Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!

Chuy's offers a wide array of Margaritas, including frozen or on the rocks. Our favorite? Swirl the frozen Strawberry and Lime together! Photo by Canva Pro

If you are dreading Valentine's Day for whatever reason this year, do not worry, we may have a day for you! It seems like there is a day for almost everything these days, but one of our favorites returns on February 22nd this year. This takes an average Wednesday and turns it into a shining beacon, which many of us now know as National Margarita Day! This is one named day we can definitely celebrate. One of our favorite places to raise up a glass at a decent price and also enjoy great food is Chuy’s Tex Mex conveniently located at 7913 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747.

If you are not familiar with Chuy’s, they are based out of Austin, Texas and have been delivering scratch food since 1982. There are now four Orlando area Chuy's restaurants and if you are on the road and need a fix, Chuy's can be found in 17 different states. They may all look a bit different but 100% stay true to the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis Presley. One of our favorite items, the Elvis Chicken, has been off the menu, so you may want to try the Elvis Presley Memorial Combo instead!

Chuy's has an affinity to the late, great Elvis Presley; even featuring menu items in his honor and hosting an annual Elvis Presley Day. Photo by Canva Pro

If that sounds too good to be true, it is not. They will be serving up all-day drink specials especially for dine-in customers. With the cost of products seemingly going up everywhere, it is nice to get a little reprieve with your drinks.

What exactly will they have on the National Margarita Day specials menu to enjoy? You can enjoy specials on regular size House Rocks ‘Ritas, the House Frozen ‘Ritas (Lime, Strawberry or Swirl) and the limited-time flavor of the month, which happens to be Frozen White Peach Sangria. You can also upgrade any of those to a Grande for just $2 more and also, a choice to be able to keep the souvenir cup to remind you of the day. To keep the party going, there is also the ability to take your favorite margarita which is usually the one in your hand up to the next level with $1 floaters. In this case, a floater is basically an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur. If you insist, we will take the Grand Marnier please!

Add a floater to your Margarita for $1 more on National Margarita Day! Our favorite? Adding a floater of Grand Marnier to the Frozen Lime! Photo by Canva Pro

This year, Chuy's is introducing a new drink and it is available only between February 20th and the 24th as an added bonus, and extension of Margarita Day. The lucky ones who make it in that week to celebrate will find Chuy’s newest margarita, “The Rock’s Spicy ‘Rita". Yes it is that Rock or should we say The Rock. This spicy sip showcases Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 100% Blue Agave tequila, Teremana Blanco, infused with jalapeños and served with fresh lime juice and pineapple juice...on you guessed it, the rocks. This sounds like a nice addition on National Margarita Day and with this one, you keep the cup! Last year they focused on Tito's Frozen Lemonade, but we feel the Rock's Spicy 'Rita fits the Tex Mex menu just fine this year.

Choose to have your margarita rimmed with salt, sugar, or try it with half of each this year. Photo by Canva Pro

It would be wise to check out some of the appetizers or order an entree while you're there. They still have $5 Queso appetizers, weekdays from 3-6pm, and to step it up, add seasoned ground beef, guacamole and Pico de gallo to your Queso for just $1 more. We are huge fans of the creamy jalapeño dip for the chips, just ask your server for it!

As a reminder for Chuy’s veterans, you may remember the “trunk” being a staple happy hour offering but since the pandemic started, it’s been retired. Curious about the trunk? Just ask the bartenders. I am sure they love talking about it. Still no word on a planned return at this time; it seems unlikely as it has been completely removed. Chuy’s does also feature Monday – Friday drink specials as well, and to us? It sounds like it’s time to order another drink!

Not to worry if you are unable to make the party this year; National Margarita Day will return on 02/22/24!