant, that is known for its high quality, creamy gelatos. Now, while blackberry buckle was our first choice, we couldn't leave without trying one of their signature Roadside Fried Pies. It was a must have, according to our waitress. And, she was right. Topped with a hard rum sauce, the fried pie was filled with local peaches, spiced pecans for a bit of texture, all while being nestled inside a crisp puff pastry.

Whether this is for a special occasion like Valentine's Day; or the perfect ending of a day at Fredericksburg, we highly recommend you checking out the Hill & Vine the next time you're in town. You'll be welcomed like family and you won't be disappointed!