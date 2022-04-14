Charleston, SC

LOCAL EATS: Crust Wood Fired Pizza in Charleston, SC

Flour, Eggs and Yeast

After a full day of activities, it is quite easy to work up an appetite. We recently made a trip out to John's Island, South Carolina as a day trip to escape downtown Charleston. One of our last activities of that day led us into the Charleston Distilling Company for a 5pm drink and recap of the day. We actually did have that drink or two, and in addition we added on their Distillery tour. Be sure to follow us on NewsBreak as the Charleston Distillery content will launch soon. The trip to the distillery was an outstanding end to a long day. The next thing we needed was something great to eat. The wonderful staff at the distillery overheard us talking about options and without hesitation, recommended Crust Wood Fired Pizza

At first, we were hesitant to give them a shot. We all know how many great culinary opportunities can be found in Charleston and surrounding areas, but we heard it was the original location, locally owned by Steve Watkins, and open since 2013. We agreed to drive over and check it out. As it turned out, it was just a short trip from both the distillery and on the way towards our hotel. We will also admit we snuck a look at TripAdvisor - Crust reviews and they had some nice compliments. With hope and hunger, we put 1956 Maybank Hwy Charleston, South Carolina in the GPS and about 10 minutes later, we pulled into the lot. The initial signs were all positive. There were plenty of cars in the parking lot and ample parking spots. A couple of folks were leaving and seemed to be smiling which also gave a warm indication of what their experience may have been. We were eager to find out for ourselves. You can see below, the restaurant has some seating out front that is semi-covered and the Crust sign that is placed high above had just enough patina to capture your eye.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLFKU_0f91trto00
Exterior of Crust Wood Fired PizzaImage credit: Camillo Vitale

Inside we were greeted with a smile immediately. We were hoping to grab a couple seats at the bar with a view of the wood fired oven, but it appeared that we arrived moments too late as another couple sat in the prime viewing seats we coveted. With all the remaining bar seats already occupied, we settled on a well-worn booth in the right rear of the restaurant. Shortly after settling in, our waiter approached with a Crust - Menu and a couple glasses of water.  

It did not take long for us to find a couple of red wines; they also have a nice compliment of local and craft beers which they rotate often. We recommend asking them what is fresh on tap upon arrival if beer is on your mind for the night. Crust also had a well-rounded wine list, and we found that it was reasonably priced by the glass. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWIi9_0f91trto00
Red wine available by the glass at CrustImage source: Camillo Vitale

We ordered two glasses of wine and two pizzas. The Margherita pizza was expertly cooked, the crust had a perfect char as you would expect from a Neapolitan style pizza. The Mozzarella cheese melted nicely into a slightly sweet and tangy tomato sauce.  The Margherita is made with fresh Mozzarella, garlic, basil and olive oil. This option was definitely a lighter and more balanced flavor profile from the Classic Cheese we bought. The Classic Cheese featured the same great crust and tomato sauce, but was topped with a generous amount of shredded Mozzarella you would typically find on a NY style pizza. It was good, but cheese lovers benefit from this one the most. We ordered the two different style cheese pizzas to compare the base level pizza. It is, in my opinion, the best way to judge a pizza place, as too many toppings can hide a poorly executed pizza or bland dough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LWPQ_0f91trto00
Margherita pizza pie at Crust Wood Fired PizzaImage credit: Camillo Vitale

I can assure you, Crust did not have any issues with flavor or execution, so feel free to order whatever you have a taste for. They do also provide a nice list of customizable toppings so you can have it your way or choose one of the thoughtfully created pre-built options as well. They even provide options without tomato sauce which is nice for those who may try to avoid sauce for whatever reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5XRO_0f91trto00
Close up picture of the Margherita pizza pie at Crust Wood Fired PizzaImage credit: Camillo Vitale

