Charleston, SC

The Family Owned & Operated Distillery of South Carolina - The Charleston Distilling Company

Flour, Eggs and Yeast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dMBj_0grCmRs100
Entrance to Charleston Distilling CompanyImage credit: Camillo Vitale

Recently we had the pleasure of spending time in Charleston, South Carolina and enjoyed a lot of the typical activities one might look forward to on a relaxing weekend alongside the historical charm of the downtown area. In spite of all of the history and ghost tours, we found Charleston to be very much alive with plenty of sites to see, friendly people and experiences for all ages, as well as a thriving culinary scene. It goes without saying, to us, a great culinary scene makes any trip that much more enjoyable. We, like many others, who are visiting areas outside of our normal day-to-day lives did a little research before traveling and had a good idea of all of the things we wanted to see as we headed out the door on our journey. As luck would have it on our trip, we had outstanding weather and the added luxury of lower crowds than expected. Ultimately this combination allowed us to explore downtown Charleston pretty thoroughly and enjoyably, at least according to our makeshift itinerary and expectations. The great weather really allowed us to spend more time outdoors checking off items on the list and also exploring outside of the downtown area. This enabled us to do some more of the short trips we had hoped to squeeze in if other attractions were unavailable.

After visiting some local sights on nearby John's Island, we were planning to head back to the hotel, and grab a bite to eat when it happened. Out of seemingly nowhere, a small roadside sign presented itself and indicated there was indeed another stop we needed to make. On the drive, as luck would have it, the sunlight came through the trees and hit that sign for just a moment, enough where the sun on metal created a flash and captured our attention. This set our sights directly towards the Charleston Distilling Company, located at 3548 Meek's Farm Rd, Johns Island, SC 29455

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nq06A_0grCmRs100
Social Media Sign of Charleston Distilling Company in their lobby entranceImage credit: Camillo Vitale

The Charleston Distillery, is located not far off the road 700, also known as Maybank Highway. As it came into our view, we were able to see a large building with some parking up front, an outdoor patio attached to a local craft coffee and brewery right next door. Right away, we knew this was going to be a good stop. Anytime you have likeminded businesses in the same area, it provides choices and that is always a good time. There were also two food trucks here at the time, a Sushi truck with the distillery and a Korean BBQ food truck next door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kx1jf_0grCmRs100
Shared patio of the two businesses of Charleston Distilling Company and The Estuary Beans & BarleyImage credit: Camillo Vitale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLFwI_0grCmRs100
Estuary Beans & Barley business next door to Charleston Distilling CompanyImage credit: Camillo Vitale

Walking inside was refreshing; not only were we hit with a nice blast of air conditioning but also greeted warmly and enthusiastically as soon as the door closed behind us. After a short conversation, we learned some quick facts about the distillery and its history as well as the product lines. We also inquired about a tour, which we learned only runs on Saturdays, on the hour from 1pm to 5pm and costs $10. You may be familiar with The Charleston Distillery as they previously had a location on King Street but have since outgrown it. The new property on John's Island has room for 50 people in the tasting room, an outdoor patio and a 45-foot distilling column to deliver the goods! This distilling column, according to the team working behind the counter, is the tallest on the East Coast and it was quite a sight to see in person!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kyetj_0grCmRs100
Charleston Distilling Company "distilling column" in view from the tasting roomImage credit: Camillo Vitale

We made our way into the tasting room, which was spacious and had an outdoor patio of its own which is not visible from the front.  What was nice to see, as many outdoor locations are, this is a dog friendly property as long as they are leashed. In the tasting room, there is a bar and various sized tables with a view of the still and a few televisions on the opposite wall. We weren't sure of the offerings at this point so we did what anyone would do - ordered a flight to try them all; at least the ones we thought we might like. This helped us narrow down the cocktail list as well. We learned while sitting at the bar that the bartenders here also help make their own mixers and syrups as we watched them create some peach puree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcFfa_0grCmRs100
Tasting Room at opening on a Sunday at Charleston Distilling CompanyImage credit: Camillo Vitale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikMJ2_0grCmRs100
The South End Cocktail comprised of their own distilled vodka, fresh squeezed lemon, sugar and mintImage credit: Camillo Vitale

The lineup of available spirits was impressive for a distillery of this size. We also had an opportunity to taste a 100% Blue Agave spirit and their Charleston Distillery Rum, which are not featured on the website at the moment. The Agave spirit may sound familiar since it is also called Tequila, however because it is made outside of Jalisco, Mexico it cannot be legally called Tequila. The rum, it had a great flavor on it's own without the spiced component however either would have made a great companion to a cold glass of Coca Cola for us if they didn't have so many more sips for us to taste.

