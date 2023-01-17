Check out what’s Free at Disney Springs this January

Fitness Friday Yoga Class held in Disney Springs in front of Ever After store, roped off from shoppers Photo by Theresa Vitale

As I reached my hand to the clear blue sky above while on the floor of Disney Springs, the sound of instrumental music mixed with instructions on how exactly to obtain the Revolved Triangle Pose could be heard over the square speaker box in front of my gifted Lululemon yoga mat. It was 9:15am in the morning last Friday, and myself, along with 30 others were basking in the sun doing our best to "namaste" during a free yoga class taught by Hannah of the Warrior ONE Yoga team. It was the first Friday in a series that Disney Springs has dubbed Fitness Fridays as part of their Wellness month of January 2023.

Each Friday morning, there is an opportunity for up to 75 people to reserve a spot, outside, in front of the Ever After store to participate in a one hour, free yoga class. Don't worry though; if reservations are sold out via the link we've provided below, there is room for 120 people on the waitlist, in case not everyone shows up. I was one of these people who patiently waited on the list. When arriving at Disney Springs, I parked at the Orange Garage as it is the closest to the yoga class and has ample room for parking, especially early on a Friday morning. The parking garage opens for vehicles beginning at 8:30am and Disney recommends arriving at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled yoga class, armed with your yoga mat and wearing comfortable clothes.

Empty parking deck of Disney Springs ORANGE GARAGE prior to start of Friday morning yoga class Photo by Theresa Vitale

Parking in Disney Springs ORANGE GARAGE allows you to be closest to the yoga class held in front of the Ever After retail store Photo by Theresa Vitale

Upon arrival, I stood in line behind four women, each of us hoping that not all 75 reservations would show up. We were in luck, not only did not everyone show up, we were able to receive the gifts from Lululemon as well. A long, black, high quality yoga mat; a black and white yoga block with a positive inscription engraved on it, and a small, rectangular towel in case you overheat a bit during class. In addition to these gifts for the first 35 people to sit down on one of the black yoga mats, everyone was able to grab a cold bottle of Dasani water to accompany them during the practice of yoga.

Free gifts to the first 35 attendees on January 6th included this yoga block, a black yoga mat, a small, black towel, and a water bottle Photo by Theresa Vitale

The class was guided not only by Warrior ONE Yoga instructor Hannah, but four additional yoga teachers from that same studio, scattered about to help anyone and everyone who did not quite feel 100% comfortable with what a move like Downward Dog might be. Each of the instructors provided modified levels of movement so an attendee could easily follow along at their own speed.

Each class is led by a yoga instructor on a stage for visibility and a head microphone to ensure you feel comfortable with the art of yoga Photo by Theresa Vitale

Three quarters of the way through class, shoppers began to stroll around our area in awe that people were choosing to enjoy a yoga class in the middle of Disney Springs, early on a Friday morning. Hannah kept us focused on the movement, our breath, and how proud she was that we showed up for class to start the day right. It was an absolutely amazing experience that I would highly recommend, whether you are an experienced or a novice yoga practitioner. Be sure to grab a spot at one of the last few classes of the month with the links below and to let us know if you plan to attend. And, in the words of yoga, namaste.

FLOW YOGA CLASS

Friday, January 13th, 9am - 10am

Hosted by Fabletics

Sold out

YOGA CLASS

Friday, January 20th, 9:15am - 10:15am

Hosted by Lululemon

Reserve your spot here

FLOW YOGA CLASS