Orlando, FL

How to ride Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind at Epcot

Flour, Eggs and Yeast

This week has been another busy one for Disney, both for the people attending the parks and Disney fans around the world enjoying Disney+ show updates and announcements as well as some hybrid theme park excitement like the first broadcast of the Harmonious fireworks which was just as cool on TV. During our very recent visit we noted Epcot has continued to inch closer to being done with construction but does seem to have a long way to go. We were definitely excited to see some of the paths have been reopened which make navigation a bit easier and less congested in many parts of the park. There was one part of the park that the masses seemed to be heading towards and lingering, the World Discovery area which has some of the latest and greatest Epcot has to offer. 

The opening of the Connection's Quick Service eatery and the brand-new Starbucks store are both welcomed and located close to the newest thrill ride at Epcot called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. What we have been doing is grabbing a coffee in the AM and returning for an iced beverage before riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as the line queue moves but can take a while. Why not enjoy a drink while we wait?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKhSr_0gKGKwEx00
Guardians of the Galaxy ride entrance at EpcotImage credit: Camillo Vitale

So you may be wondering what Cosmic Rewind is and how can you ride it. The easy answer is, it's a brand new thrill ride and long waited expansion of the Epcot ride catalog that everyone is talking about. Disney describes the ride as a dark thrill ride that takes you on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Which doesn't exactly describe the ride and what to expect. After getting off the ride for the first time I understood not only the difficulty in describing it but I also knew I needed to ride it again to fully appreciate the genius. For those who have had the luxury of riding Cosmic Rewind even once may have recognized bits and pieces of rides that have come before it in a new and modern way. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00diyL_0gKGKwEx00
Our first ride on Guardians of the GalaxyImage credit: Disney Photopass

Rather than give a play by play of the actual attraction, I think it is more important to explain how to ride Cosmic Rewind on your own should you wish to do so.

At the time of this article, there are two ways to experience the ride and neither one require you to arrive before the park opens and run to the attraction. As fun as that may have been, it is not yet on the table. In lieu of the mad dash due to the extreme interest and demand, Disney has in place the same virtual queue in place previously for Rise of The Resistance in Hollywood Studios and more recently Ratatouille in Epcot. Disney for its part puts this system in place not to frustrate you but to be mindful of your time in the park while an attraction is at the highest demand. It is easy to get frustrated if you aren't one of the lucky ones in the virtual queue process, but it sure beats standing in line for 5 or 6 hours. You have 2 opportunities to join the Virtual Queue and in our experience, your best chance is at 7am with a park reservation through the My Disney Experience App. You do not have to be in the park which is nice and it allows you to plan around your estimated ride time. If you miss the 7am opportunity as time slots fill very quickly, usually under 1 minute, do not despair as you have another chance at 2pm as long as you are actually inside of Epcot. We recommend traveling past Spaceship Earth aka the Golf Ball if possible, but again the 2pm slots fill quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKpC6_0gKGKwEx00
Inside the Guardians of the Galaxy waiting to boardImage credit: Camillo Vitale

The good news is you aren't completely out of luck, there is another option. Disney has added the option to use the Individual Lightning Lane for purchase. Please be advised this is separate from Genie+, so you have the option of paying to just obtain access to this attraction once inside the park. While it does say while supply lasts we haven't heard of anyone being denied the ability to board the ride with this option yet. As it was explained to us by a cast member, Disney basically looks at the capacity of the ride vs capacity at the park and is able to determine how many people can ride in a given day and a very small percentage of that is held for purchase. The Lightning Lane for this attraction also buys a shorter queue time with priority boarding lanes opposed to the virtual queue riders. In the end it comes down to a time is money choice. While the price to use the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction can vary from day to day depending on capacity, potential users have to make a decision as to how to use their time in the park. Is $15 too much to save waiting in line using hours of park time? That will come down to the individual and the scenario on the day, while we prefer to use the free options whenever possible, in some cases it makes sense to spend the money to save time and gain access. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drBlY_0gKGKwEx00
Inside the Guardians of the Galaxy waiting to boardImage credit: Camillo Vitale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAwOb_0gKGKwEx00
Inside the Guardians of the Galaxy waiting to boardImage credit: Camillo Vitale