The vodka is wheat based and had a nice balanced, smooth finish to it. If you are a little more adventurous, they have another vodka option with plenty of intrigue. Charleston Distilling has created a Carolina Reaper Vodka! If you are not familiar with the Carolina Reaper, it is currently one of, if not the hottest, peppers in the world as a hybrid of a Habanero and Ghost Pepper. This pepper was bred in South Carolina and the distillery gets the peppers it macerates from South Carolina. On this one do not fear the reaper completely, while it was spicy, it did not ruin our taste buds.

You may also wish to try Jasper's Gin, which is an American Style Gin based in corn and wheat that brings the Juniper out front and finished with a citrus flavor cutting through the herbs. This had a really high end feel to it, but was not pretentious at all. There are quite a few theories on why Gin has become so trendy again, but we feel its the versatility and sometimes the slight herbal bitterness that keeps it up front and center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOkFq_0grCmRs100
Chalkboard reminder of Charleston Distilling Company social presence sits on the barImage credit: Camillo Vitale

The smoothest sip in my opinion was Vesey's Bourbon, it had a very balanced flavor with a hint of vanilla, caramel and a mild spice. The bourbon came in at 94 proof and this was definitely something you can order neat or in an old fashioned to really enjoy the experience. There is a mix of corn, wheat and rye in the mash all working together. This family owned and operated distillery ages this mix in White American Oak barrels for a minimum of four years according to Steve Heilman who owns the distillery. We had a chance to watch them fill some barrels and chat with the distillation team. The actual scent of this could be intoxicating on it's own.

If you prefer a little more bite in your whiskey, look for the Crosstown Straight Rye. This wonderful spirit is 100% Rye and 100 proof to deliver a great cocktail or enjoyed on its own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpVve_0grCmRs100
The "pots" in the distilling room of Charleston Distilling CompanyImage credit: Camillo Vitale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DiyBu_0grCmRs100
Additional "pots" in distilling room of Charleston Distilling CompanyImage credit: Camillo Vitale

The wildcard on the flight was the Tolerance liqueur, it had such a sweet aroma of cinnamon we expected it to taste like a red hot candy and it did not. Looking back, that was probably a good thing. It seemed to give off a hint of spice from the ginger that was part of the recipe. While this isn't a bottle you would drink heavily into the night, it may serve well along some vanilla ice cream or as a digestif. 

While getting up close and personal as the team began barrel aging some spirits, we learned just how much the team puts into the final product, which ultimately is how they will be judged. We have some great video footage that the team approved for a video here on Buzz with Your Cuz so hit that follow button so you can notified when we launch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4ega_0grCmRs100
Cam in his Buzz with Your Cuz gear in front of the Charleston Distilling Company merchandise areaImage credit: Theresa Vitale


THE VERDICT - This is a family-owned distillery that prides itself on creating small batch craft liquors from grain to glass. We were not only told they mill, mash, ferment, distill, age, blend and bottle to deliver a high-quality product into your glass, from what we saw and tasted, we agree. The team at the distillery were warm and welcoming, they answered every question as if we were the only people in the room and they had plenty of other people there with us. We would highly recommend this as a stop on any trip to Charleston or surrounding areas, and do not be afraid of the distilled spirits. they won't haunt you when they are in your next cocktail.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# What to do# Charleston# Charleston Distilling# Buzz with Your Cuz# Distillery

