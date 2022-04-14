Orlando, FL

LIVE SHOW: Pitbull and Iggy Azalea Can't Stop Us Now Summer Tour

Flour, Eggs and Yeast

The summer season is heating up! After a couple of years of limited availability, we are beginning to see to a nice uptick in bookings by some of the big names in entertainment. The summer season is when we look to enjoy outdoor activities, possibly take vacations and attend as many concerts as possible. So far, in our opinion, this looks like it will be a great year for live shows to not only return but to come back in a really big way regardless of your musical preferences. If we are really looking forward to getting back to live shows, we know others might be feeling the same way. We are extremely excited to see Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on tour together again this summer, featuring a new opening act featuring the SiriusXM Globalization DJ's, and you can get your tickets soon!

What - Can't Stop Us Now Summer Tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gb00m_0f7otlry00
Tour details released!Image credit: Canva

When - Starting July 28th, in Raleigh, North Carolina, through October 16th in Orlando, Florida
Who - Pitbull - Mr. Worldwide with special guests in select cities only - Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul
How - Get your tickets starting with a presale on Wednesday, April 13th at 10am EST and General Public sale starting April 15th, 2022. If you are looking for a presale opportunity to help secure your seat of choice, this may help!
Where - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida, 8pm on October 16th, 2022. Orlando area concert hopefuls, you can buy tickets on Live Nation / Ticketmaster
Cost - Tickets start at $29.95 and go up to $155.45
Parking is located at 400 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801 and can be purchased in advance with your entry tickets.
Important note - Ticketmaster has a warning that prices will fluctuate with demand. Please check with venue on any COVID related protocols that may be in place at show time.

Last year Pitbull had a very successful tour, aptly named I Feel Good that featured 32 stops, with over 400,000 attendees and nearly $20 million in gross revenue. Iggy Azalea was also featured in select cities during the I Feel Good Tour which was one of the top Latin Tours of 2021. Hoping to build off of the momentum of his first tour in nearly 2 years, Pitbull has started the 2022 circuit early and strong, with what appeared to be a really well received performance at the 2022 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. Pitbull has a very robust song catalog and will be sure to get the Amway Center jamming! In addition, with Iggy Azalea, who has 13 songs in the Billboard Hot 100, 3 in the top 10 and her number 1 hit - Fancy, it should be a night to remember. While an official set list has yet to be released, there are certainly plenty of songs for the fans to be excited about. Please let us know in the comment section below if you will be attending any live shows this year! We know we will be for sure.

