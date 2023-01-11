Disney gets a Fireworks Face Lift

Disney announces a Fireworks Refresh! Photo by Canva Pro

We are about 11 days into this year and there has been a lot to look forward to in the Orlando area. Disney World has had its fair share of announcements, with many of them being sure to delight fans of all ages. For the past year and a few months, Walt Disney World has been celebrating its 50th Anniversary Celebration in Orlando with special merchandise, food, drink and shows! During the course of the celebration Disney indicated they expected to celebrate the 50th for approximately 18 months, especially since it began during the days of COVID-19 uncertainty.

With so much to love about Disney, it may come as a surprise to some that not every 50th celebration event or change was embraced by the legions of Disney fans with open arms. One of the announcements that came from Chelsea Eagle, who is the communications manager at Walt Disney World Resort parks blog, has been very well received so far. The blog stated that starting April 4th, 2023, a new fireworks show would begin; with the 50th version of the nighttime fireworks celebration at Magic Kingdom known as "Disney Enchantment" ending on April 2nd.

If you are not familiar with this show, according to Disney, Enchantment is a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join in as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. This is the first show that has extended the projections from Cinderella's castle down Main Street USA. This nighttime spectacular debuted as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary. While fans continue to pack Main Street every night searching for the perfect view of the castle and the fireworks, the real excitement in the news is the return of a long time fan favorite with "Happily Ever After" fireworks arrangement, returning with updated and all new projections down Main Street! The return of the updated Happily Ever After will begin on April 4th, 2023, weather permitting, of course.

Not to be outdone, EPCOT also has new firework shows coming, as the current fireworks show, "Harmonious" relies more on video projections in the water and music than fireworks to dazzle the audience. Harmonious is one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks. The show consists of classic Disney music and visuals, reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world, all inspired by Moana, Aladdin, Coco, Brave, The Lion King, Mulan, The Princess and the Frog and other classic Disney stories. Harmonious will deliver its final performance on April 2nd, 2023, and a return of a fan favorite EPCOT Forever will return as the fireworks show once again on April 3rd. Epcot Forever is described as a laser, lights, special effects and fireworks spectacular. If you are excited about this show, be sure to see it soon as we do not know how long it will be available. According to Disney's D23 Expo last year, this show will be brought back in the interim to a brand new show later this year. At the time of this article, there has not been any details regarding the specific details or the date of the brand new Epcot nighttime fireworks performances ready to illuminate the World Showcase Lagoon.



