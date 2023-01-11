Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, Florida

Classic Car Show announced for this weekend in Hamlin! Photo by Canva Pro

As the weather begins to get better and better, it lends itself to being outdoors. That means we are always looking for something to enjoy before summer brings the heat and humidity Florida is so well known for. This upcoming weekend of January 14th, 2023, right off of toll road 429 on the Independence exit will be the first ever Hamlin Cruise-In Classic Car show! The cruise-In will take place in the Hamlin area of Horizon West Town Center on the top deck of the parking garage between Cinépolis Movie Theater & Ford’s Garage. We have seen a lot of events popping up in Hamlin which are very well attended in the past year or so and we expect this one to be very similar, so get there early to make sure you get the parking spot in your preferred location.

Inside of a red, cherry classic car Photo by Canva Pro

We are looking forward to seeing all of the Buick, Cadillac, Chevy, Chrysler, Dodge, Edsel, Ford, Mercury, Plymouth and Pontiac vehicles, among others! Some of the most iconic cars were created before the 1980s and we are excited to see what examples will be on display.

The Highlights:

When - mark your calendars for the first-ever Hamlin Cruise-In Saturday, Jan 14th 4-7pm

- mark your calendars for the first-ever Hamlin Cruise-In Saturday, Jan 14th 4-7pm What to expect - they're looking for 1950s-style cars for this event, however, rides from 1950-1979 are welcome to the show

In addition, there will also be:

Food Trucks & Food Vendors

DJ Entertainment

Kids Zone

Local Businesses

Cars ranging from the 1950s to 1979 will be featured at the show Photo by Canva Pro

This family and pet friendly event is outdoors and free to attend. If you have been inspired to register a vehicle of your own please use this link - https://hamlincruisein.com/register/

For this event, you must have a car or truck between 1950 – 1979. (Future Cruise-ins will have different themes and eras of cars and trucks.)

If you wish to simply attend, be prepared to take picture, videos and have great conversations. On the ride over, tune your radios to the oldies stations and check out all of the sweet rides from 1950-1979!