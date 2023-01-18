Science on Tap at the Orlando Science Center is BACK! Photo by Canva Pro

We are happy to share that Science on Tap has returned to the Orlando Science Center and it could not have come at a better time. This Saturday, January 21st, 2023, get ready for an exciting outdoor beer festival right here in Orlando, Florida! If you have not attended a Science on Tap event before, you are in for a treat as every profile is covered; from stout drinkers to cider sippers and designated drivers. Plus, there are a ton of activities to participate in as well as meeting some friends in a casual environment with beer waiting for all.

Over 30 breweries will be in attendance! Photo by Canva Pro

Please note this event is hosted outdoors in a field, inside of Lockhaven Park, for this date and it has allowed for an expanded available activities list. We have heard there’s plenty to keep you entertained! Science on Tap will also feature live musical entertainment, a 360 photo booth, fun science demonstrations, exciting lawn games, and opportunities to learn more about brewing your own beer at home!

There will be over 30 local breweries and some national breweries who have sponsored this event. Some of the notable breweries that have signed up include Abita, Crooked Can, Dos Equis, Dry Wrought Ciders, Flying Embers, Heineken, Home State Brewing, Ivanhoe, Spindrift Spiked and many more! This event is also sponsored by Florida Dairy Farmers, which is pretty cool if you ask us.

Tickets are still available for this weekend's event! Photo by Canva Pro

Please make sure you have a designated driver if you plan on sampling your fair share; also this is a 21+ event only so a ride share can be a great option as well. Please note that beers are not available for purchase, you will get sampling rights included in the price of the ticket. As you sip your way through interactive science demos, enjoy live music, challenge your friends in a game of cornhole or giant Jenga, and more. Do not forget to take a break and enjoy a few of our favorite local food trucks offering some tasty treats available for purchase at the event.

Know before you go:

Date : January 21st, 2023

: January 21st, 2023 Location : Lockhaven Park

: Lockhaven Park This is an outdoor event so make sure you dress accordingly. This is important as once you exit this event, there is no reentry available for any reason.

This event is not pet friendly, so make sure your animals are licensed service animals if they're going to attend with you.

Paid parking will be very limited in the Orlando Science Center Garage. Free parking is available at the AdventHealth McRae Garage at 2424 McRae Avenue .

. "Last Call" is at 3:30 pm

Event is over at 4pm

For additional information and tickets, visit Science on Tap - Orlando Science Center

It's not only about the beer! There will be interactive science demos, live music, food trucks (food for purchase) and lawn games. Photo by Canva Pro

Ticket Options Include:

VIP

Includes 2 vouchers for any full pour of your choice



$90



12:00 pm – 4:00 pm (EARLY entry!)

General Admission

$60



1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

OSC Member

$50



1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Young Professional

Reserved for OSC YP Members



$50



1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Designated Driver

Stay safe and join your friends for the fun



$30



Designated drivers will not be served alcohol; enter with the guests you are driving.

Proceeds from this event enable Orlando Science Center to inspire science learning for life for everyone, through engaging experiences that build important skills and illustrate the power of science to address real world challenges.

Please note tickets are for admission to the Science on Tap event in Loch Haven Park and does not include general admission to Orlando Science Center.