LIVE SHOW: Pitbull and Iggy Azalea Can't Stop Us Now Summer Tour

EAT & TELL: at Disney’s Diamond Horseshoe Restaurant in Magic Kingdom

Entrance to the Diamond Horseshoe in Magic KingdomCanva: Theresa Vitale. If you are currently on or planning to go on a Disney vacation, your plans probably include a visit to the Magic Kingdom. You may also want to plan out some dining options as well as the parks continue to get busier. It is well known that the Magic Kingdom theme park is one of the more popular parks at Walt Disney World, especially for visitors with kids. Disney is still operating with a theme park reservation system to help control capacity and guest experiences, we are told. This means to visit the Magic Kingdom and other Disney World parks, you will need a ticket to enter and a reservation for that same day. You may also find it necessary to reserve attractions with Disney’s Genie+ as well as sit down meals. Even with the park reservation system in place, it seems like the parks are as busy as they ever have been. This is no surprise as the decrease of Covid-19 restrictions may be fueling the desire to get out there and vacation again. Check out this view below of the Magic Kingdom as we made our way towards our dinner reservation, with the food review further below at The Diamond Horseshoe.