Space Coast Roars to life this month

NASA Rocket Launch Photo by Canva Pro

The weather here in Central Florida has been really good so far; as we move into the official Spring season, there will be some outstanding opportunities to enjoy it. If you have been following the space craze happening right now, you may be aware of the rocket launches on Florida's space coast. The Kennedy Space Center has been the hub of all kinds of activity and the good news is you can be a part of the excitement by viewing rocket launches up close and personal. On select dates you can also meet real astronauts as you take in all the cool activities at the space center. February is shaping up to be pretty active.

An experience that looks pretty cool to be a part of is a guided tour by a veteran NASA astronaut! The experience is called Fly With An Astronaut in which they will tell you about themselves and their journey as well as give an expert insight into the Kennedy Space Center. It will also include a catered lunch, a special pin and an autograph card, among many other benefits! The next tour is scheduled for February 17th to February 19th with Winston Scott! This event includes a 1-day ticket to the park. More details, including how to purchase this tour, can be found here: https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/launches-and-events/events-calendar/2023/february/fly-with-an-astronaut.

Ever since the Kennedy Space Center started sending astronauts into space in the 1960’s, they have had plenty of historic moments that all began at the launch pad! This February, there are four launches on the calendar for Florida and they are listed below starting with this Sunday:

Sunday, February 12th, 2023

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Starlink (additional satellites delivering global internet)

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 12:10 a.m. – 4:02 a.m.

Friday, February 17th, 2023

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Inmarsat-6 F2 (Satellites providing maritime and aviation safety ( https://www.inmarsat.com/ )

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 10:58 p.m. – 1:16 a.m.

Sunday, February 26th, 2023

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Crew-6 ( Astronauts taken to the International Space Station )

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH WINDOW: 2:07 a.m.

Monday, February 27th, 2023

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: O3b mPower 3 & 4 (Hi throughput Satellite launch)

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 7 p.m.

Availability of upcoming viewing opportunities is dependent upon the scheduled launch time and is subject to NASA and U.S. Space Force approval. Launch date, time, and viewing opportunities are subject to change. Launches can be affected by technical and mechanical issues as well as range operations and weather, either in advance or at the last minute.\

Please note that there is no direct public transportation available to Kennedy Space Center. So driving to the location is often the best option as the buses stop pretty far away. The entrance to Kennedy Space Center is located on Federal property so you can search for Space Commerce Way, Merritt Island, FL 32953 or Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Toll Booth for GPS.