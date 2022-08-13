Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!

Pastries and foods will be available throughout the festival (funnel cake pictured) Image credit: Canva

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, there is still time to enjoy the Ocean Township Festival hosted by the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean. This is the 46th anniversary of the Association and the festival, which has grown from a handful of folks to over 400 members. They once again have put together five days of fun, food and atmosphere that promises to be as much fun as ever.

Ocean Township Festival Flyer Image credit: Camillo Vitale

This year the festival will run from August 10th to August 14th and should deliver on a promise to have something for everyone to enjoy. They started off on the 10th with half priced rides and this Friday night the 12th will be visually exciting as they bring back Friday Night Fireworks! You will also find your typical rides and attractions daily alongside live music. The 50/50 games will run hourly and as a grand 50/50 for the big prize, in addition to the second and third place cash prizes! One thing we are very excited about is the addition of a Galbani Cheese Booth and live cooking demonstrations. They will also have a cheese stacking competition for kids which sounds like a lot of fun at 7pm on Saturday the 13th. Do not forget to see what Galbani's Celebrity Chef Marco is cooking up for us all!

Italian pastries and foods will be available throughout the festival Image credit: Canva

Italian pastries and foods will be available throughout the festival (cannoli pictured) Image credit: Canva

You should expect to see all of your favorite Italian food classics such as pasta, pizza, cannoli and zeppoli among other treats. We recommend stopping by the Premio Sausage booth as well; get the peppers and onions you deserve it! Get there early and bring an appetite according to the Italian American Association as over 80,000 people are expected to attend over the 5 days!



Where - Joe Palaia Park 200 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ 07755. Formerly known as Deal Test Site at the corner of Whalepond and Deal Road.

Enter Daily at 4:30pm. Enjoy food and activities from 5pm to 11pm

Cost - Free Admission and Free Parking!

For any questions about the festival please contact Nick Romagnoli, the Festival Chairman at nickrom1@optonline.net or visit the webpage - Festival (iaato.com)



The Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean is "Dedicated to All the Children" and please note this is their largest fundraiser of the year. Many of the funds are allocated back into the community groups and continuing education scholarships. They have also provided thousands of dollars in scholarships for students that pursue Italian studies, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Explorers, Little Leaguers and many others have also benefited by receiving funds and playground equipment. Click here if interested in becoming a sponsor for a future event. They have also recently purchased and rebuilt a new Italian Cultural Center, which serves as the headquarters as well as a world class banquet facility, classrooms, meeting rooms and Resource Center.

The Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean organization is located at

1110 State Highway 35 South, Ocean, New Jersey 07712

(732) 531-5768 IAATO1110@gmail.com