Comments / 0

Published by

We have deep rooted connections with food, travel and friends. Drawing on our experiences, follow us as we keep you up to date on local news, openings and events of all kinds. In addition we will share food, drink reviews and recipes you can enjoy out and about or at home. Look forward to cookies, cakes, seasonal treats including cocktails, and visiting theme parks like Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens to share some of the best foods of their limited time events throughout the year. We are ready to share tips, tricks and the best places to visit when you're in Orlando! Kindly, Theresa and Cam

Orlando, FL
2150 followers

More from Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Englishtown, NJ

LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina Review

This past Sunday night we had an opportunity to have a great dinner with friends over at the brand-new location of an old favorite and go-to Italian restaurant, Nonna’s Citi Cucina. In case you were not aware, Nonna’s has finally moved into their new building right down the road from the original location. The new address is 448 US Highway 9N Englishtown NJ right next to Land Rover of Marlboro as a landmark. If you need to call ahead for any reason, the best number to reach them is 732-536-9050. You can also make reservations online using Open Table; one of our favorite tools to secure reservations on the go.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Victoria and Albert's Now Taking Reservations, a Disney fine dining restaurant located at the Grand Floridian Resort

Victoria & Albert's Reopening AnnouncedImage credit: Canva. While we often feel most things are back to normal again, it may be easy to forget places that did not open up with all of the others over the past couple of years. Foodies and Disney fans alike should be really excited that as part of a multi-year transformation plan, Victoria & Albert’s restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will reopen on July 28, 2022. Disney is looking to pay respect to the history of the hotel while enhancing the Victorian experience and décor. The transformation began with the Enchanted Rose Lounge and Re-Imagination of Citricos. The Enchanted Rose received some innovated cocktails, and Beauty and the Beast theming, while Citricos was updated with a subtle Mary Poppins theme. The next logical step in the culinary offerings was to re-open Victoria and Alberts for the first time since the pandemic forced Disney to close the doors.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

WWE Smackdown in Orlando, will Vince McMahon appear?

If you or someone you know is a WWE fan and happens to be in Orlando on Friday July 15th, things are about to get interesting! WWE Smackdown is coming to town, and you still have time to get tickets. This performance is taking place at the Amway Center and starts at 7:30pm. WWE has been in the mainstream news much more often lately as there has been controversy surrounding hush money and Vince McMahon. Now that the WWE is making its rounds, the crowds seem to be getting larger and larger. As it appears none of the press seems to be slowing down ticket sales, the Orlando show may be a sold-out arena by the start time. As it is, WWE is known for putting on some pretty outrageous shows and must be experienced in person at least once to fully feel the energy and atmosphere of this sports entertainment empire in its full glory. What can you expect to see when you arrive on July 15th? For one thing you will see a lot of happy people funneling into the arena and as storylines evolve it is difficult to predict what chaos you will exposed to in the squared circle.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

How to ride Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind at Epcot

This week has been another busy one for Disney, both for the people attending the parks and Disney fans around the world enjoying Disney+ show updates and announcements as well as some hybrid theme park excitement like the first broadcast of the Harmonious fireworks which was just as cool on TV. During our very recent visit we noted Epcot has continued to inch closer to being done with construction but does seem to have a long way to go. We were definitely excited to see some of the paths have been reopened which make navigation a bit easier and less congested in many parts of the park. There was one part of the park that the masses seemed to be heading towards and lingering, the World Discovery area which has some of the latest and greatest Epcot has to offer.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

The Disney Runner - The best long running trails for your vacation, Part 1, Resorts surrounding Magic Kingdom

If you’re that person who craves a run at the start of your day to get your head on straight, regardless of if you’re on vacation, welcome, you are not alone! If you’re a local to Orlando and a current or aspiring runner, also welcome because the Disney trails are some of my favorites to run as a local myself. You’ll find my tips and tricks on how to access the trails, along with my top resort choices if you’re a fellow runner or an aspiring one.

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Lost Disney Show Resurfaces with An Updated Performance

Disney Animal Kingdom Park Relaunches ShowImage credit: Canva Pro. For anyone visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando at any time during the pandemic may have experienced Disney in a different way than they had in the past; in some cases it seems like changes were happening week to week. Disney, not surprisingly, went forward with their 18 month long 50th Anniversary Celebration which began with a lot of interest and fanfare on October 1st, 2021. So far Disney has been celebrating in a very big way with limited edition souvenirs, shows and unique food menus and dessert items! We are always on the lookout for new 50th anniversary items and experiences while cruising around the parks. Disney has not disappointed in this department as they continue to not only expand the anniversary items, but also reimagine and reopen some of the classic shows as well.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

LOCAL BUSINESS REVIEW - The Master Barber Experience located in Lake Nona within Orlando, Florida

If you are not familiar with the Lake Nona area of Orlando, you may be missing out. Lake Nona has a lot to offer, the proximity to the airport and the beachline are coveted by many. Due to the great access, the area has been growing rapidly and has no slowdown in sight. Lake Nona's Town Center has been under development with Tavistock for quite some time. Thinking back nearly 20 years ago when we first were looking to relocate into the area, Lake Nona was just starting to be developed into what it is today. If you haven't been in the area in the past couple of years, you may be surprised to see what a happening area it has become.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

ORLANDO RESTAURANT REVIEW: Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants

We hit the road again, looking for some great places to eat in the Orlando area. As usual we found a ton of opportunities and that almost always makes the choice more difficult. Our first thought was returning to Bella Italia for the thirsty Thursday specials, but we were on the other side of town and wanted to eat sooner than later. After a quick process to try to help narrow down the choices, we thought our must haves for this dining experience would include a sit-down full service menu, casual dress and great wine. Thankfully we found quite a few options that fit the description and we settled on Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant located at 8005 International Drive, Orlando Florida. They do have locations in 11 states and multiple locations inside of Florida.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Orlando Earth Day Activities Join In With 1 Billion Worldwide Participants - Here is How To Get Involved

Orlando is still known mostly for being a great place to vacation, hold conferences and to live year round. It is sometimes easy to overlook all of the things Orlando is actually doing to become a leader in sustainability and resilience in a rapidly growing city. Back in 2007, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer launched the Green Works Orlando initiative to ensure the success of immediate and long term sustainability planning efforts. We have seen many people taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint and if you are looking to make a difference and have a good time doing so, you may just be in luck on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Orlando and all across the globe as we will be celebrating Earth Day!

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Disney Ditches Masks Completely

For those wondering why Walt Disney World was still requiring masks on transportation and not anywhere else on property, we were hopefully able to clarify some of the issues in an earlier article. The good news is, in a somewhat surprising update, guests visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will no longer have to wonder. In a website driven policy announcement regarding the face coverings, we have found that on April 20th, 2022, Disney World has returned to as close as we can get to a pre-pandemic experience.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

REVIEW: Portillo's and A New Location Just Announced!

Clamshell Trio at Portillo'sImage credit: Portillo's official digital media assets, used with permission. One of the best parts about being in the Orlando area is the access to some of the best theme parks and experiences on the East Coast. As you might imagine, having so many great vacation options and things to do really drives the amount of tourism to the area. It does not matter if you are here with family, friends, solo or for work, there is a vacation destination for nearly everyone right here in Orlando. Because there is an abundance of travelers coming to experience Orlando, there are a lot of culinary options to choose from. We have all experienced that, what should we eat, conundrum at some point, and possibly are experiencing again right now.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Judge Voids Mask Mandate. Will DISNEY comply?

We have all been through the various stages of the pandemic, and thankfully once again, things seem to be relaxing in most places. In February of 2022, Walt Disney World took a big step in a return to normal theme park experiences and removed the mask requirements in the parks and hotels. Then, in the beginning of April, another step was taken and we were excited to report that Walt Disney World was going to and has now since removed the barriers to meet and greet the characters once again.

Read full story
18 comments
Orlando, FL

How to Register for the Disney Marathon Weekend

If you have visited Walt Disney World parks in the past, you are likely familiar with the amount of walking you may do in a single day trying to see and do everything on your itinerary or must do list. Now with the 50th anniversary taking place at Disney, there seems to be even more must see events and activities. Not to worry if you have not been able to visit since October 1st, 2021, the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration (go.com) will run for 18 months. There have been some really fun festivals, new rides and shows added to the Disney lineup. It can be a lot to take in, and in some cases, you may actually feel as if you are running from one activity to the next. While many guests do not appreciate having to run around Disney, there are others who look forward to running and also going to Disney. What a magical experience if you could do both at the same time.