So now that you have your options to make the ride possible, a couple of quick notes and helpful hints. The first is this ride is windy, make sure you secure hats, sunglasses or anything else that may fly away. This ride spins quite a bit at times to enhance the ride experience, and there are also some drops but nothing too crazy. In any case, you should not underestimate the stairs upon exit which require you to cross over the track to return to Epcot. There is a good chance you may need a few moments to re-balance after the first ride depending on your equilibrium. There is an elevator available in case it is needed for any reason. So far thankfully we have not witnessed anyone getting sick in a visual way.  I will say it is worth riding this attraction more than once. We saw or noticed additional details on the 2nd pass riding the ride. There may also be a chance to hear different songs during your voyage as well which for many is driving additional interest and bragging rights. This ride is fun and engaging even if you are not familiar with the movies or the backstory.

We really enjoyed this experience and hope you do as well. As you read this we are plotting our return to Epcot and will report on all of the changes as necessary as the park grows and evolves into a whole new world.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Disney# Guardians of the Galaxy# Epcot# Genie plus# Buzz with your Cuz

Comments / 0

Published by

We have deep rooted connections with food, travel and friends. Drawing on our experiences, follow us as we keep you up to date on local news, openings and events of all kinds. In addition we will share food, drink reviews and recipes you can enjoy out and about or at home. Look forward to cookies, cakes, seasonal treats including cocktails, and visiting theme parks like Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens to share some of the best foods of their limited time events throughout the year. We are ready to share tips, tricks and the best places to visit when you're in Orlando! Kindly, Theresa and Cam

Orlando, FL
1856 followers

More from Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Orlando, FL

The Disney Runner - The best long running trails for your vacation, Part 1, Resorts surrounding Magic Kingdom

If you’re that person who craves a run at the start of your day to get your head on straight, regardless of if you’re on vacation, welcome, you are not alone! If you’re a local to Orlando and a current or aspiring runner, also welcome because the Disney trails are some of my favorites to run as a local myself. You’ll find my tips and tricks on how to access the trails, along with my top resort choices if you’re a fellow runner or an aspiring one.

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Lost Disney Show Resurfaces with An Updated Performance

Disney Animal Kingdom Park Relaunches ShowImage credit: Canva Pro. For anyone visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando at any time during the pandemic may have experienced Disney in a different way than they had in the past; in some cases it seems like changes were happening week to week. Disney, not surprisingly, went forward with their 18 month long 50th Anniversary Celebration which began with a lot of interest and fanfare on October 1st, 2021. So far Disney has been celebrating in a very big way with limited edition souvenirs, shows and unique food menus and dessert items! We are always on the lookout for new 50th anniversary items and experiences while cruising around the parks. Disney has not disappointed in this department as they continue to not only expand the anniversary items, but also reimagine and reopen some of the classic shows as well.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

LOCAL BUSINESS REVIEW - The Master Barber Experience located in Lake Nona within Orlando, Florida

If you are not familiar with the Lake Nona area of Orlando, you may be missing out. Lake Nona has a lot to offer, the proximity to the airport and the beachline are coveted by many. Due to the great access, the area has been growing rapidly and has no slowdown in sight. Lake Nona's Town Center has been under development with Tavistock for quite some time. Thinking back nearly 20 years ago when we first were looking to relocate into the area, Lake Nona was just starting to be developed into what it is today. If you haven't been in the area in the past couple of years, you may be surprised to see what a happening area it has become.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

ORLANDO RESTAURANT REVIEW: Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants

We hit the road again, looking for some great places to eat in the Orlando area. As usual we found a ton of opportunities and that almost always makes the choice more difficult. Our first thought was returning to Bella Italia for the thirsty Thursday specials, but we were on the other side of town and wanted to eat sooner than later. After a quick process to try to help narrow down the choices, we thought our must haves for this dining experience would include a sit-down full service menu, casual dress and great wine. Thankfully we found quite a few options that fit the description and we settled on Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant located at 8005 International Drive, Orlando Florida. They do have locations in 11 states and multiple locations inside of Florida.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Orlando Earth Day Activities Join In With 1 Billion Worldwide Participants - Here is How To Get Involved

Orlando is still known mostly for being a great place to vacation, hold conferences and to live year round. It is sometimes easy to overlook all of the things Orlando is actually doing to become a leader in sustainability and resilience in a rapidly growing city. Back in 2007, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer launched the Green Works Orlando initiative to ensure the success of immediate and long term sustainability planning efforts. We have seen many people taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint and if you are looking to make a difference and have a good time doing so, you may just be in luck on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Orlando and all across the globe as we will be celebrating Earth Day!