We found that the Cantina Zaccagnini, which is a Montepulciano wine, or the IL Bastardo Sangiovese were perfect compliments to the pizza and the red sauce items on the menu. As an added benefit because you are a Buzz with your Cuz reader and follower on Newsbreak, I can share with you on Tuesday nights they have half price bottles of wine from 4pm to 8pm. All you need to do is ask your server for more details and don't forget to tell them Cam sent you!
Please tag your photos with #buzzwithyourcuz @Crustwoodfiredpizza and @floureggsyeast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jsNnR_0f91trto00
Cantina Zaccagnini which is a Montepulciano wine at Crust Wood Fired PizzaImage credit: Camillo Vitale

The Verdict - Highly recommended. This locally owned pizza joint is the real deal. The wood fired oven is well ran and you can tell. They have the staff to provide an outstanding service and the food to back it up. We recommend trying the Margherita pizza, and a Cantina Zaccagnini to wash it down. If you do not drink alcohol, you will find all the typical drink options. You can expect to spend between $10 and $20 per person based on our experience.

Where - Crust Wood Fired Pizza - 1956 Maybank Hwy Charleston, SC. They also have locations Downtown Charleston and Summerville, SC.
When - currently open from 11am - 10pm, 7 days a week. Call ahead to confirm times or any other questions at 843-762-5500

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crust Wood Fired Pizza# Where to eat# Restaurant Review# Charleston# Buzz with Your Cuz

Comments / 3

Published by

We have deep rooted connections with food, travel and friends. Drawing on our experiences, follow us as we keep you up to date on local news, openings and events of all kinds. In addition we will share food, drink reviews and recipes you can enjoy out and about or at home. Look forward to cookies, cakes, seasonal treats including cocktails, and visiting theme parks like Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens to share some of the best foods of their limited time events throughout the year. We are ready to share tips, tricks and the best places to visit when you're in Orlando! Kindly, Theresa and Cam

Orlando, FL
1187 followers

More from Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Titusville, FL

Astronauts Quarantined! SpaceX and NASA change launch dates

Kennedy Space Center has been busy as usual, and we are not referencing the very engaging and educational theme park aspect of the business. We are referencing the launch pad, where some of the coolest activities in Titusville are taking place. There has been a lot more focus on space with all of the recent launches happening, however the Crew-4 mission has had a couple of date changes already. The good news is the Axium Space Launch has indeed taken place on April 8th; this historic flight took the first private crew of four to the International Space Station. Originally the Crew-4 was due to launch before the AX-1 and due to timing issues, they traded places on the launch calendar.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

LIVE SHOW: Pitbull and Iggy Azalea Can't Stop Us Now Summer Tour

The summer season is heating up! After a couple of years of limited availability, we are beginning to see to a nice uptick in bookings by some of the big names in entertainment. The summer season is when we look to enjoy outdoor activities, possibly take vacations and attend as many concerts as possible. So far, in our opinion, this looks like it will be a great year for live shows to not only return but to come back in a really big way regardless of your musical preferences. If we are really looking forward to getting back to live shows, we know others might be feeling the same way. We are extremely excited to see Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on tour together again this summer, featuring a new opening act featuring the SiriusXM Globalization DJ's, and you can get your tickets soon!

Read full story

Breaking News Will Smith Banned!

Many of us know how challenging it can be to speak in front of large groups of people and potentially not feel comfortable as you normally may for one reason or another. This went to a new level during the airing of 94th Academy Awards hosted by Chris Rock. Award shows like the Oscars for many years, 93 out of 94 anyway, have been happy occasions, with achievements being celebrated in front of their peers and the general public alike.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

EAT & TELL: at Disney’s Diamond Horseshoe Restaurant in Magic Kingdom

Entrance to the Diamond Horseshoe in Magic KingdomCanva: Theresa Vitale. If you are currently on or planning to go on a Disney vacation, your plans probably include a visit to the Magic Kingdom. You may also want to plan out some dining options as well as the parks continue to get busier. It is well known that the Magic Kingdom theme park is one of the more popular parks at Walt Disney World, especially for visitors with kids. Disney is still operating with a theme park reservation system to help control capacity and guest experiences, we are told. This means to visit the Magic Kingdom and other Disney World parks, you will need a ticket to enter and a reservation for that same day. You may also find it necessary to reserve attractions with Disney’s Genie+ as well as sit down meals. Even with the park reservation system in place, it seems like the parks are as busy as they ever have been. This is no surprise as the decrease of Covid-19 restrictions may be fueling the desire to get out there and vacation again. Check out this view below of the Magic Kingdom as we made our way towards our dinner reservation, with the food review further below at The Diamond Horseshoe.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

