Major Magic Kingdom Announcement

Big Magic Kingdom announcement today! Photo by Canva Pro

Anyone who is a Disney theme park fan knows there has been a lot of construction and changes happening all over the theme parks. Epcot has added Guardians of the Galaxy and is in the process of overhauling the front end of the park before entering the World Showcase. The biggest surprise, however, is happening over at the Magic Kingdom. We have seen the announcements of Splash Mountain closing down for a re-theming and also in the past week or so, the re-launching of the Walt Disney World Railroad that has had Disney fans buzzing with excitement.

On January 10th, 2023 Disney officially announced it's biggest date so far; the launch of a much delayed A ticket attraction and one of the fastest coasters at Disney - Tron Lightcycle! Many fans may recall at the D23 Expo way back in 2009 there was a Lightcycle on display for TRON: Legacy which played in theaters during 2010. Now nearly 14 years later, testing is currently taking place right here in the Magic Kingdom park of Orlando, Florida so that we can all experience riding that Lightcycle on the grid, just like in the movies or at least as close as we could imagine it might be like. Disney has indicated The story of TRON Lightcycle / Run picks up after “TRON: Legacy” where Kevin’s son, Sam Flynn, has opened a second gateway into a digital realm called the Grid. The first of these portals he created is currently found at the Shanghai Disneyland where the original TRON Lightcycle Power Run made its debut.

Disney tweeted on Twitter this week a message teasing about the TRON ride in Magic Kingdom Photo by Canva Pro

When you enter the queue at Magic Kingdom, you will feel as if you’re being digitized and transported to the Grid for a special Lightcycle race. You will be placed on Team Blue up against Team Orange; the Grid’s Programs which are eager to dispose of you. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Disney's official site indicates this will be a thrill ride with big drops and darkness! In fact, they also said the attraction will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

Disney has had a number of delays on this attraction most recently due to COVID shutdowns and the supply/labor issues that are still lingering. The announcement today made on Twitter by the official Walt Disney World account, showed a discreet April 4th, 2023 opening date, which is sure to reinvigorate many who thought this ride may never open. There, no doubt, will be a surge in Magic Kingdom attendance which should help balance lines from the Seven Dwarves Mine Train and the big three mountains, which are classic Disney must ride attractions. You will find them spread out in the park as Big Thunder, Space and Splash Mountains.

One of the three mountain rides of Magic Kingdom theme park; Space Mountain. Photo by Canva Pro

As done in the past, before an attraction officially opens, Disney cast members will be the first to enter the Grid during upcoming special previews. We hope they also continue to preview special ride opportunities like they did recently with Guardians of the Galaxy. The previews had included Disney Social Media Influencers, Bloggers, Annual Passholders and eligible Disney Vacation Club Members. We haven't been contacted yet with any additional information but will be sure to pass it along as soon as possible.

Disney has done very well in the past matching rides to their themes and expect this to be no different. Looking back to the original Tron from 1982, Disney had created a motion picture that was ahead of it's time, at exactly the right time. Now, we will wait for the magic of Disney to deliver the same with the TRON Lightcycle Power Run.

