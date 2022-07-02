WWE Smackdown in Orlando, will Vince McMahon appear?

WWE match Image credit: WWE Press Kit

If you or someone you know is a WWE fan and happens to be in Orlando on Friday July 15th, things are about to get interesting! WWE Smackdown is coming to town, and you still have time to get tickets. This performance is taking place at the Amway Center and starts at 7:30pm. WWE has been in the mainstream news much more often lately as there has been controversy surrounding hush money and Vince McMahon. Now that the WWE is making its rounds, the crowds seem to be getting larger and larger. As it appears none of the press seems to be slowing down ticket sales, the Orlando show may be a sold-out arena by the start time. As it is, WWE is known for putting on some pretty outrageous shows and must be experienced in person at least once to fully feel the energy and atmosphere of this sports entertainment empire in its full glory. What can you expect to see when you arrive on July 15th? For one thing you will see a lot of happy people funneling into the arena and as storylines evolve it is difficult to predict what chaos you will exposed to in the squared circle.

The official Amway Center Event Page is either playing coy with the event details or foreshadowing a bit. They have the first name you will see at this show listed as Drew Mcintyre, no mention of current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns! They also indicate you will see Intercontinental Champion as Ricochet, not Gunther which may be an updating issue or a quick storyline plot twist as there are a few dates until this show goes live. They did however promise the undisputed WWE tag champions the Usos, which is currently accurate but did not mention their opponents so we will continue to tune in and see if we can gain any hints. The Monday Night Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take on Rhea Ripley, no news on Rhonda Rousey who holds the Smackdown Women's Championship at this time. They are also touting appearances by Sheamus, Happy Corbin, The New Day and the old standby many more.

What - WWE Smackdown

When - Friday, July 15th, 2022

Where - Amway Center in Orlando, FL

How Much - Cost varies.

As usual, the cost per ticket depends on where you wish to sit. However, due to the popularity Ticketmaster has opened up the secondary resale market which means you may pay more and sometimes less than face value of the ticket price. We have seen tickets at $20 all the way past the $500 range. One very interesting option is the Legends Suite; when available, at a high level it is a food and beverage inclusive VIP suite. The Legends Suite access is the most luxurious and expensive way to enjoy an event. If you want to be in the first 5 rows with the cameras pointing your way, the WWE has created a VIP package for that and it will run $500. The VIP package also includes a Souvenir Chair, a mini replica championship title, exclusive Ringsider merchandise items and a framed WWE superstar autograph.

We recommend parking in the Geico garage located at 400 West South Street Orlando, Florida 32801 because it is the closest and it can be hot, humid or rainy the day of the event. Please visit the official Amway directions and parking site for more details.