LOCAL EATS: Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar Review in Disney Springs

The only thing better than a bar with great bites and better drinks is one that is themed. At least, that is how they roll in Orlando. Some may call it kitschy, but you have to stand out in Orlando. The folks who are out on the town are looking for something a little different than they may have as a local place. When you decide to open up at Disney Springs, the stakes get a little bit higher. The landscape at Disney Springs is unique as it has shopping, restaurants and bars, some of which have celebrity backing other than Mickey Mouse.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Local spotlight: Visit the Crooked Can Brewery

Beer flight available at The Crooked Can BreweryImage credit: Camillo Vitale. If you are a craft beer drinker, it can be hard to keep up as it seems like new locations are popping up quicker than ever. Because Orlando has such a robust tourism industry, we feel as if many of the breweries see this as a great location to set up shop even though Orlando is not known for a fresh, clean, natural water supply coveted by so many breweries. With craft brewing becoming as much of a destination as it is a drinking experience for beer lovers of all kinds, we wanted to shift our focus to one of the more successful, at least in our opinion, breweries to come out of Orlando in some time.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

MEGACON invades Orlando

There is something about Orlando that means you have to go all out. As a hub of entertainment and tourism, Orlando also does conventions really, really well. For corporations, this represents an opportunity to bring your employees to a warm climate, in which they usually extend the trip and enjoy some family time as well. This is also a great technique for groups to have people assemble to enjoy their show; it is the old, better together stance. Will people travel to the middle of nowhere to go to a convention? Without the bells and whistles of additional offerings, probably not as likely. The other ingredients for a successful convention are pretty straightforward. You should have ample and economical travel options, plenty of lodging, entertainment and enough space to hold all of the people you want to attend. These are just a few of the very good reasons Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center was chosen to host MEGACON.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Disney removes barriers to Character Meet and Greets!

One of the things that every kid dreams about is getting up close and personal with some of their favorite Disney characters. And, if we are being completely honest, we also love to get in close with the characters and get that awesome photo. The photo experience has evolved a lot over the years. When we were younger, there was no official line or photographers. Disney characters would roam around the park, swarmed by parents and kids armed with cameras loaded with real film. Those pictures were a complete mystery until they were developed.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

LOCAL EATS: We tried Bella Italia, a family run Italian Restaurant

If there is one thing that is plentiful in the Orlando area, it has to be places to eat. When you look at Orlando in general, there is an abundance of things to do and to support that, there has to be a lot of places to eat. This can often make dining choices difficult to narrow down. When that happens people can get easily overwhemed by choices and wind up at a chain restaurant because it is familiar. That is not always a bad thing; when you find a well ran chain restaurant, it can be a great help for many different reasons.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

Your ULTIMATE guide to the desserts of Disney’s International Flower and Garden Festival 2022

We have been going to the various Epcot festivals for a very long time, years in fact. There was a period of time when the offerings seemed to be getting reused, over and over. This made coming out and doing the food booths a little more mundane than the first few go-arounds. But then we started to see some real creativity come back and the menu items started evolving again, in which now we are seeing items that are more geared towards the actual festival and even visually prepared to help enhance the overall experience. This was a win for everyone in my opinion.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Orlando Science Center with Wine!

It appears that like it or not, science is always working around all around us. Sometimes we do not care about all the details and just want to unwind and look forward to a nice glass of wine instead. As luck would have it, the Orlando Science Center (OSC) has combined the best of both worlds for our benefit and those around us. Before we get into the details, it's important to mention that the OSC is a 501(c)(3). That means this Science of Wine event will help raise funds for educational programs and provide the opportunity for children to explore the Orlando Science Center. It sounds like everyone wins on this one!

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Halloween Horror Nights Announced at Universal Studios

Halloween Horror Nights Return to Universal StudiosImage credit: Canva. It has been a great Spring so far in Central Florida if you ask us. The weather has been great so far and people from all over appear to be taking advantage of everything Orlando has to offer.

Read full story
1 comments
Winter Garden, FL

Winter Garden to host the Spring Fever in the Garden 20th Anniversary

Downtown Winter Garden 20th Spring Fever in the Garden festival celebrationImage credit: Canva and Theresa Vitale. The Spring welcomes a healthy dose of fun in the sun for many and we are all eager to enjoy that extra hour of sunlight after Winter begins to fade away. So far the weather in Central Florida remains very amicable for outdoor activities, and there is no shortage of fun things to do, regardless of your preferences and interests. For many folks visiting, they will likely be spending a lot of time in what I would consider to be world class theme parks. The Orlando big 3 each have very compelling reasons to spend outdoors with them outside of the exhilarating rides and compelling shows. Sea World has joined the fun by bringing back the Seven Seas Food Festival, Universal Studios is still celebrating Mardi Gras, and over at Disney World, there is still plenty of time to join in all of the offerings at Epcot's International Flower and Garden Festival.

Read full story
1 comments
Winter Garden, FL

LOCAL EATS: We tried Perrotti's NY Deli

Perrotti's NY Deli, a hidden local gemImage credit: Canva. It seems these days we are all itching to get out and about run some errands, while grabbing some good local eats in the process. If there is one thing Orlando has a good handle on, its a plethora of great places to eat, many of them are national or even regional chains that have gotten a bad rap simply for having more than a couple locations. To be fair, there is more than a few chains that deserve their reputation but that is news for another day.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Time is running out for Mardi Gras at Universal Studios in Orlando!

It is no secret that Orlando continues to be an extremely popular Spring Break destination for the entire country. In my opinion, it is not only the weather, but more so the abundance of things to do and the theme parks really feed into it! This is one of our favorite times to visit, even if the crowds may be a little more robust. If you are planning to visit Universal Studios there is some added fun in store for you and your whole group. This year Universal Studios is running their annual Mardi Gras celebration from February 5th to April 24th, 2022, so you haven't missed it yet.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Boats Flood The Orange County Convention Center

We know it feels like forever since the Orlando's Orange County Convention Center has been hustling and bustling on a regular basis. We were extremely happy to see more and more shows booking again according to their website, providing us all access to the content we are looking for! We look forward to attending many of the shows over the next few months.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

What to Expect at Epcot Flower and Garden Festival held at Disney World

Garden Topiaries representing Fantasia at Disney Flower and Garden Festival 2022Image credit: Theresa and Camillo Vitale. If you haven’t made you way out to the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2022 yet, do not despair, this is not a bad thing. Many people do indeed rush out to be the first to experience any new Disney festival or experience and there is nothing wrong with that approach, at least for most Disney events.

Read full story
1 comments

NASA + SpaceX Delays Launch!

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraftImage credit with permission: NASA/Joel Kowsky. If you were planning on heading over to Kennedy Space Center at the end of this month to watch SpaceX and NASA carry four Astronauts to the International Space Station on March 30th, you are not alone. This was a super exciting launch we were all looking forward to. On March 18th, it was announced by their website linked below that the March 30th launch will be delayed until at least April 15th, 2022. The initial reasoning is to give additional time in between the Axium Space AX-1 mission and the SpaceX Crew-4 mission. For further details please see the official Axium press release - Axium Targets New Launch Dates.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

Disney brings the Celebration at the top for the 50th anniversary

Recently we had an opportunity to attend what may be one of the better Disney 50th anniversary celebrations so far and it takes place at the Contemporary resort. If you have been to Disney since Oct 1st, 2021 you may have noticed some additional decorations, shows, culinary dishes and experiences dedicated to the 50th birthday of Walt Disney World's opening.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy