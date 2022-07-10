Victoria and Albert's Now Taking Reservations, a Disney fine dining restaurant located at the Grand Floridian Resort

Victoria & Albert's Reopening Announced Image credit: Canva

While we often feel most things are back to normal again, it may be easy to forget places that did not open up with all of the others over the past couple of years. Foodies and Disney fans alike should be really excited that as part of a multi-year transformation plan, Victoria & Albert’s restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will reopen on July 28, 2022. Disney is looking to pay respect to the history of the hotel while enhancing the Victorian experience and décor. The transformation began with the Enchanted Rose Lounge and Re-Imagination of Citricos. The Enchanted Rose received some innovated cocktails, and Beauty and the Beast theming, while Citricos was updated with a subtle Mary Poppins theme. The next logical step in the culinary offerings was to re-open Victoria and Alberts for the first time since the pandemic forced Disney to close the doors.

My wife enjoying a margarita for her birthday in The Enchanted Rose Image credit: Camillo Vitale

Victoria and Albert's has to be hands down one of the best dining experiences not only on Disney property but a case could be made in the entire United States as well. This restaurant has really separated itself from the pack and it shows. They earned not only the coveted AAA Five Star rating every year since 2000 but also the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star award, which puts it in a very exclusive club as only 26 others share this honor and level of recognition. It is hard to envision things being even better than they were pre-pandemic, but we were told the reimagined dining room is expected to transport guests into a Victorian-styled setting complete with murals and wall coverings drawing some inspirations from the idea of a whimsical garden. While we are not 100% sure what that actually looks like just yet, it sounds like a perpetual mid-summer dream with exceptional service and food to match, at least that is what we are expecting.

There will be 3 rooms or experiences you can choose from when booking. The first being the Dining Room under the grand rotunda which is expected to bring a tranquil garden feeling during your meal. The second is a bit more exclusive, Queen Victoria's Room which will host no more than 8 guests per night and features an expanded chef's tasting menu, a fireplace and live harp music tucked away behind frosted glass to make you feel like royalty during your stay. This has special occasion written all over it.

Queen Victoria's Room will feature a live harp and fireplace Image credit: Canva

The final option is one to be savored, an opportunity to sit at the Chef's Table located in the heart of the kitchen. This is a 3-hour experience with an added bonus of interacting with the culinary team as they prepare a special tasting menu cultivated from fresh daily ingredients tailed specifically to your dietary needs and wants.

We recently spoke with Israel Perez while dining at Citricos and he was very excited to welcome us back to Victoria and Albert's when they re-open later this month. We were told there will be over 500 wines from 30+ regions and some are older than us! There will be a full bar and handcrafted cocktails to suite any palate. He also indicated there will be some new pairings available as well as zero proof pairings as well. Israel is the maître d hotel and has been a mainstay at Victoria and Albert's since 2004, making sure a world class experience is had by all who enter. If you happen to speak with him during your dinner let him know Cam highly recommended you experience this masterpiece at least one time before the menu changes. The Chef’s Tasting Menu is always evolving, and there are optional wine pairings, as well as zero-proof pairings that can also change with the menu.

You will need to make reservations to enjoy this one-of-a-kind dining experience. Reservations have been opened since June 20, 2022 and are filling very quickly. Please call 1-407-939-3862 to reserve between the hours of 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday. It would be best to have multiple dates and times available in case your first choice is not open. It would also be a good idea to indicate the room or experience you are interested in. As a reminder the private Queen Victoria’s Room, only seats up to 8 people, or the Chef’s Table, which is in the kitchen so you can watch the culinary team prepare the food, will be available and much harder to obtain. Do not be discouraged, even though it is one of the most expensive dinners at Disney, it is highly coveted and a testament to the experience overall. If you have special dietary needs please indicate during booking and they will consult with you before the service begins. You can expect to pay an average of $60 per person plus any drinks, desserts or upleveled experiences. Please note if you cancel 5 days or less before you will be charged $100 per person.

This is not a restaurant you can go directly from a park and sit-down in. It is in writing that guests are expected to dress accordingly for this upscale location which means semi-formal to formal attire, this is strictly enforced. In addition, there are no children under 10 years old permitted.

Victoria & Albert's is located in the Grand Floridian resort and includes Valet Parking should you require it. While we have not yet selected a date to dine in opulence, we will be sure to share our experiences with you as soon as possible. Please let us know in the comments if you have ever dined at Victoria & Albert's or plan to do so in the future.