Read full story
2 comments
Titusville, FL

Astronauts Quarantined! SpaceX and NASA change launch dates

Kennedy Space Center has been busy as usual, and we are not referencing the very engaging and educational theme park aspect of the business. We are referencing the launch pad, where some of the coolest activities in Titusville are taking place. There has been a lot more focus on space with all of the recent launches happening, however the Crew-4 mission has had a couple of date changes already. The good news is the Axium Space Launch has indeed taken place on April 8th; this historic flight took the first private crew of four to the International Space Station. Originally the Crew-4 was due to launch before the AX-1 and due to timing issues, they traded places on the launch calendar.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

LIVE SHOW: Pitbull and Iggy Azalea Can't Stop Us Now Summer Tour

The summer season is heating up! After a couple of years of limited availability, we are beginning to see to a nice uptick in bookings by some of the big names in entertainment. The summer season is when we look to enjoy outdoor activities, possibly take vacations and attend as many concerts as possible. So far, in our opinion, this looks like it will be a great year for live shows to not only return but to come back in a really big way regardless of your musical preferences. If we are really looking forward to getting back to live shows, we know others might be feeling the same way. We are extremely excited to see Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on tour together again this summer, featuring a new opening act featuring the SiriusXM Globalization DJ's, and you can get your tickets soon!

Read full story
Charleston, SC

LOCAL EATS: Crust Wood Fired Pizza in Charleston, SC

After a full day of activities, it is quite easy to work up an appetite. We recently made a trip out to John's Island, South Carolina as a day trip to escape downtown Charleston. One of our last activities of that day led us into the Charleston Distilling Company for a 5pm drink and recap of the day. We actually did have that drink or two, and in addition we added on their Distillery tour. Be sure to follow us on NewsBreak as the Charleston Distillery content will launch soon. The trip to the distillery was an outstanding end to a long day. The next thing we needed was something great to eat. The wonderful staff at the distillery overheard us talking about options and without hesitation, recommended Crust Wood Fired Pizza.

Read full story
3 comments

Breaking News Will Smith Banned!

Many of us know how challenging it can be to speak in front of large groups of people and potentially not feel comfortable as you normally may for one reason or another. This went to a new level during the airing of 94th Academy Awards hosted by Chris Rock. Award shows like the Oscars for many years, 93 out of 94 anyway, have been happy occasions, with achievements being celebrated in front of their peers and the general public alike.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

EAT & TELL: at Disney’s Diamond Horseshoe Restaurant in Magic Kingdom

Entrance to the Diamond Horseshoe in Magic KingdomCanva: Theresa Vitale. If you are currently on or planning to go on a Disney vacation, your plans probably include a visit to the Magic Kingdom. You may also want to plan out some dining options as well as the parks continue to get busier. It is well known that the Magic Kingdom theme park is one of the more popular parks at Walt Disney World, especially for visitors with kids. Disney is still operating with a theme park reservation system to help control capacity and guest experiences, we are told. This means to visit the Magic Kingdom and other Disney World parks, you will need a ticket to enter and a reservation for that same day. You may also find it necessary to reserve attractions with Disney’s Genie+ as well as sit down meals. Even with the park reservation system in place, it seems like the parks are as busy as they ever have been. This is no surprise as the decrease of Covid-19 restrictions may be fueling the desire to get out there and vacation again. Check out this view below of the Magic Kingdom as we made our way towards our dinner reservation, with the food review further below at The Diamond Horseshoe.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

LOCAL EATS: Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar Review in Disney Springs

The only thing better than a bar with great bites and better drinks is one that is themed. At least, that is how they roll in Orlando. Some may call it kitschy, but you have to stand out in Orlando. The folks who are out on the town are looking for something a little different than they may have as a local place. When you decide to open up at Disney Springs, the stakes get a little bit higher. The landscape at Disney Springs is unique as it has shopping, restaurants and bars, some of which have celebrity backing other than Mickey Mouse.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy