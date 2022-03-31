MEGACON invades Orlando

There is something about Orlando that means you have to go all out. As a hub of entertainment and tourism, Orlando also does conventions really, really well. For corporations, this represents an opportunity to bring your employees to a warm climate, in which they usually extend the trip and enjoy some family time as well. This is also a great technique for groups to have people assemble to enjoy their show; it is the old, better together stance. Will people travel to the middle of nowhere to go to a convention? Without the bells and whistles of additional offerings, probably not as likely. The other ingredients for a successful convention are pretty straightforward. You should have ample and economical travel options, plenty of lodging, entertainment and enough space to hold all of the people you want to attend. These are just a few of the very good reasons Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center was chosen to host MEGACON.

We can understand if you are wondering what exactly MEGACON is, so we have collected some details on the show and what to expect.

What is MEGACON 2022? It's one of the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming events in North America.

When is MEGACON? May 19th to May 22nd, 2022 - MEGACON has yet to announce the official schedule at the time of this article.

Is MEGACON popular? I'm glad you asked, as it is the one of the most popular shows Fan Expo HQ puts on, with over 120,000 people expected to attend again.

Where is it being held in Orlando? At the Orange County Convention Center located at 9400 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819

How do we get tickets and how much are they? I thought you would never ask; advanced pricing starts at $22 per day and $99 for the 4-day pass until May 4th, 2022.

Do we need to dress up in costume to get in? The short answer is no, but don't be afraid if you want to. Either way, there is a good chance you will see some incredible costumes and cosplay folks. Please review the costume policy before attending, sorry nudity is not acceptable at this family-friendly event.

Honestly, there will be a lot to see and do here. MEGACON will also have an ample amount of shopping opportunities and they plan on releasing the actual floor layout about 14 days before the show starts.

What we do know is there will be some really fantastic photo opps with meet and greets available with some of our favorite actors and actresses. We will not be able to list them all out but here are some of the celebrities that we are really looking forward to seeing at this year’s MEGACON:

Brenden Fraser from The Mummy

Katee Sackoff, Giancarlo Espozito and Gina Carano from The Mandalorian

Kevin Smith and nearly the entire cast of Clerks!

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan from Lord of the Rings

And many more from Legends of Tomorrow to Star Trek The Next Generation!

We wanted to mention a little about the immense amount of gaming activities that have been planned such as Dungeons and Dragons, which will have 40+ events to accomodate all experience levels, including rolling your first character! There will be board game tournaments, including games that encourage family participation. Settlers of Catan anyone? Let's not forget the card games and, no gaming would be complete without a Mario Kart appearance. Please do not forget to visit the E-Sports Zone powered by the US ARMY.

The Sci-Fi and Fantasy experiences are really super cool, from the R2 Builders Club that have and are building R2 astromechs of their own, to the complete Star Wars exerience and so much more. We even saw University of Central Florida is hosting a space travel panel of experts.

Don't forget to bring your kids to the sorting hat ceremonies from Harry Potter, and the storytimes with costumed readers. This event is sure to have something for everyone.

We did not forget the Horror fans, as there is a Halloween Horror Picture Show and a Dark Carnival hosted by Phantasmagoria with a signature blend of Terror tales, Haunted poetry, Phantasitical dance, circus and danger arts just to name some of the things! We are looking forward to attending the live special effect makeup demonstrations so we can get the Halloween gory right this year! Can you handle the horror?

This is just a glimpse into some of the things that await you at MEGACON 2022!