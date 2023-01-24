Orlando hosts Sick Week kickoff!

SICK WEEK 2023 is announced! Photo by Overdrive Gear Vendors

If you live in the central Florida area it is likely you have been enjoying the best weather of the year so far! When the weather is favorable, without the rain and humidity of summer, it makes you want to get outside and enjoy it. For people who love Motorsports, this is one of the best times of the year to see and experience car events, with Orlando kicking off one of the newest and most exciting out there!

This February, Sunday the 12th at Orlando Speedworld, Sick Week 2023, presented by Gear Vendors, will kick off in sunny Florida for five days of drag-and-drive competition. You will get a chance to see 350 of America’s quickest street cars battle it out and cruise! The competing racers will set an average time at each drag strip across the week that will ultimately determine their place. The racers also must drive their cars between each track along a pre-determined route as a test of a true street machine! While the racing brings bragging rights along the way, they will socialize, party and cruise with hundreds of other like-minded participants.

Orlando Speedworld Sick Week 2023 presented by Gear Vendors will kick off in sunny Florida for five days of drag-and-drive competition. Photo by Canva Pro

This event was actually created by the driver of the world’s quickest street car, Tom Bailey. The first Sick Week, held in 2022, was an extraordinary success. The event was rated highly by competitors, spectators and online viewers, and established itself as a must-attend event. Participants particularly enjoyed the social nature of the checkpoints, the spectacular drives and the focus on track preparation, allowing them to set new drag-and-drive records.

Tom Bailey has competed in similar style events in the past such as Hot Rod Magazine's Drag Week where he ran a 6.03 second 1/4 mile and then drove his Camaro to the next venue! Sick Week 2023 will be presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive and will feature the highest quality field of drag-and-drive cars ever assembled on the quarter-mile this year. Along for the ride will be a further 250 participants in the Sick Ward, who will be tagging along for the Florida cruising and pit shows.

Some of America's quickest street cars will be on the track and cruising the roads of Florida on the adventure of a lifetime. Photo by Canva Pro

The Highlights:

What - Sick Week 2023 presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive

- Sick Week 2023 presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive Who - See notable contestants like Alex Taylor, Cleetus McFarland, Vice Grip Garage, Emily Reeves, Tom Bailey, Steve Morris and more!

- See notable contestants like Alex Taylor, Cleetus McFarland, Vice Grip Garage, Emily Reeves, Tom Bailey, Steve Morris and more! When - February 12th to February 17th, 2023

- February 12th to February 17th, 2023 How - Tickets are $20 for spectators

- Tickets are $20 for spectators Tickets are available at: https://tickets.thefoat.com/sickthemag/event-240503



Feb 12th - Orlando Speedworld (test and tune)





Feb 13th - Orlando Speedworld





Feb 14th - Bradenton Motorsports Park





Feb 15th - South Georgia Motorsports Park





Feb 16th - Gainesville Raceway





Feb 17th - Orlando Speedworld

Some of America's quickest street cars will be on the track and cruising the roads of Florida on the adventure of a lifetime. Day one at Orlando Speedworld marks the first day of competition with testing and tech. Feb 13th, the real action begins. You'll see well over 300 entrants doing their thing on the track and trying to set a good time, before heading out on the highways to reach the next destination. February 14th will go down at Bradenton Motorsports Park, then it is off to South Georgia Motorsports Park, then Gainesville Raceway and finally back to Orlando Speedworld for the finals.

Sounds like a great time for everyone involved!