Check out what’s Free at Disney Springs this January

Flour, Eggs and Yeast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6sfM_0kCiuWzj00
Fitness Friday Yoga Class held in Disney Springs in front of Ever After store, roped off from shoppersPhoto byTheresa Vitale

As I reached my hand to the clear blue sky above while on the floor of Disney Springs, the sound of instrumental music mixed with instructions on how exactly to obtain the Revolved Triangle Pose could be heard over the square speaker box in front of my gifted Lululemon yoga mat. It was 9:15am in the morning last Friday, and myself, along with 30 others were basking in the sun doing our best to "namaste" during a free yoga class taught by Hannah of the Warrior ONE Yoga team. It was the first Friday in a series that Disney Springs has dubbed Fitness Fridays as part of their Wellness month of January 2023. 

Each Friday morning, there is an opportunity for up to 75 people to reserve a spot, outside, in front of the Ever After store to participate in a one hour, free yoga class. Don't worry though; if reservations are sold out via the link we've provided below, there is room for 120 people on the waitlist, in case not everyone shows up. I was one of these people who patiently waited on the list. When arriving at Disney Springs, I parked at the Orange Garage as it is the closest to the yoga class and has ample room for parking, especially early on a Friday morning. The parking garage opens for vehicles beginning at 8:30am and Disney recommends arriving at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled yoga class, armed with your yoga mat and wearing comfortable clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5v1t_0kCiuWzj00
Empty parking deck of Disney Springs ORANGE GARAGE prior to start of Friday morning yoga classPhoto byTheresa Vitale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTW7J_0kCiuWzj00
Parking in Disney Springs ORANGE GARAGE allows you to be closest to the yoga class held in front of the Ever After retail storePhoto byTheresa Vitale

Upon arrival, I stood in line behind four women, each of us hoping that not all 75 reservations would show up. We were in luck, not only did not everyone show up, we were able to receive the gifts from Lululemon as well. A long, black, high quality yoga mat; a black and white yoga block with a positive inscription engraved on it, and a small, rectangular towel in case you overheat a bit during class. In addition to these gifts for the first 35 people to sit down on one of the black yoga mats, everyone was able to grab a cold bottle of Dasani water to accompany them during the practice of yoga. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAF7s_0kCiuWzj00
Free gifts to the first 35 attendees on January 6th included this yoga block, a black yoga mat, a small, black towel, and a water bottlePhoto byTheresa Vitale

The class was guided not only by Warrior ONE Yoga instructor Hannah, but four additional yoga teachers from that same studio, scattered about to help anyone and everyone who did not quite feel 100% comfortable with what a move like Downward Dog might be. Each of the instructors provided modified levels of movement so an attendee could easily follow along at their own speed. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMiwX_0kCiuWzj00
Each class is led by a yoga instructor on a stage for visibility and a head microphone to ensure you feel comfortable with the art of yogaPhoto byTheresa Vitale

Three quarters of the way through class, shoppers began to stroll around our area in awe that people were choosing to enjoy a yoga class in the middle of Disney Springs, early on a Friday morning. Hannah kept us focused on the movement, our breath, and how proud she was that we showed up for class to start the day right. It was an absolutely amazing experience that I would highly recommend, whether you are an experienced or a novice yoga practitioner. Be sure to grab a spot at one of the last few classes of the month with the links below and to let us know if you plan to attend. And, in the words of yoga, namaste. 

FLOW YOGA CLASS

  • Friday, January 13th, 9am - 10am
  • Hosted by Fabletics
  • Sold out

YOGA CLASS

FLOW YOGA CLASS

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Yoga# Disney Springs# Free# Fitness# Disney

Comments / 0

Published by

We have deep rooted connections with food, travel and friends. Drawing on our experiences, follow us as we keep you up to date on local news, openings and events of all kinds. In addition we will share food, drink reviews and recipes you can enjoy out and about or at home. Look forward to cookies, cakes, seasonal treats including cocktails, and visiting theme parks like Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens to share some of the best foods of their limited time events throughout the year. We are ready to share tips, tricks and the best places to visit when you're in Orlando! Kindly, Theresa and Cam

Orlando, FL
3K followers

More from Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Tampa, FL

Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!

There have been many times we aren't quite sure what to do with our weekend downtime, however, Saturday, January 28, 2023 is not one of those days. If you have lived in Florida your whole life or recently moved here, there is one special event in Tampa that you will not want to miss, the Gasparilla Pirate Fest!

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Science On Tap at the Orlando Science Center

Science on Tap at the Orlando Science Center is BACK!Photo byCanva Pro. We are happy to share that Science on Tap has returned to the Orlando Science Center and it could not have come at a better time. This Saturday, January 21st, 2023, get ready for an exciting outdoor beer festival right here in Orlando, Florida! If you have not attended a Science on Tap event before, you are in for a treat as every profile is covered; from stout drinkers to cider sippers and designated drivers. Plus, there are a ton of activities to participate in as well as meeting some friends in a casual environment with beer waiting for all.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, Florida

The incredible images of Raw, Jan. 9, 2022Photo byWWE PHOTOS & PICTURES with permission. If you are looking to start off your New Year with a healthy dose of sports entertainment, you are in for a treat as WWE's Monday Night RAW returns to Orlando's Amway Center live on February 6th! Look forward to seeing all your favorite professional wrestlers in action at the perfect time. The Royal Rumble will have just taken place January 28th so there should be plenty of momentum for epic storylines to take place right in front of your eyes. Will Roman Reigns make an appearance? Do the Usos have what it takes to hold both the RAW and Smackdown belts? You may see Bianca Blair mixing it up a bit as well coming out of the rumble; anything is possible. One thing we do know is this is not a show we want to miss!

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Disney gets a Fireworks Face Lift

Disney announces a Fireworks Refresh!Photo byCanva Pro. We are about 11 days into this year and there has been a lot to look forward to in the Orlando area. Disney World has had its fair share of announcements, with many of them being sure to delight fans of all ages. For the past year and a few months, Walt Disney World has been celebrating its 50th Anniversary Celebration in Orlando with special merchandise, food, drink and shows! During the course of the celebration Disney indicated they expected to celebrate the 50th for approximately 18 months, especially since it began during the days of COVID-19 uncertainty.

Read full story
Winter Garden, FL

Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, Florida

Classic Car Show announced for this weekend in Hamlin!Photo byCanva Pro. As the weather begins to get better and better, it lends itself to being outdoors. That means we are always looking for something to enjoy before summer brings the heat and humidity Florida is so well known for. This upcoming weekend of January 14th, 2023, right off of toll road 429 on the Independence exit will be the first ever Hamlin Cruise-In Classic Car show! The cruise-In will take place in the Hamlin area of Horizon West Town Center on the top deck of the parking garage between Cinépolis Movie Theater & Ford’s Garage. We have seen a lot of events popping up in Hamlin which are very well attended in the past year or so and we expect this one to be very similar, so get there early to make sure you get the parking spot in your preferred location.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Major Magic Kingdom Announcement

Big Magic Kingdom announcement today!Photo byCanva Pro. Anyone who is a Disney theme park fan knows there has been a lot of construction and changes happening all over the theme parks. Epcot has added Guardians of the Galaxy and is in the process of overhauling the front end of the park before entering the World Showcase. The biggest surprise, however, is happening over at the Magic Kingdom. We have seen the announcements of Splash Mountain closing down for a re-theming and also in the past week or so, the re-launching of the Walt Disney World Railroad that has had Disney fans buzzing with excitement.

Read full story
5 comments
Orlando, FL

My Disney Marathon Experience 2023, How to Overcome Obstacles

The START line of the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon just before the race beganPhoto byTheresa Vitale. 92 training runs in 2022 led me to the start line of the Walt Disney Marathon yesterday morning and I was still scared to death of competing. This is my personal experience. Anyone attempting to run a marathon should check with their doctor. - Theresa.

Read full story
2 comments
Kissimmee, FL

Grand Opening Alert Portillo's

If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.

Read full story
7 comments

Morimoto hosts the 12 Beers of Christmas Experience

12 Beers of Christmas Lanyard 2022Photo byCamillo Vitale. Anyone who is looking for some additional holiday magic in the Central Florida area can certainly count on Disney to deliver. Disney has done a spectacular job adding specialty festivals, events and culinary treats for every occasion. The best part is the discovery of everything both in and out of the parks. For those looking to avoid having park admission and a reservation, Disney Springs jumps immediately to the top of the list. Disney Springs, formerly known as Downtown Disney, also has free parking so it can get very busy. It is vital for any reservations or time sensitive events to make sure you get there early enough to snag a spot without any hassle. There is nothing worse than doing the parking lot circles as your event is starting.

Read full story

Nasa avoids launch disaster, Artemis 1 to launch September 3rd

Media Update on Status of Artemis IImage credit: NASA image and video library, with permission. The past couple years have seen some really exciting and interesting advances in space travel, and in turn there has been an increased focus in rocket launches and space tourism especially here in Central Florida. For many enthusiasts, the space coast of Florida is the hub for the space curious. The Kennedy Space Center provides an opportunity to get up close and personal with not only the programs and astronauts but also to experience a real live rocket launch!

Read full story
2 comments
Ocean Township, NJ

Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!

Pastries and foods will be available throughout the festival (funnel cake pictured)Image credit: Canva. If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, there is still time to enjoy the Ocean Township Festival hosted by the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean. This is the 46th anniversary of the Association and the festival, which has grown from a handful of folks to over 400 members. They once again have put together five days of fun, food and atmosphere that promises to be as much fun as ever.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?

If you are planning a Disney vacation or a day in any of the Disney parks in Orlando, Florida, do not forget to pack your face masks. While we all feel as if things have gone back to normal basically everywhere and many people have chosen not to mask up, Disney actually still requires face masks to enter a specific area inside the park.

Read full story
7 comments
Englishtown, NJ

LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina Review

This past Sunday night we had an opportunity to have a great dinner with friends over at the brand-new location of an old favorite and go-to Italian restaurant, Nonna’s Citi Cucina. In case you were not aware, Nonna’s has finally moved into their new building right down the road from the original location. The new address is 448 US Highway 9N Englishtown NJ right next to Land Rover of Marlboro as a landmark. If you need to call ahead for any reason, the best number to reach them is 732-536-9050. You can also make reservations online using Open Table; one of our favorite tools to secure reservations on the go.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

The Family Owned & Operated Distillery of South Carolina - The Charleston Distilling Company

Entrance to Charleston Distilling CompanyImage credit: Camillo Vitale. Recently we had the pleasure of spending time in Charleston, South Carolina and enjoyed a lot of the typical activities one might look forward to on a relaxing weekend alongside the historical charm of the downtown area. In spite of all of the history and ghost tours, we found Charleston to be very much alive with plenty of sites to see, friendly people and experiences for all ages, as well as a thriving culinary scene.&nbsp;It goes without saying, to us, a great culinary scene makes any trip that much more enjoyable. We, like many others, who are visiting areas outside of our normal day-to-day lives did a little research before traveling and had a good idea of all of the things we wanted to see as we headed out the door on our journey. As luck would have it on our trip,&nbsp;we had outstanding weather and the added luxury of lower crowds than expected. Ultimately this combination allowed us to explore downtown Charleston pretty thoroughly and enjoyably, at least according to our makeshift itinerary and expectations. The great weather really allowed us to spend more time outdoors checking off items on the list and also exploring outside of the downtown area. This enabled us to do some more of the short trips we had hoped to squeeze in if other attractions were unavailable.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Victoria and Albert's Now Taking Reservations, a Disney fine dining restaurant located at the Grand Floridian Resort

Victoria & Albert's Reopening AnnouncedImage credit: Canva. While we often feel most things are back to normal again, it may be easy to forget places that did not open up with all of the others over the past couple of years. Foodies and Disney fans alike should be really excited that as part of a multi-year transformation plan, Victoria & Albert’s restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will reopen on July 28, 2022. Disney is looking to pay respect to the history of the hotel while enhancing the Victorian experience and décor. The transformation began with the Enchanted Rose Lounge and Re-Imagination of Citricos. The Enchanted Rose received some innovated cocktails, and Beauty and the Beast theming, while Citricos was updated with a subtle Mary Poppins theme. The next logical step in the culinary offerings was to re-open Victoria and Alberts for the first time since the pandemic forced Disney to close the doors.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

WWE Smackdown in Orlando, will Vince McMahon appear?

If you or someone you know is a WWE fan and happens to be in Orlando on Friday July 15th, things are about to get interesting! WWE Smackdown is coming to town, and you still have time to get tickets. This performance is taking place at the Amway Center and starts at 7:30pm. WWE has been in the mainstream news much more often lately as there has been controversy surrounding hush money and Vince McMahon. Now that the WWE is making its rounds, the crowds seem to be getting larger and larger. As it appears none of the press seems to be slowing down ticket sales, the Orlando show may be a sold-out arena by the start time. As it is, WWE is known for putting on some pretty outrageous shows and must be experienced in person at least once to fully feel the energy and atmosphere of this sports entertainment empire in its full glory. What can you expect to see when you arrive on July 15th? For one thing you will see a lot of happy people funneling into the arena and as storylines evolve it is difficult to predict what chaos you will exposed to in the squared circle.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

How to ride Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind at Epcot

This week has been another busy one for Disney, both for the people attending the parks and Disney fans around the world enjoying Disney+ show updates and announcements as well as some hybrid theme park excitement like the first broadcast of the Harmonious fireworks which was just as cool on TV. During our very recent visit we noted Epcot has continued to inch closer to being done with construction but does seem to have a long way to go. We were definitely excited to see some of the paths have been reopened which make navigation a bit easier and less congested in many parts of the park. There was one part of the park that the masses seemed to be heading towards and lingering, the World Discovery area which has some of the latest and greatest Epcot has to offer.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

The Disney Runner - The best long running trails for your vacation, Part 1, Resorts surrounding Magic Kingdom

If you’re that person who craves a run at the start of your day to get your head on straight, regardless of if you’re on vacation, welcome, you are not alone! If you’re a local to Orlando and a current or aspiring runner, also welcome because the Disney trails are some of my favorites to run as a local myself. You’ll find my tips and tricks on how to access the trails, along with my top resort choices if you’re a fellow runner or an aspiring one.

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Lost Disney Show Resurfaces with An Updated Performance

Disney Animal Kingdom Park Relaunches ShowImage credit: Canva Pro. For anyone visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando at any time during the pandemic may have experienced Disney in a different way than they had in the past; in some cases it seems like changes were happening week to week. Disney, not surprisingly, went forward with their 18 month long 50th Anniversary Celebration which began with a lot of interest and fanfare on October 1st, 2021. So far Disney has been celebrating in a very big way with limited edition souvenirs, shows and unique food menus and dessert items! We are always on the lookout for new 50th anniversary items and experiences while cruising around the parks. Disney has not disappointed in this department as they continue to not only expand the anniversary items, but also reimagine and reopen some of the classic shows as well.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy