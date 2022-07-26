LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina Review

This past Sunday night we had an opportunity to have a great dinner with friends over at the brand-new location of an old favorite and go-to Italian restaurant, Nonna’s Citi Cucina. In case you were not aware, Nonna’s has finally moved into their new building right down the road from the original location. The new address is 448 US Highway 9N Englishtown NJ right next to Land Rover of Marlboro as a landmark. If you need to call ahead for any reason, the best number to reach them is 732-536-9050. You can also make reservations online using Open Table; one of our favorite tools to secure reservations on the go.

New site of Nonna's Citi Cucina Image credit: Camillo Vitale

We felt extremely lucky to be included in the friends and family preview night, not only were we hungry for Italian but also eager to see how the space has been transformed. Nonna’s was originally scheduled to make the move last year however like many other projects supply chain and labor issues caused some delays according to the staff. Everyone was excited to be in the new building and it showed.

Nonna's Citi Cucina new bar area Image credit: Camillo Vitale

They are once again open to the public and ready to treat you to the quintessential Italian restaurant experience for the daily dining consumer. As you can see, the space is large and very well designed with cues to a slightly more modern farmhouse. The fireplace was definitely a eye catcher and commonly spoken about theme at the tables as people took their seats. The cut wood appearing to hold up the brick arches was also a nice detail.

Warm Italian bread with dinner Image credit: Camillo Vitale

Tapenade and Extra Virgin Olive Oil alongside bread service Image credit: Camillo Vitale

We received a basket of warm bread and a tray of butter, olive oils and olive tapenade. Nonna’s Wine, Beer and Cocktail menu has something for everyone. We chose the Ruffino Superiore for this experience. If you dine on Wed. there are half priced bottles of Wine and Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 is Nonna's Happy Hour Menu. $3 off wines by the glass, $2 off draft and bottles of beer, $5 off apps! Valid only at the bar, please call the restaurant for details and availability as offers can change at any time.

Wine and Alcohol menu 7.24.22 Image credit: Camillo Vitale

Our server was very attentive and explained the menu items in detail. We quickly settled on Pappardelle Bolognese, which was cooked perfectly and featured a well-balanced Bolognese sauce that was not acidic at all. In some cases Pappardelle can wind up over cooked and under sauced, this definitely was not the case at all.

Pappardelle Bolognese Image credit: Camillo Vitale

If you are interested in something off the seafood offerings you will find the Salmon en Cartoccio to be a great option featuring artichokes, baby shrimp and lemon. They will cook the Salmon to your liking just let the server know, ours had a nice crisp outside and a juicy center.

For the traditionalist you may find the Chicken Parmesan to be a comforting choice, the red sauce again had a perfect ratio to the pasta and the cheese on the perfectly and lightly fried chicken. The portion size was great on all the dishes.

Chicken Parmesan Dish Image credit: Camillo Vitale

As much as we wanted to dive into the Desserts like the Tiramisu or the Holy Moly Cannoli which is 16oz of Cannoli overload we were unable to pace ourselves finishing the entrees completely, so like any great restaurant experience, we will be returning very soon.

New Dinner Menu 7.24.22 Image credit: Camillo Vitale

The verdict is Nonna's Citi Cucina has not skipped a beat in the transition to a newer, more spacious and better lit location. In some respects the food and experience has gotten even better as if to match the updated restaurant. We have gone to the older location a few times in the past and we were never let down.

For more details on this restaurant visit them on the web at http://nonnasnj.net