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Disney Ditches Masks Completely

For those wondering why Walt Disney World was still requiring masks on transportation and not anywhere else on property, we were hopefully able to clarify some of the issues in an earlier article. The good news is, in a somewhat surprising update, guests visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will no longer have to wonder. In a website driven policy announcement regarding the face coverings, we have found that on April 20th, 2022, Disney World has returned to as close as we can get to a pre-pandemic experience.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

REVIEW: Portillo's and A New Location Just Announced!

Clamshell Trio at Portillo'sImage credit: Portillo's official digital media assets, used with permission. One of the best parts about being in the Orlando area is the access to some of the best theme parks and experiences on the East Coast. As you might imagine, having so many great vacation options and things to do really drives the amount of tourism to the area. It does not matter if you are here with family, friends, solo or for work, there is a vacation destination for nearly everyone right here in Orlando. Because there is an abundance of travelers coming to experience Orlando, there are a lot of culinary options to choose from. We have all experienced that, what should we eat, conundrum at some point, and possibly are experiencing again right now.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Judge Voids Mask Mandate. Will DISNEY comply?

We have all been through the various stages of the pandemic, and thankfully once again, things seem to be relaxing in most places. In February of 2022, Walt Disney World took a big step in a return to normal theme park experiences and removed the mask requirements in the parks and hotels. Then, in the beginning of April, another step was taken and we were excited to report that Walt Disney World was going to and has now since removed the barriers to meet and greet the characters once again.

Read full story
11 comments
Orlando, FL

How to Register for the Disney Marathon Weekend

If you have visited Walt Disney World parks in the past, you are likely familiar with the amount of walking you may do in a single day trying to see and do everything on your itinerary or must do list. Now with the 50th anniversary taking place at Disney, there seems to be even more must see events and activities. Not to worry if you have not been able to visit since October 1st, 2021, the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration (go.com) will run for 18 months. There have been some really fun festivals, new rides and shows added to the Disney lineup. It can be a lot to take in, and in some cases, you may actually feel as if you are running from one activity to the next. While many guests do not appreciate having to run around Disney, there are others who look forward to running and also going to Disney. What a magical experience if you could do both at the same time.

Read full story
2 comments
Titusville, FL

Astronauts Quarantined! SpaceX and NASA change launch dates

Kennedy Space Center has been busy as usual, and we are not referencing the very engaging and educational theme park aspect of the business. We are referencing the launch pad, where some of the coolest activities in Titusville are taking place. There has been a lot more focus on space with all of the recent launches happening, however the Crew-4 mission has had a couple of date changes already. The good news is the Axium Space Launch has indeed taken place on April 8th; this historic flight took the first private crew of four to the International Space Station. Originally the Crew-4 was due to launch before the AX-1 and due to timing issues, they traded places on the launch calendar.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

LIVE SHOW: Pitbull and Iggy Azalea Can't Stop Us Now Summer Tour

The summer season is heating up! After a couple of years of limited availability, we are beginning to see to a nice uptick in bookings by some of the big names in entertainment. The summer season is when we look to enjoy outdoor activities, possibly take vacations and attend as many concerts as possible. So far, in our opinion, this looks like it will be a great year for live shows to not only return but to come back in a really big way regardless of your musical preferences. If we are really looking forward to getting back to live shows, we know others might be feeling the same way. We are extremely excited to see Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on tour together again this summer, featuring a new opening act featuring the SiriusXM Globalization DJ's, and you can get your tickets soon!

Read full story
Charleston, SC

LOCAL EATS: Crust Wood Fired Pizza in Charleston, SC

After a full day of activities, it is quite easy to work up an appetite. We recently made a trip out to John's Island, South Carolina as a day trip to escape downtown Charleston. One of our last activities of that day led us into the Charleston Distilling Company for a 5pm drink and recap of the day. We actually did have that drink or two, and in addition we added on their Distillery tour. Be sure to follow us on NewsBreak as the Charleston Distillery content will launch soon. The trip to the distillery was an outstanding end to a long day. The next thing we needed was something great to eat. The wonderful staff at the distillery overheard us talking about options and without hesitation, recommended Crust Wood Fired Pizza.

Read full story
3 comments

Breaking News Will Smith Banned!

Many of us know how challenging it can be to speak in front of large groups of people and potentially not feel comfortable as you normally may for one reason or another. This went to a new level during the airing of 94th Academy Awards hosted by Chris Rock. Award shows like the Oscars for many years, 93 out of 94 anyway, have been happy occasions, with achievements being celebrated in front of their peers and the general public alike.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

EAT & TELL: at Disney’s Diamond Horseshoe Restaurant in Magic Kingdom

Entrance to the Diamond Horseshoe in Magic KingdomCanva: Theresa Vitale. If you are currently on or planning to go on a Disney vacation, your plans probably include a visit to the Magic Kingdom. You may also want to plan out some dining options as well as the parks continue to get busier. It is well known that the Magic Kingdom theme park is one of the more popular parks at Walt Disney World, especially for visitors with kids. Disney is still operating with a theme park reservation system to help control capacity and guest experiences, we are told. This means to visit the Magic Kingdom and other Disney World parks, you will need a ticket to enter and a reservation for that same day. You may also find it necessary to reserve attractions with Disney’s Genie+ as well as sit down meals. Even with the park reservation system in place, it seems like the parks are as busy as they ever have been. This is no surprise as the decrease of Covid-19 restrictions may be fueling the desire to get out there and vacation again. Check out this view below of the Magic Kingdom as we made our way towards our dinner reservation, with the food review further below at The Diamond Horseshoe.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

LOCAL EATS: Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar Review in Disney Springs

The only thing better than a bar with great bites and better drinks is one that is themed. At least, that is how they roll in Orlando. Some may call it kitschy, but you have to stand out in Orlando. The folks who are out on the town are looking for something a little different than they may have as a local place. When you decide to open up at Disney Springs, the stakes get a little bit higher. The landscape at Disney Springs is unique as it has shopping, restaurants and bars, some of which have celebrity backing other than Mickey Mouse.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Local spotlight: Visit the Crooked Can Brewery

Beer flight available at The Crooked Can BreweryImage credit: Camillo Vitale. If you are a craft beer drinker, it can be hard to keep up as it seems like new locations are popping up quicker than ever. Because Orlando has such a robust tourism industry, we feel as if many of the breweries see this as a great location to set up shop even though Orlando is not known for a fresh, clean, natural water supply coveted by so many breweries. With craft brewing becoming as much of a destination as it is a drinking experience for beer lovers of all kinds, we wanted to shift our focus to one of the more successful, at least in our opinion, breweries to come out of Orlando in some time.

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

MEGACON invades Orlando

There is something about Orlando that means you have to go all out. As a hub of entertainment and tourism, Orlando also does conventions really, really well. For corporations, this represents an opportunity to bring your employees to a warm climate, in which they usually extend the trip and enjoy some family time as well. This is also a great technique for groups to have people assemble to enjoy their show; it is the old, better together stance. Will people travel to the middle of nowhere to go to a convention? Without the bells and whistles of additional offerings, probably not as likely. The other ingredients for a successful convention are pretty straightforward. You should have ample and economical travel options, plenty of lodging, entertainment and enough space to hold all of the people you want to attend. These are just a few of the very good reasons Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center was chosen to host MEGACON.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Disney removes barriers to Character Meet and Greets!

One of the things that every kid dreams about is getting up close and personal with some of their favorite Disney characters. And, if we are being completely honest, we also love to get in close with the characters and get that awesome photo. The photo experience has evolved a lot over the years. When we were younger, there was no official line or photographers. Disney characters would roam around the park, swarmed by parents and kids armed with cameras loaded with real film. Those pictures were a complete mystery until they were developed.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

LOCAL EATS: We tried Bella Italia, a family run Italian Restaurant

If there is one thing that is plentiful in the Orlando area, it has to be places to eat. When you look at Orlando in general, there is an abundance of things to do and to support that, there has to be a lot of places to eat. This can often make dining choices difficult to narrow down. When that happens people can get easily overwhemed by choices and wind up at a chain restaurant because it is familiar. That is not always a bad thing; when you find a well ran chain restaurant, it can be a great help for many different reasons.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy