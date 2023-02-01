Local restaurant RusTeak moves location

There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.

Pictured: Jonathan Canonaco and Brian Buttner. Graduates of the Culinary Institute of America 2004 Photo by RusTeak

RusTeak was originally created to fill a need in the underserved culinary community of Ocoee, Florida over 10 years ago. Due to an inventive and ever changing menu, they found themselves in a location that became undersized with limited parking. They saw an opportunity to move locations to a brand new building with enough space and parking to deliver a better experience for everyone.

Early in 2022, there was a sign posted on the door saying, closed for the summer, we are moving! It went silent for a while after that initial announcement. Then, on their social media in August of 2022, the RusTeak team shared the new sign was up; in December of 2022, we saw another post sharing that the lights were turned on and then, another sharing the interior was all but finished mid-January 2023.

We decided to take a drive over to their new location and check out the progress ourselves. We saw the bar was setup nicely with a lot more seating than the original location, and a ton of tables that were not stacked on top of each other, the red coverings popping like the sign almost glowing and inviting you in. There actually was an invitation on the door, as they have a job fair this Wednesday February 1st from 12pm to 5pm at the restaurant. For more details, visit RusTeak Wine Bar for the latest details and a google form to apply online.

RusTeak Wine Bar details:

NEW Location: 1681 Amazing Way, Ocoee FL, 34761

Phone: 407-614-3765

We found that the quality of food and local beers served in the original location really helped set them apart from many other restaurants in the area. They actually describe themselves as a fun and polished, casual, new American restaurant & wine bar, focused on providing quality meals paired with diverse wines, craft cocktails and hyper local beer. We can agree with that statement for sure. There have been happy hours where we would order the Pretzel Rolls and a beer while on other nights, we enjoyed a full meal including that addictive edamame appetizer to start. I do really hope they bring back the Kung Pao Cauliflower and the Mahi Out of Control. They were enjoyed by everyone we ever asked, and frequently recommended to us by the staff.

We are hoping the hiring fair is successful and they open the new location soon! No dates have been shared yet but it looks like it is getting close. If you cannot wait, they do have the other location open at 101 S. Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801. They can also be reached by phone at 407-601-5219 for any questions related to the Orlando location. The last posted menu is below:

Last posted RusTeak Menu of Ocoee, Florida Photo by RusTeak

